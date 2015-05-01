Top 10 Best Heirloom Seeds for Vegetable Gardens

Today’s vegetable gardeners are concerned with more than just high yields and good looks. The vegetables you find in the store have been bred for pest resistance, long shelf life and transportation times, not for maximum flavor, nutrition and variety. Heirlooms come in tons of different varieties and have been bred for generations to be full of nutrition and great flavor.
What are heirloom seeds? Heirloom fruit and vegetable varieties are those that have been cultivated for multiple generations and are able to reproduce fertile plants through seed. This means that you can save seeds at the end of the year and regrow the same variety next year. With commercial seeds, you are dependent on purchasing from the seed company each year because hybrid varieties do not produce fertile seeds.
Heirloom vegetables have adapted to specific regions over generations and have a much higher level of nutrients and variety than hybrids. Instead of perfectly round, red tomatoes you will find gorgeous hues ranging from red to purple to orange and green, of all different shapes and sizes. Growing your own heirloom vegetables is an easy way to guarantee natural variety and biodiversity in your diet, as well as support companies who work to preserve these living pieces of history.
1. Heirloom Varieties of Vegetable Seeds by Zziggysgal
Here is set of 12 untreated, non-GMO, non hybrid varieties of heirloom vegetable seeds from Zziggysgal. This set of seeds is very popular, with hundreds of five star reviews on Amazon. The kit comes with seed packets for everything you need to get started with a full vegetable garden, and takes the guesswork out of choosing seed varieties. The vegetables include eggplant, three tomato varieties, two beans, two summer squashes, two lettuces, broccoli and beets. This brand also has other seed kits available, including sprouting seeds, herb seeds and ground cover seeds. All are organic and non GMO.
Price: $16
Pros:
- All the seeds you need for a full veggie garden
- Fun packaging
- 100% organic and non GMO seeds
Cons:
- Seeds are pre-chosen so you don’t get to choose which variety you want of individual plants
- Does not come in packaging that can be stored long ter
- Seed varieties are pretty plain
2. Rebel Gardens Organic Vegetable Seeds
Rebel Gardens has a few different seed kits to choose fro when planting your heirloom vegetable garden. The most popular option is their organic vegetable seed collection, including 12 varieties of east to grow vegetables such as hot peppers, greens, onions, tomatoes, broccoli and more (see photo). All of these seeds are non-GMO, organic and heirloom, and they have a high germination rate. All seeds are grown, harvested and packaged in the USA. Rebel Gardens also has a Culinary Herbs Kit, a Heirloom Tomato Collection, a Greens Collection and a Salsa Garden Kit.
Price: $16
Pros:
- Quick germination
- Different fun kits to choose from
- Completely made in USA
Cons:
- Packaging not suitable for storage
- Some customers received damaged packaging
- Some had seeds missing
3. Harley Seeds
http://amzn.to/2niW1iZ Harley Seeds has hundreds of heirloom fruit, vegetable and herb seeds to choose from. All of their seeds are organically grown and they include common as well as exotic varieties. Each seed packet costs between $2-3 and you get plenty of seeds to start many plants. Some of the seeds they offer include brussel sprouts, hot peppers, melons, holy basil, lettuce greens and many, many more.
Price: $3 per pack
Pros:
- Hundreds of varieties of plants to choose from
- All organic, non-GMO and heirloom
- Lots of unique and rare varieties
Cons:
- No reviews on Amazon
- Expensive shipping
- Some seeds are not USA grown
4. Open Seed Vault Survival Kit
Survival seed kits are a fantastic way to get a lot of seeds for a good price. They are stored in packaging that will preserve the seeds for years, so you do not have to worry about using them all in one year. In fact you can use one package of survival seeds for many years of gardening. Open Seed Vault has a lot of different seeds to choose from, including two full survival seed kits. The most popular option is their Herb Garden, which includes 12 varieties of non hybrid, non GMO, heirloom herb seeds. These include the most popular cooking herbs – basil, chives, thyme, dill, oregano and more – plus some exotic herbs such as star anise, cumin and savory. They also have a 32 variety vegetable and fruit pack for a full garden’s worth of produce. The vegetable pack has both summer and fall planting seeds, with everything from beans to zucchini and over 15,000 seeds.
