Top 10 Best Terrariums & Wardian Cases For Your Home

Terrariums are lovely and timeless, and can add a special finishing touch to your home decor. They are incredibly popular right now, with designs ranging from classic Wardian Case terrariums that look like gorgeous antiques to modern geometric terrariums and even some that offer a little bit of both worlds. Terrariums come in all shapes and sizes, from extra small oxes that can hold just one mini plant, to tabletop versions, to extra large cases that can hold entire small gardens. Bringing plants into your home is one of the tried and true ways to liven up your space while also cleaning the air inside your home and improving your mood as well. Terrariums are the most gorgeous way to bring some greenery inside your home. This list contains all of our favorite terrariums, in all sizes and to fit every budget. If you do not see one you love below, click here to browse more options.

1. Best Victorian Style Terrariums: H Potter

When I picture a Wardian Case, I see something that looks just like these beautiful terrariums from H Potter. All of their models have a classic Victorian look to them that make you think back to the time when terrariums were first invented in order for wealthy English families to keep plants like orchids in their homes, even when the weather was cold and rainy outside. H Potter has all of the style of authentic antique terrariums at a much lower cost, and they are not as fragile as antiques. H Potter terrariums range in size and price, from small, simple models to large, intricate cases. These Wardian Cases are designed with a removable glass cloche top so that you can easily plant your terrarium without the need for special tools like long tweezers. The base on each H Potter terrarium is made of metal with a dark gray powder coat finish, and each model has a plastic liner to prevent leaks. They also feature hinged roof panels for ventilation and easy access.

H Potter also sells ready-made terrarium planting kits with everything you need to have a beautifully landscaped terrarium in no time. The kits come in small, medium and large sizes and include pea graven, activated charcoal and sphagnum moss. They also include complete planting instructions for foolproof assembly.

Price: $49.50 to $279 depending on size



Watch a set up and review video here.

Pros:

Large and small sizes offered

Beautiful antique style and easy to plant

Easy to put together with a lift-off glass case

Cons:

Planting kit must be purchased separately

Plastic liner in base may degrade over time

Larger cases can be very expensive

2. Best Art Deco Terrariums: LeadHead Glass

LeadHead Glass is a shop featured on Amazon Handmade from Detroit. They take reclaimed glass and wood from deconstructed homes in Detroit and turn them into gorgeous and functional terrariums in the classic Wardian Case style. Their terrariums are sleek and modern in design, and feature a lot of Art Deco styling. These terrariums are my personal favorite on this list, not only for their beautiful designs but for the story behind the artisans that create them.

Price: $111 to $288 depending on size



Watch a video by the artists behind LeadHead Glass here.

Pros:

Made of reclaimed materials

Gorgeous modern yet classic designs

100% made by hand in the USA

Cons:

No free shipping

Relatively expensive

Planting materials must be purchased separately

3. Best Country Style Terrariums: Colonial Tin Works

The terrariums for sale by Colonial Tin Works have a lovely vintage style that is not as antique as some designers, or as strikingly modern as others. They fall within a nice middle ground that gives off a vintage charm while not looking like an antique. I think that these terrariums would be right at home in any country house, and add a bit of charm to any decor. These affordable terrariums come in three sizes. The small and medium fit on top of a table, while the largest comes with its own stand.

Price: $26.76 to $151.04 depending on size

Pros:

Relatively inexpensive

Cute vintage country style

Choose from multiple sizes

Cons:

Some reviewers found them to be smaller than expected

The soldering is not as well done as on more expensive terrariums

Must purchase all plants and decor separately

4. Best Terrarium Furniture: Southern Enterprises

If you are looking for something very unique, these terrarium tables by Southern Enterprises are right up your alley. You can choose from many different sized tales from end tables to coffee tables and consoles. Each table is constructed of silver and black distressed metal with a class terrarium container and glass top. The tables open from the front with a side hinge, so while you may not be ale to do a traditional rooted planting in these terrarium tables, they are perfect for potted plants. They require assembly, but you can choose to purchase professional assembly when you check out.

