PHOTOS: Leisure Season Medium Storage Shed

Leisure Season Medium Storage Shed side view

The Leisure Season Shed is a roomy wooden storage shed with indoor shelving. Its inside dimensions are 31″x59″x65″. This size is good for holding longer tools such as shovels, rakes, and hoes but it also comes with two large interior shelves for smaller items. The construction is tongue and groove and it is treated with a moisture resistant coating to prevent rot. This medium sized shed would be good for someone who does not have any heavy machinery to store, such as lawn mowers.

Leisure Season also sells a larger sized wooden shed, which costs $774.98 and has a capacity of 37″x75″x73″. The larger sized shed also comes with indoor shelving.

Price: $587.24 & Free Shipping