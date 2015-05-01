Top 10 Best Heirloom Seeds for Vegetable Gardens

Today’s vegetable gardeners are concerned with more than just high yields and good looks. The vegetables you find in the store have been bred for pest resistance, long shelf life and transportation times, not for maximum flavor, nutrition and variety. Heirlooms come in tons of different varieties and have been bred for generations to be full of nutrition and great flavor.

What are heirloom seeds? Heirloom fruit and vegetable varieties are those that have been cultivated for multiple generations and are able to reproduce fertile plants through seed. This means that you can save seeds at the end of the year and regrow the same variety next year. With commercial seeds, you are dependent on purchasing from the seed company each year because hybrid varieties do not produce fertile seeds.

Heirloom vegetables have adapted to specific regions over generations and have a much higher level of nutrients and variety than hybrids. Instead of perfectly round, red tomatoes you will find gorgeous hues ranging from red to purple to orange and green, of all different shapes and sizes. Growing your own heirloom vegetables is an easy way to guarantee natural variety and biodiversity in your diet, as well as support companies who work to preserve these living pieces of history.

1. Heirloom Varieties of Vegetable Seeds by Zziggysgal





Here is set of 12 untreated, non-GMO, non hybrid varieties of heirloom vegetable seeds from Zziggysgal. This set of seeds is very popular, with hundreds of five star reviews on Amazon. The kit comes with seed packets for everything you need to get started with a full vegetable garden, and takes the guesswork out of choosing seed varieties. The vegetables include eggplant, three tomato varieties, two beans, two summer squashes, two lettuces, broccoli and beets. This brand also has other seed kits available, including sprouting seeds, herb seeds and ground cover seeds. All are organic and non GMO.

Price: $16

Pros:

All the seeds you need for a full veggie garden

Fun packaging

100% organic and non GMO seeds

Cons:

Seeds are pre-chosen so you don’t get to choose which variety you want of individual plants

Does not come in packaging that can be stored long ter

Seed varieties are pretty plain

2. Rebel Gardens Organic Vegetable Seeds





Rebel Gardens has a few different seed kits to choose fro when planting your heirloom vegetable garden. The most popular option is their organic vegetable seed collection, including 12 varieties of east to grow vegetables such as hot peppers, greens, onions, tomatoes, broccoli and more (see photo). All of these seeds are non-GMO, organic and heirloom, and they have a high germination rate. All seeds are grown, harvested and packaged in the USA. Rebel Gardens also has a Culinary Herbs Kit, a Heirloom Tomato Collection, a Greens Collection and a Salsa Garden Kit.

Price: $16

Pros:

Quick germination

Different fun kits to choose from

Completely made in USA

Cons:

Packaging not suitable for storage

Some customers received damaged packaging

Some had seeds missing

3. Harley Seeds





http://amzn.to/2niW1iZ Harley Seeds has hundreds of heirloom fruit, vegetable and herb seeds to choose from. All of their seeds are organically grown and they include common as well as exotic varieties. Each seed packet costs between $2-3 and you get plenty of seeds to start many plants. Some of the seeds they offer include brussel sprouts, hot peppers, melons, holy basil, lettuce greens and many, many more.

Price: $3 per pack

Pros:

Hundreds of varieties of plants to choose from

All organic, non-GMO and heirloom

Lots of unique and rare varieties

Cons:

No reviews on Amazon

Expensive shipping

Some seeds are not USA grown

4. Open Seed Vault Survival Kit





Survival seed kits are a fantastic way to get a lot of seeds for a good price. They are stored in packaging that will preserve the seeds for years, so you do not have to worry about using them all in one year. In fact you can use one package of survival seeds for many years of gardening. Open Seed Vault has a lot of different seeds to choose from, including two full survival seed kits. The most popular option is their Herb Garden, which includes 12 varieties of non hybrid, non GMO, heirloom herb seeds. These include the most popular cooking herbs – basil, chives, thyme, dill, oregano and more – plus some exotic herbs such as star anise, cumin and savory. They also have a 32 variety vegetable and fruit pack for a full garden’s worth of produce. The vegetable pack has both summer and fall planting seeds, with everything from beans to zucchini and over 15,000 seeds.

Price: $16

Pros:

Keeps 20 years if not used in Survival Kit

Non GMO, non hybrid, heirloom, organic seeds

Includes instruction packet and seed starting peat packets

Cons:

You can’t choose your seeds in the kits

Does not include seed starting pots

Not a lot of reviews on Amazon

5. Pumene Heirloom Seeds Vegetable Garden Starter Kit





Here is a kit from Pumene Heirloom Seeds that includes everything you need to start growing a heirloom vegetable garden. The kit includes a bag of potting soil, garden cloves, seed pots, plant markers and a package of 30 varieties of seeds. The seeds include fruits and tomatoes such as carrots, lettuce, melons, pumpkins, peppers, beans and much more. Pumene also sells the individual seed collection without the gardening kit as well.

