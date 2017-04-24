Top 10 Best Leaf Blowers & Leaf Vacuums 2018

Whether you live in a rural, suburban or urban area, a leaf blower is a handy tool to have in your shed. Blowers make quick work of cleaning up your yard, driveway, or sidewalk. When the leaves start to fall in Autumn, you will be especially thankful to have a blower on hand. Your back with thank you when you do not have to spend hours raking and bagging leaves! Blowers come in a lot of different sizes and power levels, and can cost as little as $30 for smaller models. If you need a powerful machine, you can spend a few hundred on a commercial-quality blower that can handle the largest jobs year after year. Some blowers have multiple functions, and allow you to switch easily between blowing, vacuuming, and even mulching. Mulching blowers can turn a gigantic pile of leaves into a small bag of compost-ready mulch that you can either use in your garden or dispose of at a municipal waste facility.

In this article I have chosen the best leaf blowers for everyone’s needs, whether you have a small yard or a large property to maintain. There is something for every budget, including smaller blowers as well as heavy duty models and some vacuum and mulcher combinations as well. If you do not see your perfect leaf blower in the list below, click here to see all available models.

1. Best Cordless Blower: GreenWorks 24252 G-MAX 40V 150 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower

This cordless blower from GreenWorks is a best seller with over 1,000 positive reviews on amazon. It features a high performance, G-MAX 40V Lithium-Ion Battery that has no memory loss after charging and does not fade power out over time. The blower has a variable speed to meet different situations and wind speeds up to 150 MPH. The sweeper tip also hs its own speed control for even greater customization, so you can get any job done quickly and efficiently. This tool is super low maintenance and compact, and does not require messy gas and oil, or cords that get tangled up.

Price: $129 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Up to 150 MPH wind speed

No cords or gas

Multiple speed controls

Cons:

Requires charging

Some reviewers did not find it to be durable

Plastic may degrade in sunlight

2. Best Backpack Blower: Poulan Pro 967087101 48cc Backpack Blower

The Poulan Pro is a seriously powerful backpack blower that can go anywhere you need it to with no need for cords that limit your mobility and may get tangled or caught on rocks, trees or other debris. This blower features a 48CC 2-stroke engine and can blow at speeds of 200MPH. It has a cruise control setting so that you do not need to keep the button engaged at all times, or you can control the speed with a variable speed control throttle. The heavy duty frame is comfortable to wear and is built to last for many years. This is a machine built for big jobs.

Price: $179.99 with free shipping

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Adjustable throttle with cruise control function

Up to 200MPH wind speed

Powerful 2-stroke motor

Cons:

Relatively heavy

Requires gas

May produce smelly fumes

3. Best Budget Blower: WORX WG506 Corded Blower, 7.5 Amp

If you need an inexpensive blower to have around the yard, this light yet powerful model from Worx will do the trick. This blower has two speeds and a 7.5amp tube design that can handle up to 160 CFM air volume. The air speed ranges from 130-160 MPH. This is a simple blower that is built to get the job done.

Price: $22.66



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Up to 160MPH wind speed

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon

Cons:

Not as heavy duty as other models

Cord may get tangled or caught on things as you work

Only two speed options

4. Best Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher Combo: WORX TRIVAC 12 Amp 3-in-One

The Works Trivac is an innovative leaf blower that combines three jobs in one machine. With this blower you can sweep your leaves or other debris into a pile, vacuum them up, and even shred them if necessary. Shredding leaves reduces their volume by a 16:1 ratio, so you can dispose of an entire yard’s worth of leaves with one bag. This is really great for composting! The Trivac features a 12 amp motor, single handed operation, angled nose, metal impeller for small twigs, and 10 gallon collector bag which can hold 100 gallons of unmulched leaves!

Price: $93.95 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Relatively inexpensive

Combines blowing, vacuuming and mulching in one

Collection bag included

Cons:

Not as powerful as gas motors

Electric cord can get in the way

Does not have adjustable speed

5. Best Vacuum Blower: BLACK+DECKER LSWV36 40V Lithium Ion Sweeper/Vac

Here is another great cordless mower from the yard tool experts at Black & Decker. This blower has an efficient design that allows it to quickly and easily clean up messes and debris from any hard surface, from patios to lawns to garages. You can also switch to vacuum mode, and suck up leaves or other debris into the attached collection bag. This feature makes quick work of cleaning up after kids birthday parties! This blower features a 40V lithium ion rechargeable battery so you will not get caught up in cords or have to deal with a gas powered motor. The blow rube also has a built in scraper to loosen matted debris and stuck on objects. You can choose between different speeds for maximum power or energy savings.

