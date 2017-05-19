Top 10 Best Bird Baths

Gardeners are not only lovers of plants, but animals as well. One of the finest joys of gardening is attracting wildlife to your yard, even if you have a small garden or only a balcony or patio. Bees, butterflies, and birds are attracted to the lush greenery, flowers and herbs that a garden provides. One of the best ways to attract birds to your garden and keep them coming back year after year is with a bird bath. Bird baths give birds a place to clean their feathers, get a drink, and socialize. They also love to splash around and play in the water and it is easy to see how much joy a bird bath brings.

Bird baths come in a ton of different sizes, styles and designs. Some things to consider when choosing the perfect bird bath for your yard are the size of the bird bath in relation to your yard, the durability of the materials it is constructed of, how heavy or light weight it is, whether it is weather proof or not if you live in an area with freezing temperatures or heavy winds, and of course the safety and comfort for the birds. The best bird baths are not too deep, so that small birds can get in on the action too. It is also nice to have a rim around the edge for birds to perch on.

When you install a bird bath in your garden, make sure to keep it clean. Algae grows more quickly on uneven surfaces, which is why many gardeners prefer smooth glass or ceramic rather than rough stone or concrete. Of course, the rougher materials are also not slippery for the birds, so it is a matter of personal preference. Keeping a clean and tidy bird bath with clean and fresh water in it at all times is a sure way to keep your feathered friends happy, whether they are residents or migrating through the area seasonally. If you live in an area with freezing weather, you may want to get a bird bath heater or de-icer for the winter months. The birds will thank you for it!

In this article I have chosen my favorite bird baths for all different size yards and budgets. There are stationary, hanging and deck mounted models, and each one is suited to a different style or taste. If you do not see a bird bath you love in the list below, click here to see more.

1. Best Ceramic Bird Bath: Alpine Corporation Antique Ceramic Birdbath with Birds, 24″

This antique style birdbath from Alpine will make a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. It is made of high quality ceramic and comes in three color options – Turquoise, Light Brown/White and Red. The design has a country feel to it and the shallow basin makes it great for attracting birds of any size. You will especially love the crackled glaze detail and the small sculpted birds around the rim. The dimensions are 18″ L x 16″ W x 25″ H.

Price: $80.26 to $93.68 depending on color, with free shipping

Pros:

Three color options

Shallow rim

Real ceramic, not plastic

Cons:

Heavy

Breakable

Relatively expensive

2. Best Hanging Bird Bath: Evergreen Hummingbird Wonders Hanging Glass Birdbath

Hanging bird baths are nice for small spaces or shaded areas of your yard or garden. You can hang this lovely blue and green glass bird bath from any tree, roof, or even a post in the ground. The bowl is hand made glass and it includes a 20 inch chain with hook for hanging. To see more colorful bird baths from Evergreen Enterprises, click here.

Price: $40.27 with free shipping

Pros:

Beautiful artisan-made glass

Comes with hanging chain and hook

Won’t take up yard space

Cons:

Fragile glass

Not very large

No lip around bowl for perching

May be slippery

3. Best Modern Bird Bath: Kenroy Home Forest Bird Bath, Driftwood Finish

If you have a more modern, or minimalist style to your home and yard, this Kenroy bird bath will match your personal style perfectly. This simple pedestal bird bath is made of durable and lightweight resin, so it is not difficult to move like a concrete bird bath, nor is it fragile like a ceramic bird bath. it weighs only 12.5 lbs and the dimensions are 17″ x 17″ x 22″.

Price: $61.08 with free shipping

Pros:

Light weight

Modern design

Not fragile like glass or ceramic

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Not as durable as stone or concrete

May degrade with sun exposure

4. Best Durable Bird Bath: Tierra Garden 4-8184T Gloss Bird Bath Bowl with Matte Rim

This lovely shallow dish style bird bath from Tierra Garden comes in nine colors, from the red pictured to green, blues and shades of white. each birth bath has a glossy bowl with a unique bend of different shades of color, and a texturized rim in fiber clay. These bird baths have the glossy look of delicate ceramic and glass, but they are durable and long lasting. The textured rim gives a nice place for birds of all sizes to perch. This bird bath is the dish only, it does not come with a stand. To see compatible stands, click here. A blend of 70% ceramic, 25% plastic and 5% fiber makes this bird bath super strong, durable and weather resistant. The gloss finish makes it east to clean. This bowl is 20″ in diameter.