Price: $80 with free shipping

Pros:

30 seed varieties for a full garden

Includes potting soil, gardening gloves, seed pots and plant markers

Heirloom and non-GMO seeds

Cons:

Not organic

No choice in seeds

Not a lot of reviews

6. Survival Essentials 100 Variety Premium Heirloom Non Hybrid Non GMO Seed Bank





Here is a massive survival garden seed collection from Survival essentials. Like others on this list, it is also an excellent starter for anyone who wants to grow an heirloom vegetable garden. The 100 seed varieties in this pack include every vegetable you could want, plus fruits such as melons and even multiple varieties of most plants. In addition to fruits and vegetables, medicinal and culinary herbs ate also included. The package also comes with a free microgreens kit that you can use to grow greens indoors all year round. The large assortment of seeds covers all USDA Hardiness Zones, so you can grow your garden in any climate.

Price: $60 with free shipping

Pros:

Many varieties of different fruits and vegetables suitable for all climates

Hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon

Microgreens kit included for free

Cons:

Not organic

You cannot choose seed varieties

Planting materials must be purchased separately

7. Survival Essentials 100 Variety Premium Heirloom Non Hybrid Non GMO Seed Bank





If you want a large seed bank but do not need 100 different varieties, here is a nice alternative with 50 varieties of veggies, fruits and herbs. These seeds are all non-GMO, heirloom and packaged for long term storage so yo do not have to use them all at once. There are over 500 reviews on this seed kit and it has a 4.5 out of five rating, so if happy customers prove quality you know that you can trust this kit! The kit also includes a downloadable planting guide with instructions on how best to cultivate all 50 varieties. This seed kit also comes with a 100% money back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the seeds.

Price: $40 with free shipping

Pros:

50 varieties of non-GMO, heirloom, open pollinated seeds

Hundreds of positive customer reviews

Special offers and savings for purchasing multiples

Cons:

Seeds are not organic

Not guaranteed to be USA grown

No choice in seed varieties

8. Patriot Seeds Gardening Kits





Patriot Seeds is an excellent brand for heirloom seed kits as well as individual seed varieties. Their seed kits include themes such as survival seed vault, medicinal herb garden, herbal tea garden, salsa garden and more. Their kits are well thought out and include between eight and twenty seed varieties, the perfect amount to get you started in your garden without overwhelming you with too many plants to grow or choose from. They are highly reviewed as well, with hundreds of satisfied customers.

Price: $15

Pros:

Many unique garden kits to choose from

All seeds are heirloom and non GMO

Choose from kits or invididual seed packs

Cons:

Not organic

Not as many seeds for the price as other kits

Kits with decorative packaging are more expensive

9. Grow For It Survival Seed Bank With 105 Varieties





Here is the largest survival seed vault on this list, with 105 varieties of produce and a durable storage container that will keep them usable for 25 years. With so many seeds, coupled with seed saving practices year to year, this survival kit could be the start of a garden that lasts you for decades and provides hundreds of pounds of food for your family. This seed vault is made in the USA and inclues the seed varieties in individual packets along with a sturdy ammo box that keeps moisture out. The kit also comes with a free downloadable pdf guide for planting and storing your seeds.

Price: $90 with free shipping

Pros:

Largest kit on this list ith 105 varieties

Made in USA

All heirloom Non GMO seeds

Cons:

Not organic

Not many reviews on Amazon

May take up a lot of space

10. Sproutbrite Heirloom Vegetable Seed Kit





Here is a cute kit of heirloom vegetables from Sproutbrite that would make a great gift for a gardener. This kit comes with 10 different varieties of heirloom vegetable seeds, packaged in lovely little canisters that make storage easy if you do not use all of the seeds in one season. Seeds are sourced from USA based organic farms, and are assembled in the USA as well. The kit also includes a four page guide with easy to follow planting instructions for growing indoors, outdoors or in containers, as well as a planting calendar and companion planting chart. Sproutbrite also sells an herb seed kit with 10 varieties of culinary herbs, and a wildflower kit as well.

Price: $23

Pros:

Grown and made in the USA

cute packaging, great for a gift

All heirloom, open pollinated, non-GMO seeds

Cons:

Not certified organic

Not many reviews on Amazon

Less seeds compared with other kits

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.