Price: $120.12 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Can blow and vacuum

No electric cord to trip over

2 year warranty

Cons:

Not as powerful as other models

Battery must be recharged before use

Not as many speed controls as other models

6. Best Walk-Along Blower: Southland SWB163150E Leaf Blower with 163cc, 6.5 foot-pound, OHV Engine

If you have a large area that needs cleaning up, whether it is leaves or other debris, you may not want to carry around a heavy duty leaf blower for hours at a time. This wheeled blower from Southland takes the back breaking labor out of blowing leaves and makes the job a walk in the park! This blower features a 163-CC Engine with an easy start manual recoil and 6.5-Foot/Pounds of Torque, 1200CFM air volume, well baanced steel fan for less vibration, Tapered Crankshaft and Steel Fan Housing Providing Increased Durability, 15-Degree Adjustable Chute for More Directed Blowing. It can blow at speeds of up to 150 MPH and comes with a 2 year warranty.

Price: $384.79 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Very high quality, powerful and durable

Does not need to be carried around, easy to operate and move

Powerful engine

Cons:

Not much more MPH than less expensive blowers

No vacuum

Requires gas

7. Best Gas Blower: Hitachi RB24EAP 23.9cc 2-Cycle Gas Powered 170 MPH Handheld Leaf Blower (CARB Compliant)

Gas powered blowers tend to be more powerful than similarly sized electric or battery powered blowers. This blower from Hitachi is gas powered but lightweight enough that it does not require a backpack unit to carry around with you. It features a class leading air volume of 441 CFM, air velocity of 170 MPH with the included taper nozzle, and has a 23/9cc commercial grade 2-stroke engine for greater power and longer life. It is relatively lightweight at 8.6 lbs and has well balanced weight for greater comfort while in use. The warranty is very impressive as well, with a 7 year consumer warranty, 2 year commercial, or 1 year rental warranty.

Price: $124.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

170 MPH wind speed

7 year warranty for consumer use

Powerful 2-stroke motor

Cons:

Not as light weight as electric blowers

Requires gas

No adjustable speed

8. Easy To Use Gas Blower: Husqvarna 952711925 125B 28cc 2-Stroke 170 MPH Gas Powered Handheld Blower

This gas powered blower from Husqvarna is designed to be super easy to use and comfortable while in operation. The fan housing is placed in a way that allows the air stream to be in a direct line with the handle, reducing stress on your wrist and arm as you carry it. The stop switch automatically resets to the On position when not in operation for easier starting next time you turn it on. The fan speed can be set for optimal performance of for easier handling, depending on your needs at the moment. The blowing tube length is also adjustable for the best performance for any job.

Price: $149 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy to start

Ergonomically designed for easy use and less strain

Adjustable wind speed and tube length

Cons:

Heavier than other models at 9.4 lbs

Uses gas

No warranty

9. Best Colorful Electric Blower: Sun Joe SBJ601E-PRP 10 Amp 215 Max MPH All-Purpose 2-Speed Electric Blower

Snow Joe’s Sun Joe leaf blower is a very powerful machine for its size and price. This blower has a wind speed of up to 215MPH, much higher than most machines that cost way more. It has two speed settings for any situation, and a maximum lo-load speed of 15,000 RPM. The Sun Joe comes in four colors – blue, green, purple or red – and has a full 2 year warranty.

Price: $29.99 with free shipping

Watch an informational video here.

Pros:

Powerful for the price, 215 MPH

Relatively light weight

Very inexpensive

Cons:

Not as many adjustable speed options as other models

Cord may get tangled or caught on yard debris

Relatively loud

10. Best Gutter Cleaner: WORX WO7010 Cordless Air Blower/Sweeper/Cleaner Combo Gutter Kit with 32-volt Lithium Battery

This powerful machine from Worx is much more than just a blower. It comes with 14 cleaning attachments that can be used in a variety of places around your home, including everyones least favorite job: cleaning gutters! This blower has a powerful 32-volt MAX lithium battery, so you do not have to worry about messy gas or tangling cords. It is very lightweight and compact so that it can fit almost anywhere. The attachments include the gutter cleaning kit, which lets you clean gutters without needing a ladder. Just twist the tubes together to your desired length, add the hook on the end, and you are ready to blow the leaves right out of your gutter. There are also nine more attachments including the long tube, dust brush, short tube, extension hose, duster, detail brush (can be used on computers!), wand/wide nozzle, inflater nozzle (great for inflatable pools and toys!), and deflater cover.

Price: $200.79 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Makes cleaning gutters super easy, no ladder required

Very light weight

Length can be reduced for indoor use, comes with 9 attachments

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Does not vacuum

Battery must be recharged in between uses

