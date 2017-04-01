Top 10 Best Tillers & Cultivators 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Tillers and Cultivators are awesome tools for any gardener to have in their shed. This is especially true if you have a larger garden, or you are starting from scratch and have compacted dirt, sod, or other plants in the way of your future garden plot. While tillers and cultivators may look very similar, they actually do quite different jobs. There are some models on the market today that can handle the job of both a tiller and a cultivator.

Tillers are generally larger and more powerful, and usually run on gas or a mixture of gas and oil. Tillers dig deep into the earth to break up hard soil and cut away existing plants and roots, such as grass or weeds. Tillers come in either front tine or rear time configurations. Front tine tillers have more maneuverability, while rear tine tend to be the most powerful option.

Cultivators are usually electric and are not quite as powerful as tillers. They are designed more for mixing amendments into already loose soil than they are for breaking up hard soil. Cultivators can also be used for easy weeding in between garden rows.

This article contains the Top 10 Best Tillers and Cultivators for your garden in 2018. I have included models of all sizes, including tillers, cultivators and combination models. Prices vary based on the power level of the engine and the size of the machine. If you do not see a tiller or cultivator below that suits your needs, click here to browse all available options.

1. Best Small Tiller Cultivator: GardenTrax 4 Cycle Mini Cultivator

This mini cultivator from GardenTrax is perfect for small to medium sized gardens. Features include “Top Handle” control for maximum maneuverability, rugged forged steel tines, tool-free tine and wheel adjustments, fast turning tines at 25 RPMS, and 38cc 4 cycle engine which does not require mixing oil with gas. This tiller packs a lot of power into a small package.

Price: $259.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Heavy duty forged steel tines

No mixing oil with gas

Easy control handle bar

Cons:

Requires gas

Not as powerful as larger tillers

Heavier than other cultivators

2. Best Adjustable Width Tiller: Husqvarna FT900-CA Adjustable Width Front Tine Tiller

Husqvarna is a major brand in garden tools, and this tiller lives up to their reputation. It is made for heavy duty jobs with a 208cc Briggs & Stratton Engine and front tines. The tilling width is adjustable between 12 inch, 24 inch and 26 inch. It also comes with a drag bat and counterweight to offset the heavy front end. The handles are also adjustable for different heights. This tiller is also CARB (California Air Resource Board) Compliant.

Price: $1,075.51

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Adjustable handles

Adjustable tines

Very powerful

Cons:

Very heavy

Not as powerful as rear tine

Requires mixing gas and oil

3. Best Rear Tine Tiller: Southland SRTT196E Rear Tine Tiller

Rear tillers are the most powerful options out there and this tiller from Southland Outdoor Power Equipment is a seriously powerful machine. The tiller has an 11 inch time diameter and 10 inch tilling depth, and you can drive in both forward and reverse which is great for extra hard soil. The times are self sharpening with a counter rotating design, so there is no need to remove them for sharpening. The wheels have extra large, heavy duty pneumatic tires so you can easily maneuver this tiller over any terrain.

Price: $599.99 with free shipping



Watch a features video here

Pros:

Very powerful with 10 inch tilling depth

Pneumatic tires for easy transport

Drives in both forward and reverse

Cons:

Very expensive

Very heavy

Not as easy to use as small models

4. Best Electric Tiller: GreenWorks 27072 8 Amp 10-Inch Corded Tiller

If you would rather have an electric tiller, this model by GreenWorks is affordable and effective. The 8 amp motor has an easy push-button electric starter and the tiller features four 8″ tines with an adjustable tilling width of 8.25″ to 10″. You can till up to 5″ with this tiller and it has an easy to fold handle for transportation and storage.

Price: $99.36 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Easy to start with a push of a button

Adjustable width from 8.25″ to 10″

Adjustable tilling depth up to 5″

Very inexpensive

Cons:

Not as powerful as gas motors

Electric cord can get in the way

Does not till as deep as larger models

5. Best Battery Powered Cultivator: BLACK+DECKER LGC120 20V Lithium Ion Cordless Garden Cultivator/Tiller

Sometimes when you are working in the garden, a smaller cultivator is ended to get in between rows or in hard to reach places. This extra lightweight model from Black and Decker is perfect for weeding in between vegetable rows, mixing amendments into the soil, and other small gardening jobs that would usually require you to be on hands and knees with a hand tool. The dual tines and powerful transmission break up soil and grind up weeds easily. This cultivator is powered by a 20-volt MAX lithium-ion battery, with a long lifespan and charge retention. It can cultivate up to 325 square feet per charge. This cultivator also comes with a two year warranty.

