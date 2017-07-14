Top 10 Best Weed Eaters

Weed eaters or string trimmers are one of those tools that just about everyone with a home needs. Whether you want to keep a perfectly manicured lawn and sidewalk at your suburban home, or you have an alleyway to maintain in your urban home or business, or you live out in the country where the weeds grow waist high, we all need a good weed eater. Weed eaters used to be big, bulky, loud and hard to maintain. Modern technology has introduced us to a whole new line of energy efficient, quiet running, even battery powered string trimmers. You also have the option to get a metal blade trimmer if you do not want to have to replace the string constantly. Of course, there are still high power gas engine models available. Sometimes these are the only ones that will get the job done if you have a lot of land to cover.

In this article I have found the best options for all types of weed eating. Whether you need something small and light, big and powerful, or somewhere in the middle, you will find your perfect trimmer here. If you don’t see the one you love, click here to browse more.

1. BLACK+DECKER LST136W 40V MAX Lithium Ion String Trimmer, 13″

This 13″ weed wacker from Black & Decker is designed to help you get even the largest jobs done faster. this trimmer has PowerDrive Transmission that delivers more power directly from the motor to the cutting string, which means it works faster. It has a 40V MAX lithium ion battery with a long runtime in between charges. For even more energy efficiency, you can use the PowerCommand dial to choose between either MAX power or MAX runtime. the spool is fed with an automatic feeder, so you can work continuously without any bumping. You can even turn this trimmer into an edger quickly and easily just by turning the shaft.

Price: $149.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

2 year warranty

No messy oil or gas

Powerful transmission

Cons:

More power means it may use up more string

Not the largest cutting width out there

Relatively heavy at almost 10lb

2. BLACK+DECKER MTE912 6.5-Amp Electric 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger and Mower, 12″

Here is a 3-in-1 machine that acts as a lawn mower, string trimmer and sidewalk edger. It is easy to switch between modes, so you can take care of all of your lawn maintenance effortlessly one task after the other. This trimmer is from a reliable company, Black & Decker, and comes with a 2 year warranty. The 65 amp electric motor provides optimal performance and the Gear Drive transmission prevents it from getting bogged down. There is an AFS automatic feed system hat ensures continual work without bumping or having to stop to adjust the string line. This is the perfect trimmer for small yard and garden maintenance. You can choose either corded or cordless depending on your needs.

Price: $84.03 corded, $130.44 cordless, with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Two deck height adjustments (from 1.6 to 2.4 inches)

Three in one tool – mower, trimmer, edger

You have the option to get cordless or corded

Cons:

Not as powerful as gas powered trimmers

Made of plastic

Extension cord not included

3. Remington RM2510 Rustler 25cc 2-Cycle 16-Inch Curved Shaft Gas Trimmer

If you need a more powerful trimmer for harder or larger jobs, then a gas powered engine is the way to go. Gas engines provide more power and do not require charging in order to keep running. This trimmer has a balanced, curved shaft design that makes cutting large areas more comfortable. It has a 25cc 2-cycle engine with QuickStart technology to make pull starts easier. The dual line bump head has a ,095″ line for greater control, and the 16-inch cutting swatch takes care of wade sections of tall grass in no time. For large yards or areas that need to be maintained, this is an excellent trimmer to go with.

Price: $79 for straight shaft, $92.42 for straight shaft with free shipping



Watch a review video here

Pros:

Powerful 2-cycle engine

Wide cutting width

Curved or straight shaft

Cons:

Requires gas

Requires oil

Heavy weight at over 14 lbs

4. Toro 51480 Corded 14-Inch Electric Trimmer/Edger

This string trimmer from Toro is a reliable tool that does not cost as much as the competition. Toro is a well known brand and is often used for commercial landscaping. This corded 14-inch electric trimmer also has a guide and wheel that allows you to use it as an edger with a quick turn of the shaft. The trim line has an aut0feed feature that prevents bumping, and the telescoping shaft and adjustable assist handle provide extended reach for those hard to reach areas. This trimmer comes with a 2 year warranty and is bacekd by over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon.com.

Price: $64.99 with free shipping

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Easy to switch between cutting and edging

Wide 14″ swath

Reliable brand and 2 year warranty

Cons:

Requires extension cord

Not as powerful as gas powered trimmers

Auto feed requires stopping and starting motor

5. WORX 32-Volt GT2.0 String Trimmer/Edger/Mini-Mower with Tilting Head and Single Line Feed

This trimmer from WORX is uniquely designed to save you energy and strain while you work. It has wheels on the bottom that prevent the need to hold it up the entire time you are cutting, and dual handles for greater comfort and control. This electric trimmer is battery powered, so you will not have to wrestle with tangled cords or deal with stinky gasoline. You can use this tool as a trimmer, edger or mower, making it perfect for your all-in-one lawn maintenance needs. No tools are required to switch in between cutting modes. The shaft adjusts in height with an easy and fast quick-release lever, and the head tilts 90 degrees with the touch of a button. The cutting diameter is 12″ and the string is fed through an automatic 100% single feed line. The trimmer comes with a 32V MaxLithium battery, three trimmer spools and a charger.

