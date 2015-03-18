PHOTOS: Suncast Wood/Resin Vertical Shed

Suncast Wood/Resin Vertical Shed: Outdoor View

This Suncast shed has the best of both worlds: an attractive wooden exterior with metal handles, and durable, rot-resistant roof and floor made out of resin. This shed is extremely durable and easy to assemble, with no cutting needed because all pieces are pre-cut and pre-drilled. This shed has exterior dimensions of 4’8″x2’6″x6’5, making it perfect for anyone who does not need a ton of storage space but wants to get their garden tools organized.

Price: $499 & Free Shipping