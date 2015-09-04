Top 15 Best Hydroponic Grow Lights 2017: Compare, Buy & Save

Gardeners know that the sun is best when it comes to growing plants from seed to fruit or flower, but today we can use electric lighting to garden all year long. Hydroponic gardening with artificial light to imitate the sun’s rays is becoming more and more popular, and there are a lot of choices out there for the type of light hydro growers use. By using electric lighting, you can customize your growing season and encourage plants to fruit and flower when you want them to, without having to depend on good weather.

There are three main types of lights that hydroponic gardeners use to grow their plants. These are Compact Fluorescent Lighting (CFL); High Intensity Discharge (HID), which includes both High Pressure Sodium (HPS) and Metal Halide (MH) bulbs; and Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lights. Each category has its own advantages and disadvantages, with a huge variety of sizes, prices, and quality levels for each. In this article we will first go over some pros and cons for each type of light, then list the best 10 lights out there for hydro growers.

HID Lights

Pros: Full spectrum, can be used for both flowering and vegetative growth, very powerful lights.

Full spectrum, can be used for both flowering and vegetative growth, very powerful lights. Cons: Bulbs wear out quickly, uses a lot of electricity, high heat output requires fans.

Fluorescent Lights

Pros: Low heat, relatively energy efficient, inexpensive, good for green leaf plants like lettuce, spinach and herbs.

Low heat, relatively energy efficient, inexpensive, good for green leaf plants like lettuce, spinach and herbs. Cons: Not good for flowering or fruit producing plants, not full spectrum nor very powerful.

LED Lights

Pros: Very low heat, red and blue LEDs can be combined to create full spectrum or partial spectrum lighting, bulbs last a very long time, customizable for small or large gardens, very energy efficient

Very low heat, red and blue LEDs can be combined to create full spectrum or partial spectrum lighting, bulbs last a very long time, customizable for small or large gardens, very energy efficient Cons: Expensive to purchase up front although they save money on energy costs.

In this article I have listed my top five picks for all three types of grow lights. Items 1-5 are High Pressure Sodium, items 6-10 are Fluorescent and items 11-15 are LED lights. You will find the best quality lights in this list as well as something for every budgetand gardensof all sizes. If you do not find the perfect light for your hydroponic garden below, click here to browse all grow lights.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Systems

HID lights are large bulbs that are filled with gas, which is ignited when electricity is run through the bulb. This creates a bright light and also puts out a lot of heat. HID bulbs come in two types for hydroponic gardening, and are categorized by the type of gas used in the bulb. Metal Halide bulbs has a more blue light spectrum are usually used for vegetative growth, while High Pressure Sodium bulbs have a more red light spectrum are used for flowering or fruiting. HID bulbs wear out quickly and must be replaced yearly for full growth potential in your garden. HID systems also include a ballast to power the bulb as well as a reflector or hood to maximize your light coverage.

1. Best Overall HID System: Apollo Horticulture Digital Dimmable System

This HID system from Apollo comes in 400 Watts for $144.49, 600 Watts for $159.99, or 1,000 Watts for $272.69. It is the #1 best selling HPS light on amazon.com, and comes fully stocked with a gull wing hood, 2 bulbs, ballast with 2 rope hangers, and timer. The ballast has a dimmer as well as an electronic cooling fan included. The bulbs included are one 140,000 lumen HPS bulb and one 110,000 lumen MH bulb.

Price: $144.49 to $272.69 depending on wattage

Watch an explanation of the different qualities of HID vs. LED vs. CFL lighting here.

Pros:

Lighter weight than most HPS systems

Less heat output than other HPS lights

Easy to adjust rope hangers and dimmable lights

Cons:

Some kits shipped to customers missing pieces

Some customers had problems maintaining light consistency

Bulbs need to be replaced at least yearly

2. Best Dimmable HID Light: iPower Digital Dimmable Grow Light System

This HID kit from iPower comes with everything you need to get started in your hydro garden. It comes in multiple sizes in terms of wattage, and in different hood configurations so that you can choose the set that is perfect for your grow op. Each kit comes with a dimmable ballast, which accepts 110-240v input. It also includes 2 bulbs (Super HPS and MH), a set of two iPower Flexi Ratchet Hangers, and a gull wing reflector. Here is a list of all of the different options you can get with this dimmable grow light set: 400W set with wing reflector ($119.99), 600W with wing reflector and timer ($128.99), 600W with XL reflector hood ($189.99), 1000W with reflector hood and timer ($141.99).

