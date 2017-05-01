Top 10 Best Wood Chippers & Shredders

Wood chippers and shredders are heavy duty machines for larger landscaping chores. If you have a big yard with a lot of bushes or trees that need pruning, a chipper/shredder can be a valuable addition to your gardening tool arsenal. In this article we are focusing on all types of chippers, from stationary electric or gas powered chippers and shredders, to push chippers, and even leaf mulchers and vacuums. Many of the models listed below are multi purpose tools that can be used to turn branches and leaves into different sized mulch or chips.



What chipper is right for me? When deciding on a chipper or shredder to purchase, some things to consider are the size of the branches you will be shredding, how often you will use it and of course, your budget. Gas powered chippers are the most powerful, but also the most expensive. They can handle branches up to 3″ diameter or more. Electric shredders can handle smaller branches, brush and twigs as well as leaves. Electric models tend to be far less expensive. Push chippers are great for large areas covered with leaves and small debris. They are gas powered but not as powerful as stationary models.

In this article we have listed our Top 10 favorite chippers/shredders on the market in 2017. The list is in no particular order, but covers a wide variety of all the different types of chippers and shredders available.

1. Best Electric Shredder: Sun Joe CJ601E 14-Amp Electric Wood Chipper/Shredder

This chipper/shredder from Sun Joe is the #1 best selling model on Amazon.com. it is a small and easily portable machine that can handle branches up to 1.5 in thick, so it is good for smaller yard waste and brush clippings instead of heavy duty jobs. It is designed to be very compact and not take up much storage space, and the 6″ wheels and carry handle make it easily portable. This is a very safe shredder, with a safety hopper that has a locking knob to prevent the motor from running when opened. The motor is a powerful 14 amps that spins at up to 4,300 RPM and runs relatively quietly. This chipper/shredder is ETL approved and comes with a two year warranty. This chipper can reduce your yard waste by a 16:1 ratio. For small and medium sized clean up jobs, the Sun Joe chipper/shredder is ideal.

Price: $111.99 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Electric 14 amp motor runs quietly

No messy oil or gas

Compact storage and easy transport with 6″ wheels

Cons:

Not super powerful

Handles only up to 1.5″ diameter branches

Reviewers found it to burn out quickly

2. Best Compact Gas Powered Chipper: Tazz K52 Chipper Shredder

If you need a powerful machine for bigger jobs, this chipper from Taxx is very powerful without taking up too much space in your garage or garden shed. It features an easy to start 196cc Kohler engine with a 2 year warranty on the engine. it is about 25″ x 30″, which is pretty small compared with other high powered gas chippers. The wheels are 11″ in order to handle rough terrain and make it easy for you to transport anywhere in your yard. This chipper also comes with a debris bag that you can use when you want to prevent dust and messes. If you want to make yard clean up even easier, you can purchase their vacuum kit, which features a unique air gate and extra large rotor, allowing it to produce 20% more vacuum than other chippers. This chipper handles branches up to 3″ in diameter using knives and hammers in the grinding chamber and reduces waste by a 20:1 ratio.

Price: $549.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Powerful Kohler engine 196cc with 2 year warranty

Each model has been tested to and surpassed, ANSI B71.6 safety standards

You have the option to purchase a vacuum kit as well

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Requires purchasing and dealing with gas

Vacuum kit not included in price

3. Best Eco Friendly Chipper: GreenWorks 24052 15 Amp Corded Shredder/Chipper

GreenWorks products are unique and awesome because they have zero carbon footprint. The entire line of tools they produce do not release any carbon emissions, ever. This does not mean that this chipper/shredder is low on power or quality though, and it has a 4 year warranty to back this up. This chipper features a 15 amp motor and can cut branches of up to 1 3/8″. This is not as large as gas powered models but will work great for brush and small yard debris. It comes on a moveable frame with 7″ wheels, and has a push paddle for greater safety while loading materials into the hopper. There is also a large collection bag included, and an additional set of reversible blades.

Price: $96 with free shipping



Watch a review video here

Pros:

Zero carbon emissions

Easy to transport

High power compared with other electric chippers

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Not as powerful as gas powered machines

Only handles branches under 2″

4. Best Heavy Duty Chipper: Earthquake 9060300 Chipper Shredder

If you need a very powerful chipper for large branches. This model can chip branches up to 3″ in diameter and has two separate entry chutes for either long, straight and thick branches or bunches of brush and smaller twigs. The large funnel on top makes it easy to chip large bunches of twigs and brush without dividing it into smaller sections. This chipper boasts a 20:1 reduction ratio and also includes a two bushel bag for easy transport to your garden beds or compost bin. It also comes with a 2 year warranty, so your satisfaction is guaranteed. Anyone who does regular pruning or has a lot of brush to clear will love this machine!

Price: $1,799.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy to load armfuls of branches, or long straight branches into two different chutes

Handles branches up to 3″ in diameter

Very powerful with both knives and disks for chipping

Cons:

Requires gas

Very expensive

Very loud

5. Most Powerful Electric Chipper: Earthwise 15-Amp Electric Garden Chipper/Shredder, Model GS70015

This chipper from Earthwise is very powerful for an electric model. It has a 15 amp motor and can chip branches and sticks up to 1 3/4″ thick. It is also great for leaves, and comes with a 1.2 bushel collection bin to make disposal easy. Other features include a wide leaf chute and tamper fool to keep your hands free and safe, overload protection with reset switch and durable back wheels for easy transportation. This is a convenient and easy to use machine that can make quick work of any clean up job in your yard.

