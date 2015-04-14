PHOTOS: Miracle LED 605010 LED Absolute Daylight Spectrum Grow Lite

Miracle LED Absolute Spectrum Bulb, hydroponics grow tent LED light, best full spectrum led light for sale

Lighting facts - Miracle LED Absolute Spectrum Bulb

The Miracle LED Absolute Spectrum Bulb is another inexpensive option for anyone with a small sized indoor garden. It comes in three sizes: The one pictured is two watts and fits in any standard socket. There is also a 9.5 watt bulb for $22.59, which puts out enough light to replace standard 75w fixtures. They also sell a fixture lamp for $29.99 which you can use alongside the 9.5w bulb. The lamp has a standard clamp on it so that you can attach it to your grow tent or suspend it above your garden.

Price: $12.25

Shepherds of TheDesert

for the 2Watt grow light led from miracle could somebody please give me the numbers off the ceramic base please as I have mixed up my grow light bulb with just the plain 2Watt bulb lol…thanks so much

