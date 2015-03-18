PHOTOS: Arrow WL65 Woodlake 6-by-5-Foot Steel Storage Shed

Arrow WL65 Woodlake 6-Feet by 5-Feet Steel Storage Shed: Full view

The Arrow Woodlake is an attractive, inexpensive midsize backyard shed. It is made out of pre-cut and pre-drilled metal, with 147 feet of storage space. The doors are easy-open track doors that can be locked from the outside. This shed would fit right in in a woodland backyard with its wood grain and forest green exterior. It does not come with any internal storage or shelves.

Price: $292.04