Price: $147.48 to $484.91 depending on design, with free shipping

Very unique and fits any decor

Relatively inexpensive

High quality construction

Cons:

Requires assembly

Not good for rooted plantings, best for potted plants

May be difficult to clean

5. Best Small Sized Terrariums: NCYP

NCYP designs lovely terrariums in geometric shapes that are small enough to fit on a table top. They also make smaller sized hanging terrariums that add a beautiful touch to every room. These terrariums are very affordable and come in all different shapes and sizes, from pentagons, diamonds, teardrops and house shapes to complex irregular polyhedral shapes. Each terrarium has glass panels and one opening or a hinged lid that you can open to insert your plants and decorations. They are also a perfect size to use for holding candles.

Price: $14.98 to $49.90 depending on size and shape

Pros:

Both hanging and tabletop versions available

Very affordable

Tons of shapes to choose from

Cons:

Very small size

Open lid designs do not hold moisture very well

Some reviewers thought they were cheaply made

6. Best Handmade Terrariums: Waen

Waen is an Amazon Handmade shop based in Istanbul, Turkey. They create gorgeous, high quality and thoroughly modern terrariums in geometric shapes. Most f Wens terrariums are small to medium sized, perfect for side tables or accent pieces. The shapes vary, including square, round, conical, and original geometric designs. The soldering on these terrariums is very thick and obviously durable. These terrariums are beautiful and strong enough to make family heirlooms for generations to come. In the words of the artists behind Waen: “Our main inspiration comes from Archimedes’s Renaissance, where the ancient roots of complex geometric forms came alive once. We keep the spirit alive. ”

Price: $28 to $190 depending on size and shape

Pros:

Very well constructed

Beautiful and original geometric designs

Can be used as candle holders or centerpieces as well

Cons:

No free shipping

Models without hinged lids will not retain moisture as effectively

Relatively expensive

7. Best Inexpensive Terrarium: Home Ideas Pyramid Tabletop Terrarium

Here is a simple and inexpensive tabletop terrarium from HomeIdeas. Most of the terrariums on this list are either black or brass colored, so this gold pyramid is a unique and lovely piece of home decor. This terrarium is six inches square at the base and ten inches high, so it is perfect for a tabletop. There is one open panel to let air flow to your plants, making it great for succulents or even as a candle holder. If you want something cheap and stylish, you can’t go wrong with this terrarium.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

Also available in a smaller size

Very inexpensive

Lovely gold color

Cons:

Not very large

Not as well constructed as more expensive terrariums

No free shipping

8. Best Geometric Terrariums: Leosklo

Leosklo is a family business on Amazon Handmade that is based in the Ukraine. They create gorgeous stained glass pieces as well as glass terrariums using Tiffany techniques. Their terrariums range from more common shapes like envelope holders and geometric designs to truly unique shapes. They are relatively inexpensive as well, for such a high quality and beautiful end product.

Price: $39 to $106 depending on size and design

Watch an interview with the artists behind Leosklo here.

Pros:

Complex and beautiful geometric designs

Works as candle holder, planter, or display case

Very well made and durable

Cons:

No free shipping

Does not come in large sizes

No hinged covers means less moisture retention

9. Best High Tech Terrarium: biOrbAIR Automated Terrarium With LED Light

Here is a truly unique terrarium that uses technology to its advantage and makes caring for needy plants extremely easy. The biOrbAIR terrarium is a fully automatic electronic system equipped with humidity monitor, mister, LED lighting, automatic 24 hour controls and fully controlled lighting schedule for your plants. This terrarium makes it easy to care for orchids and other plants that have very strict requirements for light and humidity. It has a futuristic look to it as well, with an acrylic orb that is 10x stronger than glass, 50% lighter and 93% clearer. This is the ultimate terrarium for full automation and a unique, high tech style.

Price: $379 with free shipping



Watch a promotional video here.

Pros:

Fully automatic LED lighting and humidity controls

Acrylic orb is clearer than glass

Unique modern style

Cons:

Very expensive

Requires some assembly

You must purchase extra humidifying liquid

10. Best Modern Terrariums: Deco

Deco terrariums are modern and attractive but are not as expensive as others on this list. The hanging model is a hexagonal shape with a front opening hinged door, and measures five inches square by 14 inches tall. It would also make a lovely hanging candle holder. The house shaped terrarium is a unique shape with a hinged rooftop door to allow easy access to your plants. This model measures six by five inches at the base and elven inches tall.

Price: $19.99 to $23.99 depending on style

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Original and stylish design

Handing and table top options available

Cons:

Not many styles to choose from

Not large enough for bigger plants

Some reviewers had items arrive damaged

