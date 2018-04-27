Top 10 Best Outdoor Fire Pits: Which Is Right for Your Backyard?

Nothing sets the mood on a crisp evening like an outdoor fire pit. Fire pits create an ambiance unlike any other garden accessory, and can help turn a gathering or a party into a night you will never forget. Summer is approaching fast, which means it is time to get your outdoor living area set up ASAP. You can look forward to many fun evenings sitting around your deck, patio, or back yard with outdoor furniture surrounding a lovely outdoor fire pit. In the list below we will go over the best fire pits on the market in 2018. There is something for everyone, with smaller models that can go on camping trips with you to larger built-in fire pits that will create a centerpiece in your yard and a gathering place for family and friends.

1. CobraCo Vintage Copper Fire Pit

This gorgeous copper fire pit from CobraCo will be a stylish addition to any back yard or porch. This fire pit measures 26 inches in diameter and 23 inches high with the spark guard included. The bowl is made of 100% copper with a hand hammered finish for texture. The tub is constructed in one single piece, making it solid, durable and long lasting. The spark guard that is included is very heavy duty as well and will keep you safe and secure while your fire burns. When the fire pit is not in use, you can use the protective vinyl cover that comes with it to protect the copper from rain and debris.

Price: $189.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Made of 100% beautiful copper

Constructed in one piece for durability

Comes with weatherproof cover

Cons:

Copper may not be as durable as iron or steel

Copper may oxidize and change color

Relatively small diameter

2. Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Firepit

I personally love this whimsical fire pit from Landmann, and it is a best seller as well. This fire pit mimics the night sky above you with star and moon cutouts that glow whenever a fire is lit. This fire pit is made of sturdy steel and will last for many years of use. It includes a spark screen for safety as well as a poker and a cooking grate, so it can double as a barbecue. This fire pit is 23.5 inches diameter and the safety ring along the outer edge makes it easy to transport anywhere in your yard.

Price: $69.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Whimsical glowing moon and stars cutouts

Includes spark screen for safety

Made of highly durable steel

Cons:

Small size

Black paint may wear off

Some customers had issues with the customer service experience

3. Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit

The Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit is perfect if you want a more permanent fire pit for your yard. This fire pit is much larger than other options and makes a grand statement that will add a lot of style to your outdoor living area. The metal fire bowl is large at 29 inches and can accommodate logs up to 21.5 inches long. Since this fire pit is so large and heavy, it should be used on solid ground only, not on a deck or elevated surface. This fire pit would look gorgeous with a stone seating area around it, or next to a backyard pool.

Price: $175.65 with free shipping

Pros:

Makes a grand statement in your yard

Matches almost any decor

Large diameter and capacity

Cons:

Not portable

Not real stone

Requires assembly/installation

4. Solo Stove Bonfire

The Solo Stove is definitely the most unique fire pit on this list. This innovative bonfire is designed to put off much less smoke than a typical wood fire, reducing the amount of harmful particles you breathe in and of course the annoying factor of having smelly clothes after a bonfire. The modern stainless steel design will fit in any backyard, no matter the size. It is also portable and perfect for bringing on camping trips or to festivals. This firepit is designed with a double stainless steel wall which maximizes airflow and reburns much of the smoke that escapes, instead of sending it into the air for you to breathe in. This fire pit is ideal for urban settings where neighbors are much closer, and its sleek minimalist design will look great in any stylish city back yard.

Price: $299.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Low smoke output

Minimalist design

Lightweight and portable

Cons:

Very expensive

Relatively small

Sits directly on the ground

5. Sunnydaze 30 Inch Sphere Black Flaming Ball Fire Pit with Protective Cover

Here is a super cool and unique fire pit from Sunnydaze that is unlike anything else on this list. This globe shaped firepit has the largest diameter or all at 30 inches, but it still weighs only 36 pounds, making it easy to move around the yard or even bring on a camping trip. The fire pit bowl sits 5.5 inches off the ground so there is no risk of burning the surface below. This it includes a 200X PVC cover for when the fire pit is not in use, a 16 inch poker and a 16.5 inch grate for easy fire lighting and clean up. The mesh on the outside of the ball is X shaped to add even more stability and durability to the fire pit. It also comes with a one year manufacturer’s warranty.