Price: $44.38 with free shipping

Pros:

Large 20″ bowl

Durable blend of plastic, ceramic and fiber

Easy to clean and comes in nine color combinations

Cons:

Does not come with stand

Light weight so may blow over in strong wind

Some reviewers had issues with glaze chipping

5. Best Small Bird Bath: GSM Cast Iron Combo Mini Birdbath Bracket with Hook

This cute little bird bath from GSM serves many purposes – It is a bird bath and also a hook where you could hang things like potted plants, bird feeders, wind chimes or other decorative and useful items. This cast iron bird bath is relatively small, measuring 9.75″H x 11.25″L x 8″W. The birdbath part itself measures 6″ in diameter. This bird bath would be perfect for a porch, deck or patio, or you can hand it on to a fence or the side of a building. It is perfect for small yards, or as a supplemental piece in addition to your larger bird bath or fountain.

Price: $34.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Great for small spaces

Cast iron is super durable and weather proof

Comes with a hook

Cons:

Not very large

Hanging hardware not included

Not many in stock

6. Best Colorful Bird Bath: Evergreen Celestial Glass Birdbath, 16 inches with Metal Stand

If you are looking for a bird bath that will act as a centerpiece in your garden, this colorful glass show stopper from Evergreen Garden is just the thing you need! The durable glass bowl features an embossed design with vivid coloring and glow in the dark accents. Because it is made of glass, this bird bath cannot be left outside in extreme weather such as high winds or freezing temperatures. The celestial design pictured above is one of three availabe designs, including a dragonfly and a hummingbird design as well. Each bird bath comes with a collapsible metal stand and measures about 16″ in diameter.

Price: $49.95 with free shipping

Pros:

Beautiful etched glass in three colorful design options

Smooth surface is easy to clean

Comes with collapsible stand

Cons:

Not very large

No rim

Fragile

7. Best Copper Bird Bath: Achla Designs Hammered Copper Birdbath Bowl with Rim

This copper birdbath from Achla is the perfect addition to your modern, stylish yard o garden. The 13″ bowl is 2 3/4″ deep, perfect for birds of all sized. It has a polished copper finish and sift hammered texture, and will age over time into a beautiful copper and turquoise patina. The bowl has a simple rim for birds to perch on, and you have the option to purchase it with a stake or without one if you already have a birdbath stand.

Price: $48.74 with free shipping

Pros:

Beautiful polished and hammered copper finish

Comes with or without stake

Ages to a nice turqouise copper patina over time

Cons:

Does not stay shiny if that is the look you prefer

Relatively pricey

Not very large or deep

8. Best Vintage Bird Bath: Vintage Handmade Hanging Pink Glass Bird Bath

Here is another option for a hanging bird feeder that any vintage or antiques enthusiast will love. Stella Erwin’s bird baths are hand made in Texas from vintage lamps and they are as beautiul as they are functional. The glass bowl is securely attached to a metal chain with nuts and bolts, and the chain is a black color so it does not stick out from the background. Each bird bath is made by hand and can be used either as a bath or a feeder. Click here to see more of her unique designs.

Price: $89.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Can be used as a feeder or bath

Hand made and durable

Adds vintage, Victorian style charm

Cons:

Not very large

Relatively expensive

Not weather proof

9. Best Sundial Bird Bath: Taiwan Brass Hummingbird Birdbath & Birdfeeder & Sundial

This antique looking brass birdbath is exactly the kind of thing you would expect to see in a traditional English garden. It has a timeless style that fits in anywhere, and will make your yard look more beautiful. this bird bath is a petite 10″ wide so it is nice for small yards as well. The material is brass, so it is weather proof and very durable. The finish on the brass is an ancient verdigris color, so this bird bath looks like it has been aged to a stunning patina over time. In addition to the beautiful design and finish, this bird bath is a functional sun dial as well.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Durable copper with verdigris finish

Weather proof

Is a sundial as well

Cons:

Expensive

No stand

No reviews

10. Best Deck Mounted Bird Bath: Songbird Essentials SE568 Cedar NON Heated Bird Bath Deck Mount

If you like to sit on your deck or porch and watch birds, this deck mounded bird bath will bring the action much closer to home for your viewing or photographing pleasure. This non-heated bird bath comes with a terra cotta colored plastic bowl and a cedar rim for birds to perch on. It is the perfect size and depth for birds both small and large, and is super easy to install on your deck railing. The assembly instructions are easy to read and follow, and the mounting bracket will not damage your deck railing at all.

Price: $34.16

Pros:

Inexpensive

Natural cedar frame will fit in with your deck

Easy to install with no damage to deck railing

Cons:

Not many reviews

Requires some isntallation

Plastic bowl may wear out over time due to sun exposure, ice, etc.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.