Price: $119.99 to $141.99 , depending on configuration and wattage.

Pros:

The two bulbs give full-spectrum growth

All-inclusive kit has everything you need

High quality, heavy duty hangers

Cons:

Requires a fan

Some customers noted that the light runs interference with cable TV

Some reviewers noted inconsistency with the power output from the ballast

3. Best HID Light For Inline Fan Use: iPower Digital Dimmable System – Air Cooled Hood Set

This lighting set from iPower takes it one step further by including a hood that is ready for an in-line fan to cool your system. In-line fans are very efficient at removing excess heat from right around the light source, which ends up saving you money in energy costs later on. You can either purchase a kit with 1 bulb (HPS) or two bulbs (HPS and MH for full spectrum lighting).

This system comes in multiple sizes and configurations sizes: 600W with air cooled reflector ($138.09), 1000W with air cooled reflector hood ($175.99), 1000W with large air cooled reflector hood ($179.99), and 1000W with XL air cooled reflector hood ($219.99). The ballast is fully digital and dimmable so that you can customize your lighting to meet your needs. It also comes with a timer and two ratchet hangers.

Price: $138.09 to $179.99 depending on wattage and number of bulbs

Pros:

Hood is ready for an energy-saving in-line fan

Full spectrum lighting from seed to flower

Dimmable ballast for customization depending on your grow room environment

Cons:

You still need to buy an in-line fan

Some reviewers had issues with the ballast being very loud

Some customers had problems with the bulbs being defective

4. Best Multi Size HID System: VIVOSUN Hydroponic HID Grow Light Air Cooled Reflector Kit

Vivosun is a top brand in hydroponic growing equipment, and this kit has all of the parts in one package to start lighting up your garden right out of the box. The kit comes in three sizes: 400W, 600W and 1,000W and each size comes with a matching ballast, reflector hood, timer, and hanging equipment. Both MH and HPS bulbs are included so you can use this kit all the way through both vegetative and flowering growth stages. A three year warranty is also included, so you can purchase this kit worry free knowing that if anything goes wrong, you can contact their customer service for help.

Price: $135.99 to $162.99 depending on wattage and hood, with free shipping

Pros:

Easy to hook an inline fan right into the hood

Relatively inexpensive

Highly reviewed with 4 star average

Cons:

Warranty is on ballast only

Not energy efficient

Fan not included

5. Best Inexpensive HID Light: Sun System Grow Light Fixture with Ultra Sun Lamp

Here is an inexpensive grow light from Sun System that would be perfect for a garden on the smaller size. This state of the art digital lighting fixture includes an integrated Galaxy ballast that can operate both MH and HPS bulbs and can run either 200W or 400W. This gives you a lot of flexibility and allows you to change the size of your garden, number of plants, or type of bulb easily without having to purchase an entirely new light. The proprietary Smart Volt ballast operates at either 120 or 240 volts and comes with a two year warranty. The whole set up is lightweight as well, weighing only 15 lbs, so it is easy to hang and adjust.

Price: $66

Pros:

Light weight and easy to hang

Lower heat output than large lights

Makes a nice supplemental light in larger gardens

Cons:

Not full spectrum, single bulb at a time only

Not good for vegetative plant growth

Not very powerful

Compact Fluorescent Lighting

Fluorescent lights are a good option for gardeners who do not want to have complicated ventilation systems or loud fans in their grow room. They are less expensive to purchase, use less electricity, and do not put out nearly as much heat as HID lights. The compromise is that they are not as powerful and they do not put out as true of a full spectrum of lighting.

6. Best T5 Fluorescent Light: EnviroGro 4-Tube Fixture, T5 Bulbs Included

4.70

This 4-bulb setup from Envirogro has everything you need to get started with vegetative hydroponics. It comes stocked with 4 T5 fluorescent bulbs, which mount inside of a reflective hood specially designed to increase the bulbs’ efficiency and increase total coverage for your plants. The system comes in two sizes: two feet long for $96 or four feet long for $121.26. You can also customize the number of tubes that you want. For the two foot long system, you can get two, four or six tubes and for the four foot size you can get four, six or eight tubes.

