PHOTOS: Rubbermaid Roughneck Medium Storage Shed

Rubbermaid Roughneck Plastic Medium Vertical Storage Shed,106-Cubic Feet, FG5L2000SDONX

Rubbermaid’s Roughneck series is known for its durable, tough construction and easy assembly This 7-by-7-foot shed is great for anyone with a large backyard and a lot of tools to store. The extra wide double doors give easy access for driving in mowers, wheelbarrows and other tools with a large footprint. The shed also comes with four skylights and two windows for natural lighting inside. It does not come with indoor shelving, but Rubbermaid’s wall anchor system allows you to easily install fully customizable shelves, pegboards and hangers to meet your individual storage needs.

Price: $699