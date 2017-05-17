Top 10 Best Lawn Edgers

If your yard is important to you, a clean and crisp lawn is necessary to keep it looking great. Manicured lawns with raggedy edges never look nice, and can be an embarrassment. A lawn edger is a handy tool to have around to save you the time of trimming edges by hand. Edgers are also convenient for creating new garden beds, pathways or any new features in your landscaping design. Lawn edgers come in different styles, from gas and electric motors to dual purpose string trimmer/edgers, as well as manual tools for smaller yards. In this article we will go over all of the best models of each type of edger, so no matter what size lawn you have to manage, and no matter how large or small your budget, there is sure to be an edger in this list for you. If you do not see the perfect tool for your needs, click here to browse more edgers.

1. WORX WG896 12 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Edger, 7.5-Inch

First on our list is a powerful and convenient lawn edger from Worx. This machine is built specifically for even and reliable trimming of your lawn edges, whether around a garden border, sidewalk, driveway or elsewhere. this electric edger has a powerful 12 amp motor and plugs in to a standard outlet. You can select between three blade depth positions, and th ecutting line indicator gives you a high level of precision when trimming. The shaft is adjustable in height, and the handle pivots as well so you can have maximum comfort while you work.

Price: $78.62

Pros:

Runs quietly with electric motor

No messy oil or gas

Compact storage and easy transport

Cons:

Not super powerful

Single function

Mostly plastic

2. Truper 32100 Tru Tough Rotary Lawn Edger with Dual Wheel and Ash Handle, 48-Inch

Rotary edgers are ideal for anyone with smaller yards, not a whole lot of storage space, or if you just prefer not to use motorized tools when it is not necessary. Manual tools tend to last longer, break less often, and they require much less maintenance. This rotary edger from Truper is a real trooper! it is constructed of heavy duty steel with a North American Ash handle. Simply walk this edger along the edge you wish to cut and the clear coated gray steel blades will trim any grass and weeds that are sticking out. When you are done, just spray it clean with a hose and you are done! There are no cords to get caught up in, or messy gas and oil to deal with.

Price: $46.28 with free shipping

Watch a video about using a rotary edger here.

Pros:

Durable steel blades and Ash handle

Requires very little maintenance

Does not take up a lot of storage space

Cons:

Relatively expensive compared with other manual edgers

Requires silicone spray coating to keep in optimal condition

Not as fast as electric or gas powered machines

3. Troy-Bilt TB516 EC 29cc 4-Cycle Wheeled Edger with JumpStart Technology

Gas powered, walk behind edgers like this one from Troy Bilt are great for larger lawns that need more frequent maintenance. They allow you to get the job done fast, without breaking your back in the mean time. This edger has a 4 cycle engine that does not require mixing gas and oil, and it features Troy Bilt’s JumpStart Technology for east starting as well. just one smooth, steady pull is all that is needed to get this motor going. This edger has a heavy duty 9″ dual tipped steel blade for a clean cut every time, with a maximum cutting depth of 1.75″. The handle is ergonomically designed to reduce fatigue and stress, and the throttle and idle controls are right on the handle within easy reach.

Price: $179.99 with free shipping



Watch a video about Troy Bilt Jump Start Technology here.

Pros:

No mixing gas and oil

Easy to transport and easy to start

Great for larger lawns or commercial use

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Does not run quietly

Only performs one function

4. GreenWorks 27032 12 Amp Corded Edger

Here is an inexpensive yet effective lawn edger that is perfect for suburban or urban lawns that need tidying up. The GreenWorks corded edger has a 12 Amp motor and 7.5″ double edged blade, which is very powerful for such a compact machine. The spring assist front wheel allows you to control the blade depth just by increasing or decreasing the pressure, with no need to manually adjust. This saves a lot of time while you are working. The handle is adjustable as well for maximum control and comfort, and the cord outlet has a locking feature to make sure that it does not get unplugged accidentally while you are working.

Price: $85.82 with free shipping

Pros:

Inexpensive

Easy hands free depth adjustment

No gas required

Cons:

Requires gas

Very expensive

Very loud

5. WORX 20-Volt GT 2.0 String Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with Tilting Head and Single Line Feed – WG160

So far, all of the tools on this list have been single function edgers that only do one job – trim the edge of your lawn. This string trimmer from Works is a multi use tool that is a weed eater, edger, and mini mower in one. The tilting head allows you to convert from a trimmer to edger in seconds, with no tools necessary. This tool is powered by a 20-volt cordless lithium batter, and has a long run time in between charges. The cutting diameter is 12″ with an automatic, single line feed. You can adjust the height of the shaft quickly and easily with the quick release lever, and there are dual handles on top for excellent control while you work.

