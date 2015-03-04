What is the one thing that every home owner wishes they had? Is it a brand new lawn mower, a tiller to create new garden beds, a collection of the best gardening tools? As all gardeners know, it can be easy to accumulate a lot of tools and equipment as the years go by. Garden sheds are the one thing that everyone with a yard or garden to maintain truly needs. Sheds are the perfect addition to any backyard or deck because they keep all of your tools easily accessible and organized, without making you take trip after trip to the garage for the tools you need. With a big enough shed, you could even store your compost bin inside of it. The size and style of your new garden shed depends on several factors: the size of your yard, how much equipment you have to store, your budget and your personal style.

I have together this list of the top 10 best garden sheds to show that there is a storage solution out there for everyone and every yard. Read on to find your perfect outdoor storage shed.

1. Backyard Discovery Ready Shed

To start off with, here is my personal favorite shed on this list. If you want a high quality, durable shed that will last for years, plastic is just not going to cut it. Plastic sheds are cheap, convenient, and easy to assemble, but that convenience comes with a price. and You can waste a lot of money over the years replacing cheap plastic sheds that can’t stand up to everyday use or to the weather. The Ready Shed by Backyard Discovery solves this problem by making real wood sheds affordable and manageable for everyday people. The Ready Shed is a complete kit that includes all of the materials needed to build the gorgeous shed pictured above. All of the frame and paneling is precut and it includes all of the hardware such as screw, nails and shingles as well.All you need to have on hand in order to assemble the entire 8’x8′ shed is a hammer and a drill. This shed is designed to be easy for one person to assemble by themselves in a single day. The Ready Shed is big enough to fit your large lawn equipment like mowers and tillers, or even ATVs and dirt bikes. One shelf is included, and you can add shelving for more vertical storage as well. You can choose from a peak-style roof or a barn style roof to fit in with your garden decor.

I received a sample of the Ready Shed to try out, and I found it to be just as easy and simple to put together as advertised. My husband and I assembled the shed in just a few hours, and there were no pieces missing. As far as delivery goes, you may need to schedule a time for delivery that you will be home. Make sure it is delivered to flat ground, because the package is very large and extremely heavy! Our driveway is pretty steep, so we had to have it delivered on the street and the moved with our tractor’s forklift. Of course, you can always disassemble the packaging and move it piece by piece to where you will be putting it together. Overall, I think that the Ready Shed is perfect for any backyard and is well worth the cost – It is a lot less than you would pay for a custom built wooden shed!

Price: $1,599.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Attractive wooden design

Strong and durable construction

Easy one person assembly

Cons:

Requires assembly

Does not come with shelving

Must be delivered to flat surface

2. Arrow Newburgh Low Gable Steel Storage Shed

The Arrow Shed Newburgh is another great shed for mid sized applications. It is made out of galvanized steel metal and has 48 cubic feet of storage space. This shed does not come with any indoor shelving, but Arrow Shed does sell compatible storage solutions such as Shelving Kits and Tool Hangers. This shed is a great inexpensive option for a backyard shed, but it does require assembly. You can also purchase this shed in multiple sizes ranging from 5′ x 4′ to 10′ x 8′.

Price: $335.26

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy assembly

Metal will never rot

Cons:

Assembly screws are small and prone to rust

Door can be hard to access for larger equipment

Metal is thin and bends easily

3. Rubbermaid 1887157 Vertical Outdoor Storage Shed, Beige, 52 Cubic Feet

This Rubbermaid vertical storage shed has 52 cubic feet of storage space for your smaller garden tools and accessories. It is constructed out of a heavy duty, double walled plastic and is completely safe from leaks, dents and harsh weather. Unlike wood or metal, this shed will never rot or rust. Assembly is super easy an does not require power tools. This shed does not come with indoor shelving, but Rubbermaid wall anchors can be purchased to hold shelves, hooks and other storage accessories.

Price: $398.97 with free shipping

Pros:

Easy and fast assembly

Durable plastic never rusts or rots

Comes with manufacturer’s 1 year warranty

Cons:

Not as stylish as wooden sheds

Too small for large equipment

Expensive

4. 2×4 Basics 90192 Shed Kit, Peak Style Roof

This 2×4 Basics shed kit is a great option for Do-It-Yourselfers who want a more inexpensive and durable option for their outdoor storage. This kit comes with 39 extremely strong connector brackets made of 24 gauge galvanized steel, plus a materials needed list, lumber cut list and assembly instructions. A single kit includes enough brackets for a 7’x8′ shed, while 2 kits can build an 8’x14′ shed and 3 kits builds a 10’x22′ shed. Although it takes more assembly than ready-made sheds, construction only requires straight and 90 degree cuts, with no miters or complex measurements needed. You don’t have to be a carpenter to put this kit together.

