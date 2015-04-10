PHOTOS: TaoTronics LED Plant Grow Light

Side view - TaoTronics LED Plant Grow Light

Learn more about grow lights in our post about the best LED grow lights

The TaoTronics LED light is Amazon’s No. 1 seller in grow lamps, and for good reason. It is the perfect size for a small home garden, provides the perfect spectrum of light needed for flowers and vegetables, and lasts far longer than traditional lights. This light fits in a standard 12W socket, making set up super easy and quick because you will not have to buy any additional materials. This light is good from seedlings all the way to harvest, and comes with a one year warranty from the authorized retailer, Sunvalleytek. If you purchase it from an unauthorized retailer, this warranty is voided. Reviewers mentioned that this light is best for shorter plants, due to the small size. It is best for plants to be under 16′ to 18.’

Price: $29.99