Price: $112.27 with free shipping

Pros:

Small and light weight

No electric cord to trip over

2 year warranty

Cons:

Not very powerful

Not good for large areas

Some reviewers had the battery run out sooner than stated

6. Best Electric Tiller/Cultivator: VonHaus 12.5 Inch 7 Amp Electric Garden Tiller & Cultivator

This tiller & cultivator from VonHaus is a nice combination model that has the power of a tiller with a much lower price. The tiller has a 850W motor and four steel tines with extra sharp blades. It can till 8.6″ deep and 12.5″ wide. The handles are designed for stability and easy maneuverability, and there is a safety cut out protection switch included in the handles. At only 20 lbs, this cultivator & tiller is small yet mighty!

Price: $109.95 with free shipping



Watch a manufacturer’s video here

Pros:

High quality and inexpensive

Durable construction with extra sharp tines

No mixing gas and oil

Cons:

Electric cord may get in the way

Not as powerful as gas motors

No warranty

7. Best Larger Tiller Cultivator: Sun Joe Tiller Joe TJ603E 16-Inch 12-Amp Electric Tiller and Cultivator

Here is a more powerful electric tiller and cultivator that is still lightweight, portable and easy to drive. The Tiller Joe features a powerful 12 amp motor and can cultivate up to 16″ wide and 6″ deep. It has six durable steel angled tines that are super durable. The wheels can be adjusted in three different positions, and the handles fold down for easy storage and transport. This tiller also comes with a 2 year warranty.

Price: $119.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Six tines, more than other electric tillers

Powerful electric motor

2 year warranty

Cons:

Not as powerful as gas motors

Does not till as deep as gas motored tillers

Some reviewers thought it felt rickety

8. Best Selling Tiller Cultivator: Earthwise 11-Inch 8.5-Amp Corded Electric Tiller and Cultivator TC70001

This small tiller and cultivator from Earthwise is the number one best seller on Amazon, with over 2,000 customer reviews. It features a powerful 8.5amp motor, 11″ cutting width and 8″ cutting depth. There are four heavy duty steel four-blade tins and the wheels flip up and down easily for storage and travel. This tiller is very light weight and easy to maneuver, making it great for smaller gardens.

Price: $109 with free shipping

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

#1 best seller on Amazon, over 2,000 positive reviews

Easy to transport with folding handle and flip up wheels

Cons:

Not as powerful as gas tillers

Power cord may get in the way

Not very wide

9. Best Heavy Duty Tiller: Mantis 2-Cycle Tiller Cultivator 7920

If you want a heavy duty, powerful tiller that is still lightweight and easy to maneuver, this model from Mantis is perfect for your garden. This tiller includes Mantis’s sure-grip handles. The handles are ergonomically designed to reduce hand fatigue while allowing for the maximum amount of control. This tiller also features 10″ tilling depth and 9″ tilling width, and it is super light weight at 20 lbs. The motor requires a gas/oil mix so you will need to purchase oil separately. You can also select from optional attachments to turn this into a multi use tool. Attachments include a lawn aerator, lawn dethatcher, border edger and plow, and all attachments install in just minutes.

Price: $290.03 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very powerful and deep tilling depth

Ergonomically designed handles

Optional additional tools such as lawn aerator and border edger

Cons:

Not as wide as other gas powered tillers

Relatively expensive

Attachment must be purchased separately

10. Best No-Mix Gas Tiller: Mantis 4-Cycle Tiller Cultivator 7940 Powered by Honda

Finally, here is a super powerful tiller from Mantis that does not require you to mix any gas and oil in order to start the motor. This tiller is powered by a Honda motor that runs on gas alone. It is a 4 cycle, 25cc engine and it spins the tines twice as fast as comparable models. The tiller includes a five year warranty and is constructed to be extra rugged and durable, although it only weighs 24 lbs. This tiller has a compact width at 9″, a finger controlled throttle for easy speed control, sure-grip ergonomic handles, 10″ tilling depth and a kickstand. It also folds for easy transport and storage. Overall, the powerful features and reasonable price on this tiller make it my favorite on this list!

Price: $389.95 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

No mixing gas and oil

Powerful motor spins tines 2x as fast as other tillers

5 year warranty on entire machine

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Optional add on tools must be purchased separately

Not very wide