Price: $72.74 to $181.56 depending on size, with free shipping

Watch a video about T5 grow lights here.

Pros:

Rated up to 18,800 lumens

ETL tested and certified

Lots of customizable options for different garden sizes

Cons:

Not full spectrum, only good for vegetative states of growth

Not as powerful as HPS bulbs

Some reviewers mentioned a short life cycle for the bulbs

7. Best Lightweight Fluorescent Light: Hydrofarm Fluorowing Compact Fluorescent System

This CFL light from Hydrofarm is a full fluorescent system including the bulb and a compact reflector to get the most out of your light. It is lightweight at only 3 lbs which means you don’t need any heavy duty hangers. It offers a full daylight lighting spectrum with a 125 watt compact fluorescent bulb. The power cord is included, as well as a junction box and all necessary hanging hardware.

Price: $59.25

Pros:

Lightweight

Low heat, does not require an additional fan

Energy efficient

Cons:

Not full spectrum

Not good for flowering plants

Reviewers mentioned the reflector is not very effective

8. Best High Lumen T5 Fluorescent Light: DuroLux T5 Grow Light DL844s

This fluorescent light fixture from DuroLux provides 2,000 lumens, which is a huge amount for a medium sized light fixture. The German Hammertone reflector hood included with this lighting system maximizes the coverage in your garden and helps to prevent hot spots. If you want to expand your garden, you can daisy chain this light with up to four additional kits using only one wall outlet. The kit also includes two power switches for the inner and the outer bulbs so that you can customize your lighting even further.

Price: $84.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Powerful light output at 20,000 lumens

Runs warm so you can start seeds without a heating pad

Great for cloning

Cons:

No warranty included

May need ventilation because it runs hot

Not truly full spectrum

9. Best Inexpensive Fluorescent Light: Sun Blaze T5 High Output Fluorescent Strip Light

This light strip from Sun Blaze is an easy to set up light that can be customized to fit gardens of all sizes. The light comes in two or four foot lengths, and you can choose any number between one and eight tubes for your lighting fixture. The ballast that is included has a very long lifespan when compared with other fluorescent lights, and it comes included with of your bulbs and fixture. This system also comes with a two year warranty.

Price: $31.32 to $254.20 depending on size

Watch a customer review video here.

Pros:

Comes with Two Year Warranty

Fully customizable for any garden size

Reflector hood, ballast and T5 bulbs are included

Cons:

Not as powerful as others at only 2,000 lumens

Warranty for repair only not for replacement

Some reviewers had problems with bulbs not working

10. Best Customizable Fluorescent Light: Sunblaster NanoTech T5 High Output Fixture Reflector Combo

This fluorescent light system from SunBlaster is perfect for anyone who wants to expand their garden incrementally without spending a fortune. Each two foot light is sold individually and can be hooked together with up to eight lights per single wall outlet. These lights come with an electronic ballast, power cord, jumper plug and both hanging and flat surface mounting clips. The reflector hood in this kit was designed using nano technology to provide the ultimate reflective surface, which ends up saving you money in electricity and cooling costs. This reflector has been shown to increase lumen output by as much as 300%.

Price: $16.99

Pros:

Nano technology gives the reflector an extremely efficient reflective surface

Daisy chain up to eight fixtures together for a custom system

very light weight and easy to hang

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Not practical for very large gardens

Runs hot

LED Lighting Systems

LED lights are the latest technology in hydroponic gardening, and many growers swear by them and won’t use any other type of lighting. LEDs can tend to be more expensive up front, but they end up saving you money in the long run. LEDs are much more energy efficient than other types of hydroponic lighting, which ends up saving you money in both direct electricity costs as well as indirect costs like reducing the need for additional ventilation. They also save you money because the bulbs last for years, even decades, before needing to be replaced. Make sure to purchase high quality LEDs that have a proper balance of red, blue and white lights to ensure that your plants get the full spectrum of lighting that is required for all stages of growth.

11. Best Single Bulb LED: TaoTronics LED Grow Light Bulb

This small yet powerful bulb is Amazon’s #1 seller in grow lamps, and is perfect for a small sized garden with just a few plants. This light is perfect for plants that will grow no more than 16″ to 18″. This bulb provides a full spectrum of light for flowers and vegetables, and fits in a standard twelve watt socket. This makes it so easy to set up, whether you use a regular light socket or a reflective hood. This light comes with a year long warranty in case anything goes wrong. For more photos of this small yet mighty grow light, click here.