Price: $179 with free shipping

Pros:

Unique shape and style

Fully enclosed mesh screen

Large diameter

Cons:

Requires assembly

Relatively expensive

Has moving joints that may wear out

6. AmazonBasics 26-Inch Portable Folding Fire Pit

If you live in a small space or are looking for an easy to store fire pit to take on camping trips or to festivals, this simple and foldable fire pit from Amazon Basics is perfect. This 26 inch fire pit is made of durable, heat resistant steel with a fire screen included. It also includes a log grate, cooking grate, fire tool and carrying bag for easy transport. No tools are required for assembly, you just fold it up and go! The fire pit measures 28 inches by 18 inches, making it the perfect size to fit in your trunk or in a closet while not in use.

Price: $48.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Foldable and portable

Very light weight

Comes with cooking grate for BBQing

Cons:

Shallow bowl means lower capacity

Folding leg joints may wear out more quickly

Not very stylish

7. DeckMate Kay Home Product’s Avondale Steel Fire Bowl

The DeckMate Avondale Steel Fire Bowl has a gorgeous old world style that will look amazing in your yard. This fire bowl looks like something you would see in Roman times, but it is made with modern, durable materials in order to last for many years of use. This fire bowl measures 29 inches in diameter and features an antiqued copper finish. It includes a wire mesh spark screen and a built in log rest for easy and fast fire building. This fire pit looks great straight out of the box and is ready to use right away.

Price: $75.72 with free shipping

Pros:

Durable steel bowl

Large diameter

Built in log rest and spark screen included

Cons:

Not usable as a BBQ

Cover not included

Won’t match all outdoor decor

8. Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit

Here is another Roman style fire pit that will add a sense of history and sophistication to your outdoor living area. This fire pit has a low profile and minimalist design with an extra large bowl that measures 35 inches in diameter. The hammered lip adds style as well as safety, and the brushed painted steel legs keep the surface underneath safe from heat. This fire pit also comes with a fire screen, screen lift tool and wood grate.

Price: $63.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Stylish but also minimal

Very large capacity and diameter

Hammered lip for extra safety

Cons:

Shallow bowl

Finishing paint may wear off over time

Steel base is not as thick as other options

9. ZENY Multifunction Fire Pit

This fire pit from ZENY is straightforward and extra large and will keep you nice and cozy, whatever the season. If you want a fire pit to be the center piece of your back yard or patio, this is the perfect one for you. This fire pit is stylish and functional, with a multi purpose design to be used in all seasons. You can use this as a regular fire pit, or with a special screen that is included it can be transformed into a BBQ to cook on. In the summer time you can even use it as an ice cooler to hold cold drinks during a party or afternoon hang out. It is easy to assemble and comes with a weatherproof cover to protect it from the rain when not in use.

Price: $71.95 with free shipping

Pros:

Multifunction BBQ, cooler or fire pit

Light weight

Has wide tile rim for safety

Cons:

Very large

Not very well insulated when used as a cooler

Not as stylish as other options

10. F2C Outdoor Heavy Steel Fire Pit

Finally, here is another extra large fire pit that will be an ideal centerpiece for your outdoor area. The steel construction of this fire pit makes it durable and long lasting, and the flame retardant lid makes it less smoky than other fire pits while also reducing the amount of ashes the emit from the flames. Although this fire pit is large, it only weighs 15.75 pounds so you can move it around your back yard easily. The lattice design and bronze finish on the outside of the steel frame will add style to any area of your home that you choose to put it.

Price: $73.99 with free shipping

Pros:

Fully covered for safety and spark continent

Makes a nice centerpiece for an outdoor living area

Made of durable but lightweight steel

Cons:

Very large

Will not match all decor

Bronze finish may wear off

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.