PHOTOS: Galaxyhydro LED Grow Light

Front view - Galaxyhydro LED Grow Light 300w

The Galaxyhydro 300w light is perfect for midsize indoor gardens. It comes with two small fans inside of the unit, eliminating the need for you to purchase additional fans for your grow tent. This light also includes an infared option, which they mention is less bright but puts out just as much useful light for your plants. This is a full range lighting system that will bring your garden through its full life cycle. Galaxyhydro also sells a Dimmable version of this light for $159.50, as well as 180w ($119.90) and 600w ($246) systems.

Price: $139.90 & Free Shipping