Top 5 Best Products for DIY Landscaping

Landscaping is a topic that can be intimidating to even the most seasoned gardeners. It often involves heavy machinery, construction projects, contractors and long periods of construction where you just have to trust that your vision will come through in the end. More and more home owners are turning to DIY solutions for their home landscaping needs and finding that landscape design can be just as fun and relaxing as gardening. We put together this list of the top five best products for home landscaping with the idea that these products can make your DIY landscaping projects a little bit easier, more accessible and less expensive than the traditional route. These products can help bring your style and ideas into a definitive vision, and turn your run of the mill garden into something spectacular.

1. Bamboo Accents 7-in. Adjustable Spout and Pump Fountain Kit

Fountains are a beautiful addition to any landscape design, but they can be pricey and difficult to ship. This adjustable bamboo fountain kit allows you to make a custom fountain out of any vessel you wish – a ceramic or cement planter, metal trough, wheelbarrow, anything that can hold water. It is easy to install and can be moved to new locations in your garden at will. There is no plumbing needed, so it can even be used indoors or on the patio.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Pump is silent

Made of non-splintering bamboo

Adjustable height

Cons:

Water vessel not included

Does not go with all decor styles

Bamboo is not as sturdy as a metal fountain

2. Pathmate Concrete Stepping Stone Mold

Stone paths are a classic feature in landscape design. A well placed stone or gravel path adds structure and form to a garden and can transform the look of your landscape completely. This Pathmate concrete stepping stone mold comes in two patterns – Random for a more natural look, or Belgium for square and rectangular shaped stones. The Random pattern is great for curved, winding paths while the Belgium is perfect for straight paths or larger areas.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

Easy to use, does not require heavy equipment

Does not require a releasing agent to release mold

Mold can be removed quickly, after about 10 minutes

Cons:

Individual stones may shift

The pathway must be well prepped first with good drainage

Looks cheaper than real stones or bricks

3. Japanese Hori Hori Garden Landscaping Digging Tool With Stainless Steel Blade & Sheath

The Hori Hori is a classic all-purpose tool for home landscapers. It is made from extremely durable, non-bending stainless steel and can be used for a huge variety of gardening and landscaping tasks. Digging, scraping, cutting, weeding, cutting sod, sawing, chopping dividing plants and more are easily accomplished using this versatile tool. Well constructed Hori Hori are known to last 10 years or more with regular use, making them the perfect tool for home landscape designers.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

All-purpose tool

Extremely durable

Comes with protective sheath

Cons:

No warranty

Not good for big jobs

Can be dangerous if used without caution

4. Heininger 5995 58,000 BTU Portable Propane Outdoor Fire Pit

A good fire pit can be a valuable addition to your backyard landscape design. Fire pits invite people to gather and have conversations outside in the garden, no matter what the weather is like. Unfortunately for most people living in urban or suburban areas, it is often illegal to have a wood burning stove or pit in your yard. This is where a propane burner like Heininger’s portable kit comes in handy. You can install this propane fire pit permanently in your backyard landscape or easily take it with you on camping trips, tailgating, or to a friends house.

Price: $112.99 with free shipping

Watch a product video here:

Pros:

No smoke

Easy to set up and use

Portable

Cons:

Cannot burn wood

More parts mean it is more prone to needing repairs than traditional fire pits

You have to buy propane

5. Perky-Pet Red Antique Bottle Hummingbird Feeder

Attracting and maintaining wildlife is one of the most important factors to consider when designing your home landscape. Gardeners, especially in urban areas with little wildlife, love to spend time outdoors watching and recording their local wildlife species. Hummingbirds are no exception, and are always a beautiful addition to any backyard landscape design. With this attractive, vintage styled hummingbird feeder, you can attract hummingbirds to your yard and make sure that they keep coming back year after year.

Price: $16.54

Pros:

Base comes apart for easy cleaning

More attractive than most hummingbird feeders

Large capacity bottle

Cons:

Glass bottle is breakable

May attract wasps and other pests

Bottle has a narrow opening and can be difficult to clean

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.