5 Best Garden Shoes: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

A good pair of garden shoes is a must for any gardener. You are bound to get dirty while kneeling in the garden transplanting seedlings, pulling weeds, shoveling dirt, or just slogging through mud. You need a pair of shoes that are comfortable and as hard working as you are, while keeping your feet dry and protected. The best garden shoes are waterproof and easy to clean with a simple squirt of the hose when you are done working.

In this list I will go over the best options for any gardener, whether you are out in your garden daily or just once in a while. These shoes will quickly become your new favorite gardening accessory!

Here are the best five garden shoes on the market in 2018 to keep your feet comfy and protected:

What are the best garden shoes?

1. Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs – $15.80 – $16.80

Pros: Cons: Cushioned plastic foam

Breathable design

Light weight

Inexpensive Won’t keep feet dry

Not suitable for cold weather

Not hard-soled

These garden clogs from Amoji are a great basic garden shoe for spring and summer gardening. They are made of soft plastic foam for ultimate comfort, and feature a perforated design to keep your feet cool. While they would not be great for fall or winter gardening, these cool and airy clogs are perfect for warmer weather when you don’t want a heavy pair of boots and socks keeping your feet hot and sweaty.

2. Sloggers Rain & Garden Boot – $32.79

Pros: Cons: Warm and insulated

Heavy duty lug tread

Fun designs and patterns

Made in USA from 100% recyclable materials May be too hot for summer time

No solid color options

Removable insole may get soaked

Sizes run big

These boots from Sloggers are heavy duty and ready for some serious work in the garden. These rain and garden boots have lug tread and thick soles so they can handle shoveling and working in any gardening conditions. They come with Sloggers “All Day Comfort” insoles, which keep your feet cushioned and comfortable. The insoles may become wet while you work or when you clean the boots off, but they are easy to remove and lay out to dry. These boots are made of 100% recyclable, vegan friendly materials and they are made in the USA.

3. JoinFree Ankle Garden Shoes – $25.59 – $35.99

Pros: Cons: Easy to pull on and off

Vulcanized rubber upper

Form-fitting design

Anti-skid sole design Not very many color options

No padding

Sizes run large

Fabric lining may dry slowly

These highly reviewed shoes from JoinFree will keep your feet nice and dry in the garden. They have a form fitting design and lightly padded cuff to keep moisture and dirt out, and a vulcanized rubber upper to improve thermal insulation and waterproofing. The sole is designed to be skid-proof and durable, as well as insulating in cold weather. These boots are made of natural rubber that will stretch, not crack.

4. MuckBoots Daily Garden Shoe – $42.11 – $74.99

Pros: Cons: Very high quality and durable

Synthetic and fabric construction

Lightweight

Easy to pull on May be slow to dry

Relatively expensive

Only two color options

Relatively expensive

MuckBoots is a leading brand in weatherproof shoes and boots, and these are some of their most highly reviewed garden shoes. These shoes have a sleek and stylish design that can be worn in the garden or out running errands, but are designed specifically with outdoor work in mind. They have durable rubber uppers, an insulated shell to keep feet warm and dry, and a comfortable, lined footbed so you can wear them all day long.

5. Crocs Women’s Jaunt Shorty Boot – $14.96 – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Lightweight

Easy to pull on and off

Comfortable

Easy to clean Prices vary widely depending on size/color

Not very stylish

Not as well insulated as other garden shoes

Not real rubber

Crocs may not be the most stylish shoes around, but they sure are comfortable! Comfort is high priority when you are on your feet in the garden for hours at a time, and these soft, lightweight booties won’t disappoint. These garden shoes are light weight and surprisingly durable, holding up to daily hard use. They are also perfect for quick chores or dog walks, since they are so easy to pull on and off and to clean.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.