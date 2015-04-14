PHOTOS: Advanced Platinum Series P150 150w 11-band LED Grow Light

Front view - Advanced Platinum Series P150 150w 11-band LED Grow Light

The Advanced Platinum Series P150 light is a 150 watt set up that is perfect for small to medium grows. This is the most advanced and recently updated setup in Advanced Platinum’s LED series, with an upgraded case and internal cooling system. This light has a complete 11 band spectrum for both flowering and vegetative states. Advanced Platinum also sells similar set ups for larger grow operations. They have a 300w systen for $369, a 450w light for $539, and a 600w LED system for $659. Advanced Platinum is one of the top LED grow light manufacturers and any of their lights would be perfect for your indoor garden, it just depends on what size you need.

Price: $229 & Free Shipping