Price: $51.26 with free shipping

Pros:

Customizable dimensions

Very heavy duty

Inexpensive

Cons:

Requires a lot of extra purchases: wood, paint/stain, etc.

Requires assembly with power tools

Not good for a one-person project

5. Suncast Wood/Resin Vertical Shed

This Suncast shed has the best of both worlds: an attractive wood exterior with metal handles, and durable, rot-resistant roof and floor made out of resin. This shed is extremely durable and easy to assemble, with no cutting needed because all pieces are pre-cut and pre-drilled. This shed has exterior dimensions of 4’8″x2’6″x6’5, making it perfect for anyone who does not need a ton of storage space but wants to get their garden tools organized.

Price: $587

Pros:

Stylish wooden exterior

Durable resin floor and roof

Small footprint

Cons:

Does not come with shelving

Small size

Requires assembly

6. Lifetime 6446 15-by-8 Foot Outdoor Storage Shed with Shutters, Windows, and Skylights

The Lifetime 6446 shed is a high-end option for anyone who needs a lot of storage space. This shed has dimensions of 15’x18′ with a tall A-Frame roof providing 6’8″ of head room. It is made out of high-density polyethylene with two shatter proof windows that open for increased ventilation. This shed has a very homey feeling to it and would make a great addition to any backyard garden.

Price: $1,653.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Extra roomy

Weather resistant plastic won’t rot or rust

Well ventilated

Cons:

Plastic is not as attractive as wood

Requires some assembly

Requires a large, sturdy and level pad

7. Rubbermaid Roughneck Medium Storage Shed

Rubbermaid’s Roughneck series is known for its durable, tough construction and easy assembly This 106 cubic foot shed is great for anyone with a large backyard and a lot of tools to store. The extra wide double doors give easy access for driving in mowers, wheelbarrows and other tools with a large footprint. The shed also comes with four skylights and two windows for natural lighting inside. It does not come with indoor shelving, but Rubbermaid’s wall anchor system allows you to easily install fully customizable shelves, pegboards and hangers to meet your personalized storage needs.

Price: $561.90 with free shipping

Pros:

Large sized doors for easy storage of big equipment

Rubbermaid Roughneck is known for durability

Weather resistant

Cons:

Expensive

Plastic is not very stylish

Does not come with shelving

8. Bosmere WS1881H Rowlinson Wallstore Wooden Outdoor/Garden Lockable Storage Unit with Double Doors, Honey-Brown Finish

This double-doored all wooden garden shed by Bosmere provides an excellent storage solution for mid-sized yards. Unlike some of the other medium sized sheds, this one opens up completely in the front, allowing access to the full width of the structure. This makes storing large equipment such as grills, smaller lawnmowers or bikes much easier. The external dimensions are 5’4″ x 6′ x 2’8″. The door opening is over 5 feet wide. This shed does require some assembly but it can be done easily with two people and standard tools.

Price: $477.73

Pros:

All wood construction

Easy access, wide double doors

Perfect for storing bike and smaller tools

Cons:

Wood can be susceptible to rot

Requires two-person assembly

Some reviewers received the package with warped or damaged pieces

9. Arrow WL65 Woodlake 6-Feet by 5-Feet Steel Storage Shed

The Arrow Woodlake is an attractive, inexpensive midsize backyard shed. It is made out of pre-cut and pre-drilled metal, with 147 square feet of storage space. The doors are easy-open track doors that can be locked from the outside. This shed would fit right in in a woodland backyard with its wood grain and forest green exterior. It does not come with any internal storage or shelves.

Price: $313.96 with free shipping

Watch a review video here:

Pros:

Attractive wood grain design

Easy assembly

Inexpensive

Cons:

Requires a full pad for the floor

Metal construction bends easily

No warranty

10. Lifetime 6405 8-by-10-Foot Outdoor Storage Shed with Window, Skylights, and Shelving

This 8-by-10-foot storage shed by Lifetime is made of high quality materials, is weather proof and rot resistant, and is large enough to hold all of your lawn and gardening equipment. It has a high-pitched roof with 6’8″ of head room and the floor is made of high density polyethylene, with a slip resistant surface that never cracks or peels. The doors have a high arch and are steel-reinforced for extra strength. They come with an internal locking mechanism as well. This shed is extremely high quality and will last a long time with no issues. It even comes with indoor shelving included.

Price: $1,132.86 with free shipping

Watch an assembly video here:

Pros:

Large size and easy access doors

High performance, durable construction

Made in U.S.A.

Cons:

Expensive

Requires some assembly

Additional shelving can get expensive

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.