Price: $51.31 with free shipping

Watch a demonstration video here.

Pros:

Not too expensive

Cordless

Multi function weed eater and edger

Cons:

Not very powerful compared with gas motors

No metal blade

Requires charging in between uses

6. Midwest Rake Loop Hoe Edger

Loop hoes are versatile gardening tools that can also be used to maintain a perfectly clean edge around your lawn. You may be used to seeing these types of hoes used as weeders in the garden. The flat blade can be used to trim the edges of grass around garden beds, sidewalks and other edges as well. then yo can use the how to scrape the loose cut grass away as well. This inexpensive and versatile tool requires no electricity, batteries or gas, and can be used for many years. Midwest Rake has designed this hoe to be very durable, with a 60″ powder-coated aluminum handle with 6″ non-slip vinyl grip and a double knife edge on the hoe itself.

Price: $55.84 with free shipping



Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Very easy to use and versatile

No motor or moving parts to wear out or break

Cons:

Labor intensive, only trims a few inches at a time

Requires some skill to use

Not great for large areas

7. Sun Joe SB601E Sharper Blade Stringless Electric Trimmer/Edger

This stringless trimmer from Sun Joe is my personal favorite on this list. It has all of the good qualities of a multi use tool, with the reliable and strong steel blades of typical edgers. Most trimmer/edger combination tools use a string for trimming, which is nice for plain grass but if you have thick weeds it may not be strong enough. Also, if you are trimming along an edge of concrete, the string hitting the concrete may cause it to be used up much quicker than usual. The blades on this trimmer are made of heavy duty steel so they will last a long time. This lightweight tool has a “Twist-N-Groom” design that allows you to easily and quickly switch between weed eating or trimming and edging, with no need to stop the motor or use tools to make the switch. There is also an adjustable, ergonomic handle, a quick-change knob for blade replacement, a safety switch that prevents accidental start-ups, a telescoping shaft that adjusts to fit your height,and a cord hook that secures an extension cord. This tool is very light weight at only 5.6 lbs, and has a cutting swath of 12″.

Price: $49.49 with free shipping

Pros:

All steel blades will last a long time and do not need replacing like string trimmers

Easy push button start

Easy and fast switching between trimming and edging

Cons:

Cord may get tangled

There is no protector by the blade so you need to be careful not to hit it on concrete or sidewalk

Relatively loud

8. Ariens 986101 169cc Gas 9 in. Wheeled Lawn Edger (CARB)

For very large properties or commercial use, a high powered edger is needed to keep things neat and tidy. This Ariens wheeled lawn edger has a high performance Subaru 169cc engine for reliable cutting power and maximum efficiency. The deck is constructed of 12 gauge stamped steel for durability and strength. The cutting height has four adjustable heights, with 110 degree rotation for edging, trimming and beveling. If you are cutting along a curb, you can use the curb hop feature to gently lift the machine up and down from the curb. The handles are designed to be easy to grip and hold on so that you have maximum comfort.

Price: $451.90

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Very heavy duty and durable

Ergonomically designed for maximum comfort

Adjustable height in four positions

Cons:

Not very many in stock

Very expensive

Not many reviews

9. Southland SWLE0799 79cc Walk Behind Gas Lawn Edger

Here is another, less expensive walk behind edger that still offers excellent performance, quality and power. This Southland edger has a manual recoil easy start fuel delivery system and is adjustable to 5 depth positions up to 2 ½-inch deep. The blade angle adjusts as well, up to 15 degrees in both directions. The metal frame is extremely durable, and for added safety there is a blade guard as well. This edger has a three point blade and the blade adjusts for a bevel cut as well.

Price: $217.60

Watch an informational video here.

Pros:

Can do a straight or bevel cut

2 year warranty

Durable steel construction

Cons:

Requires gas

Handle is not adjustable

Not very many reviews

10. BLACK+DECKER LE750 Edge Hog 2-1/4 HP Electric Landscape Edger and Trencher

Last but not least, here is a solid and reliable edger from Black & Decker. This edger is powered by an 11 amp, 2.25 HP motor that supplies 150 lbs of torque. The assembly is easy and requires no tools, and this edger can e converted into a landscape trencher by simply removing the pull-up edge guide. The blade has three adjustable depth positions and the blade is 7.5″ long. You can use this edger right or left handed with the adjustable handle. Overall, this is an excellent machine and a customer favorite, with over 1,000 positive reviews.

Price: $89 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

4.5 star rating, over 1,000 positive reviews

No gas, electric motor

Converts into lawn trencher easily and quickly

Cons:

Requires some assembly

Not very powerful

cord may get tangled