Price: $16
Pros:
- Keeps 20 years if not used in Survival Kit
- Non GMO, non hybrid, heirloom, organic seeds
- Includes instruction packet and seed starting peat packets
Cons:
- You can’t choose your seeds in the kits
- Does not include seed starting pots
- Not a lot of reviews on Amazon
5. Pumene Heirloom Seeds Vegetable Garden Starter Kit
Here is a kit from Pumene Heirloom Seeds that includes everything you need to start growing a heirloom vegetable garden. The kit includes a bag of potting soil, garden cloves, seed pots, plant markers and a package of 30 varieties of seeds. The seeds include fruits and tomatoes such as carrots, lettuce, melons, pumpkins, peppers, beans and much more. Pumene also sells the individual seed collection without the gardening kit as well.
Price: $80 with free shipping
Pros:
- 30 seed varieties for a full garden
- Includes potting soil, gardening gloves, seed pots and plant markers
- Heirloom and non-GMO seeds
Cons:
- Not organic
- No choice in seeds
- Not a lot of reviews
6. Survival Essentials 100 Variety Premium Heirloom Non Hybrid Non GMO Seed Bank
Here is a massive survival garden seed collection from Survival essentials. Like others on this list, it is also an excellent starter for anyone who wants to grow an heirloom vegetable garden. The 100 seed varieties in this pack include every vegetable you could want, plus fruits such as melons and even multiple varieties of most plants. In addition to fruits and vegetables, medicinal and culinary herbs ate also included. The package also comes with a free microgreens kit that you can use to grow greens indoors all year round. The large assortment of seeds covers all USDA Hardiness Zones, so you can grow your garden in any climate.
Price: $60 with free shipping
Pros:
- Many varieties of different fruits and vegetables suitable for all climates
- Hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon
- Microgreens kit included for free
Cons:
- Not organic
- You cannot choose seed varieties
- Planting materials must be purchased separately
If you want a large seed bank but do not need 100 different varieties, here is a nice alternative with 50 varieties of veggies, fruits and herbs. These seeds are all non-GMO, heirloom and packaged for long term storage so yo do not have to use them all at once. There are over 500 reviews on this seed kit and it has a 4.5 out of five rating, so if happy customers prove quality you know that you can trust this kit! The kit also includes a downloadable planting guide with instructions on how best to cultivate all 50 varieties. This seed kit also comes with a 100% money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the seeds.
Price: $40 with free shipping
Pros:
- 50 varieties of non-GMO, heirloom, open pollinated seeds
- Hundreds of positive customer reviews
- Special offers and savings for purchasing multiples
Cons:
- Seeds are not organic
- Not guaranteed to be USA grown
- No choice in seed varieties
8. Patriot Seeds Gardening Kits
Patriot Seeds is an excellent brand for heirloom seed kits as well as individual seed varieties. Their seed kits include themes such as survival seed vault, medicinal herb garden, herbal tea garden, salsa garden and more. Their kits are well thought out and include between eight and twenty seed varieties, the perfect amount to get you started in your garden without overwhelming you with too many plants to grow or choose from. They are highly reviewed as well, with hundreds of satisfied customers.
Price: $15
Pros:
- Many unique garden kits to choose from
- All seeds are heirloom and non GMO
- Choose from kits or invididual seed packs
Cons:
- Not organic
- Not as many seeds for the price as other kits
- Kits with decorative packaging are more expensive
9. Grow For It Survival Seed Bank With 105 Varieties
Here is the largest survival seed vault on this list, with 105 varieties of produce and a durable storage container that will keep them usable for 25 years. With so many seeds, coupled with seed saving practices year to year, this survival kit could be the start of a garden that lasts you for decades and provides hundreds of pounds of food for your family. This seed vault is made in the USA and inclues the seed varieties in individual packets along with a sturdy ammo box that keeps moisture out. The kit also comes with a free downloadable pdf guide for planting and storing your seeds.
Price: $90 with free shipping
Pros:
- Largest kit on this list ith 105 varieties
- Made in USA
- All heirloom Non GMO seeds
Cons:
- Not organic
- Not many reviews on Amazon
- May take up a lot of space
10. Sproutbrite Heirloom Vegetable Seed Kit
Here is a cute kit of heirloom vegetables from Sproutbrite that would make a great gift for a gardener. This kit comes with 10 different varieties of heirloom vegetable seeds, packaged in lovely little canisters that make storage easy if you do not use all of the seeds in one season. Seeds are sourced from USA based organic farms, and are assembled in the USA as well. The kit also includes a four page guide with easy to follow planting instructions for growing indoors, outdoors or in containers, as well as a planting calendar and companion planting chart. Sproutbrite also sells an herb seed kit with 10 varieties of culinary herbs, and a wildflower kit as well.
Price: $23
Pros:
- Grown and made in the USA
- cute packaging, great for a gift
- All heirloom, open pollinated, non-GMO seeds
Cons:
- Not certified organic
- Not many reviews on Amazon
- Less seeds compared with other kits