PHOTOS: iGloEZ High Efficiency Green Energy Full Spectrum SMD LED Plant Grow Light

Top view - iGloEZ High Efficiency Green Energy Full Spectrum SMD LED Plant Grow Light

The iGloEZ Full Spectrum Light is different than any other lights out there. It comes with an adjustable stand that you can either place over one single plant or small garden, or can be folded up so that the light can be hung from above. This light is full spectrum and works for all stages of plant growth, though it only uses 20w of electricity.The joints on the light’s stand have convenient locking buttons that can be set in a full 360 degree angle to fit any lighting position. The stand is adjustable to a full height of over 18″. Whether you use the hanging brackets or the stand, you should place the light within 2″ to 4″ from your plant. This light is specifically recommended for plants that require full sun to grow, such as lettuce.

Price: $129.99 & Free Shipping