Price: $19.99

Watch a review of this TaoTronics LED bulb here.

Pros:

Not very expensive

One year warranty with email access to customer suppoer

Fits in a standard light bulb socket

Cons:

Warranty only covers bulb if you buy from the manufacturer

Relatively small coverage area

Does not come with reflective hood

12. Roleadro LED Grow Lights

This light from Roleadro is composed of multiple tiny LED bulbs, which give off the full light spectrum required for both vegetative and flowering stages of growth. That means that you will be able to grow any type of plant, whether it is leafy like lettuce or one that produces flowers and/or fruits. This system is low heat and very energy efficient, and comes in multiple sizes ranging from 135W to 270W for small to medium sized gardens. It comes equipped with a power cord and a stainless steel hanging kit. You do not need to buy a fan for this light because it does not put out a lot of heat.

Price: $64.79 to $89.68 depending on size

Watch an unboxing video here

Pros:

Full spectrum lighting for all growth stages

Extremely energy efficient

No need for an additional fan

Cons:

Relatively expensive up front cost

Some reviewers said this light is less than ideal for vegetative cycle

Very bright, it is recommended to use this light in a tent or specialized grow room

13. Galaxyhydro LED Grow Lights

GalaxyHydro is a top brand for high quality, professional level LED grow lights. These grow lights range from 54W to 600W, perfect for small to medium sized grow ops. GalaxyHydro lights are full spectrum and can be used for all growth stages, from seedlings to flowering. These lights are light weight, modular, and easy to hand or daisy chain for a custom lighting design. Each light has a lifespan of 50,000 hours, in part thanks to their built in fans that reduce heat damage. These lights also have a 30 day money back guarantee and a two year warranty

You can choose from three sizes: 54W (available individually or in packs of two), which consists of a line of 14 red and four blue LEDs on an adjustable bracket. This size perfect for a small garden of herbs and/or greens. Next they have a 300W model. GalaxyHydro also has a 600W model for larger gardens.

Price: $38.99 to $139.99 with free shipping

Watch a review of GalaxyHydro LED lights here.

Pros:

Two year warranty

Two internal fans

Wide spectrum, good for vegetative and flowering

Cons:

Fans can be loud

Does not come with hangers

Some reviewers mentioned a lower output than 300w

14. Best High Powered LEDs: Apollo Horticulture GL-Series LED Grow Lights

Apollo Horticulture is a well respected brand in hydroponic gardening, and they are one of the top manufacturers of LED grow lights. You can choose an LED grow light in one of nine different sizes, depending on how many plants you have and how large your grow area is. The smaller lights are UFO shaped while the larger ones (300W and up) are rectangular. You can daisy chain all Apollo lights together for a more custom system, as well. Apollo lights 300W and up come with fans built in, so they run extra cool and quiet. Each light also comes with a two year warranty and hanging kit. Click the link below for more information or to buy any of the following light sizes: 180W, 300W, 400W, 600W, and 700W

Price: $69.99 to $464.75 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review of the Apollo 180W UFO Light from video here.

Pros:

No added ventilation needed with built in fans

Sizes range from 75W to 1200W

Relatively inexpensive compared with other high power LEDs

Cons:

LED is not full spectrum

Some customers had bulb diodes burn out

Some reviewers had items arrived damaged

15. Best Professional-Level LED Lights: Morsen LED Grow Lights

For extra large gardens that require professional quality LED lighting, Morsen is a top brand and their lights would be perfect. Morsen lights are bigger, more powerful and higher quality than most LEDs on the market today. They come in extra large sizes, including 900W, 1000W, 1200W, 1600W, 1800W, 2000W and 2400W. The Morsen full spectrum 2400W light is one of the most powerful lights for sale in hydroponics today.

Price: $99 to $208.65 depending on size, with free shipping



Watch a review video of a previous model Morsen LED grow light here.

Pros:

Full spectrum lighting

They uses higher output individual LEDs than most other lights (6W and 10W)

Relatively inexpensive for very high quality and power

Cons:

Not easy to switch between vegetative and flowering stages

Larger and harder to hang than others

No smaller sizes available

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.