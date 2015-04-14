PHOTOS: Apollo Horticulture GL100LED Full Spectrum 300W LED Grow Light

Top view -Apollo Horticulture GL100LED Full Spectrum 300W LED Grow Light

Learn more about grow lights in our post about the best LED grow lights

The Apollo Horticulture 300w LED light is made for mid sized systems. It has a lifespan of 50,000 hours and has a seven band spectrum including red, blue and white lights. This light comes equipped with an internal cooling system, power cord and stainless steel hanging clips. Apollo is a trusted LED brand and their lights are rated to give off the right amounts and types of light needed for all stages of plant growth. This light also comes in a smaller size, 240w for $148.87.

Price: $133.95