Price: $199

Watch a manufacturer’s video here

Pros:

Not too expensive

15 Amp motor, good for leaves and small branches

2 year warranty

Cons:

Not very powerful compared with gas motors

Not good for thick branches

Electric cord may get tangled when moving

6. Best Push Vacuum Chipper: Troy-Bilt CSV60 159cc Push Chipper Shredder Vac

If you have a large area of branches, twigs and debris to chip, raking it all into a pile can be even more work than the chipping itself! This lawn mower-style chipper from Troy Bilt takes all of that work out of the job and allows you to effortlessly chip and shred large areas in a short period of time. This chipper has a 159cc OHV engine and can handle debris of 1.5″. It is not only a chipper and shredder, but a vacuum as well, so you can reach under bushes, porches and any other hard to reach areas. The width is 24″ and it can reduce yoru yard waste by an 8:1 ratio. Cleanup is also easy with the 2 bushel collection bag, which also greatly reduces the amount of dust produced. This chipper/shredder/vacuum is an extremely versatile and useful machine and is one of the most convenient options out there, so if you have a big job ahead of you it is definitely a good option.

Price: $705.57 with free shipping



Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

High quality and powerful chipper, shredder and vacuum with hose attachment

Very easy to use

No raking required!

Cons:

Requires gas

Not as powerful as stationary gas motor

Takes up a lot of storage space

7. Best Professional Quality Chipper: YARDBEAST 2050 305cc Wood Chipper Shredder

If you live in the country or have a lot of trees on your property, it may feel like you are constantly cleaning up fallen branches and pruning. Usually this means either burning the wood, or having a professional company come out to turn it into chips or mulch for you. After a few years, you might be starting to realize that it would be less expensive to have your own machinery on hand to do the job. This professional quality chipper from Yardbeast has a powerful 305CC Briggs & Stratton engine that, in their words, “will eat anything you throw at it.” The chipper is all steel fabricated with high gauge, powder coated steel for maximum durability. It can handle any green or dry material, from leafs and twigs to larger branches. The screen inside the chipper is 7/8″ so the chips are smaller in size than lesser quality chippers produce. The rotor is very heavy at 32lb and it has 10 full shred flails and 2 chipper blades. The engine has a heavy duty bearing clutch that makes for easy starting and optimal engine functioning for many years to come. For heavy duty yard work, the Yardbeast can not be beat!

Price: $1,849.99 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Very powerful 305CC Briggs & Stratton engine

All steel construction

Easy starting

10 shred flails and 2 chipper blades

Cons:

Requires gas

Very heavy, not as easy to move

Very loud

8. Best Gas Chipper/Leaf Mulcher: Patriot Products CSV-3090H 9 HP OHV Honda GX Gas-Powered Wood Chipper/Leaf Shredder

This chipper and leaf mulcher from Patriot is a nice, compact machine that can handle both branches and laves for a total yard clean up job. The hopper on top of the unit is very large, making it easy to feed in mounds of leaves at a time. This chipper can also handle branches up to 3″ in diameter and make them into small, coin sized chips. The processed material can either be shot out 5 feet away from the machine or caught in a standard collection bag (sold separately). This machine is powered by the Honda GX engine, which is relatively quiet and very easy to start.

Price: $1,930 with free shipping

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Not as loud as other gas chippers

Handles large piles of leaves easily

Compact for storage

Cons:

Has some plastic parts (funnel and chute)

Relatively expensive

Not many reviews

9. Best Push Chipper/Blower: Billy Goat KV600 Lawn and Litter Vacuum

This Billy Goat chipper is a a walk behind 3-in-1 vacuum, chipper and blower. This machine is mainly designed for leaves but can also handle small branches and twigs. It can either mulch them as you move along, or it can simply blow them out of the way. This mulcher has a large 5 blade impeller with serrated edges, which maximizes suction and reduces debris. It is easily converted between vacuum and blowing modes of operation. It is powered by a 190 cc Briggs & Stratton engine and has a breathable hard bottom with mesh turf bag, including an integral dust cover. There are no zippers on the bag, instead they use marine style clasps that are easier to use and less likely to break. For quick clean up of a large area filled with fallen leaves and branches, it does not get any easier than this.

Price: $1,095.99 with free shipping

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Easy to switch between vacuum and blower modes

Handles leaves and small twigs and branches

You do not have to rake leaves and debris into a pile first

Cons:

Branches must be fed in manually

Relatively expensive

Not very many reviews

10. Best Tractor Powered Chipper: Farmer Helper Wood Chipper 6″dia. Hydraulic Feed

For anyone who has a tractor on hand to power their chipper, this machine by Farmer Helper is the most powerful chipper on this list by far. It can handle branches up to 6″ in diameter, double what most other chippers can handle. This machine has an oversized, 220lb heavy duty flywheel and adjustable speed dual hydraulic feed drums to make it easier to feed in large branches. The twig breaker blower paddles provide greater output, and the hoppers can also operate in reverse feed mode. The safety handle controls the direction (In-Out-Stop). The discharge funnel is 80″ high, with an adjustable throw head for sending material up to 35ft. Discharge may be rotated 270 degrees .This chipper also has a low profile sitting very low to the ground, so you do not have to lift branches high up in order to feed them in to the chipper. Overall, this is the most powerful chipper on this list and can handle any job you throw at it. This is a serious investment and will last for many, many years.

Price: $3,388 with free shipping

Watch a demo video of a similar chipper here.

Pros:

Extremely powerful, handles branches up to 6″ diameter

Low profile so you do not have to lift branches high up to feed them into the chipper

Easy to operate with great safety features

Cons:

Very expensive

Requires a tractor for power

No reviews on Amazon