Price: $109.11 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Not too expensive

Three in one trimmer, edger, mower

3 year warranty

Cons:

Not very powerful compared with gas motors

Not good for large yards

Requires charging

6. True Temper Deluxe Weed Cutter – 2945000

Motored string trimmers cost a fair amount of money, and require a surprising amount of maintenance. Sometimes it is best to use an old fashioned, hand powered tool because they last longer, they don’t have moving parts that are prone to breakage, and they can even be fun to use. I have one of these old school weed cutters at home and I find it is actually easier and quicker to use this for small areas than it would be to use an electric or gas powered string trimmer. There is no setup time, it takes up very little storage space, it is easy to learn how to use efficiently and you get a bit of exercise while you are at it. You do need to keep the blade sharpened but it is not something you need to do every time you use the tool. Personally, I like to use this kind of tool because it does not spread microscopic pieces of plastic all over the yard like a string trimmer inevitably does.

Price: $16.98 with free shipping



Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Inexpensive

Built in exercise

Does not shed plastic debris

Very little maintenance required

Cons:

Requires muscle

Needs to be sharpened occasionally

Takes some getting used to in order to get the technique right

7. Husqvarna 128C 28cc 2-Stroke Gas-Powered Smart Start Curved Shaft String Trimmer (CARB Compliant)

For commercial or professional use, you need a trimmer that will do the job quickly, easily and with no risk of breaking down halfway through. This is also true for anyone who has a very large yard or property to maintain, even if they are not professionals. Husqvarna is an extremely reliable brand that produces heavy duty tools that are real workhorses. This trimmer features an easy starting system, including a stop switch that automatically resets to the ON position, taking one step out of the starting process. Air is automatically removed from the carburetor and fuel system for easy starting as well. The curved shaft is optimally designed for extended reach and the best ergonomic positioning. This machine is CARB compliant and is very easy to replace the string with no bumps.

Price: $159.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Curved shaft for better ergonomics

Easy starting

No bump string replacement

Cons:

Requires gas

Very heavy at over 16 lbs

Very loud due to gas motor

8. GreenWorks 2101602 G-MAX 40V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer

GreenWorks is a great brand that offers a full line of yard tools that are compatible with the same 40V lithium ion battery system. This string trimmer creates 50% less noise and vibration, has an instant electric start and is 32% lighter than other similar tools. There is no gas required, no pull cords, and very little maintenance. The twisted dual line has a .065″ auto feed and variable speed trigger for easy controls. You can run the trimmer for 30 min at a time on a charge, and it will fully charge the battery in 120 min. This is not very fast but you can always purchase additional batteries for longer work times.

Price: $134.85 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

No engine maintenance or gas

Compatible with other GreenWorx tools

Compact for storage

Cons:

Not very high powered

Relatively expensive

Not a very long run time on a single battery charge

9. Sun Joe SB601E Sharper Blade Stringless Electric Trimmer/Edger

One of the main complaints that I see with string trimmers is the waste they produce. Little bits of plastic string are constantly breaking off and ending up in your yard, which can create rain runoff that eventually ends up in the ocean, where microplastics are a huge problem. String trimmers are also expensive over the long run because you always have to purchase new spools of plastic wire to cut with. This trimmer from Sun Joe tackles this problem by using a metal blade. The 4.5AMP electric trimmer is comparable to string trimmers in terms of power, but the metal blade actually does a much better job cutting thicker weeds and grass. This trimmer also has an instant starter, so there is no pull cord to frustrate you while you try and start it up. The flowerguard keeps plants safe while you trim around them as well.

Price: $83.86 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Stringless cutting with sharp dual blade

Instant start and flower guard

No gas required

Cons:

Extension cord not included/li>

No warranty

Not very many reviews

10. Southland Outdoor Power Equipment SWFT15022 150cc Field Trimmer

For extremely large areas like fields or multi acre properties, you need something more than a simple weed wacker. Hand held trimmers get very heavy after a few hours of work, and they can take a real toll on your back. This field trimmer from Southland solves that problem instantly with its large wheels and easy reach handle. There are four cutting lines on this trimmer, so it can handle weeds that are much thicker than just long grass. It features a heavy duty 5.75 ft./lbs torque, 150 cc engine and manual recoil easy start fuel delivery system. The cutting swath is extra wide at 22″ and there are 12″ wheels for increased maneuverability as well.

Price: $341.18 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very powerful with 22″ cutting swath

Saves your back and arms a lot of pain

Easy to operate and more compact to store than a lawn mower

Cons:

Very expensive

Takes up more space than most string trimmers

Not many reviews on Amazon

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.