5 Best Lawn Vacuums for Sale: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Lawn vacuums are a great asset to anyone who maintains a large yard, especially one with many trees. Every Autumn, you can count on tons of leaves spreading across your lawn and a huge amount of work to rake and bag them up. While leaf blowers and mulchers can reduce the workload, lawn vacuums make cleaning up your yard a breeze.

Lawn vacuums are great not only for picking up leaves, but twigs, small branches, and other debris as well. More powerful models are able to chip, shred, and bag all of your lawn waste in one easy step.

Lawn vacuums come in a few different configurations. You can either get a powerful vacuum for leaves and brush, a manually powered sweeper, a ride-along attachment for your lawn mower, or a leaf blower/vacuum. In this list I will go over the best models in each category, so that you can choose the best lawn vacuum for your needs.

Here are the best lawn vacuums for sale in 2018:

What are the best lawn vacuums?

1. Billy Goat Lawn and Litter Vacuum – $1,629

Pros: Cons: 5- blade impeller to handle any small yard waste

Powerful Honda gas engine

Turf bag has dust cover

Can be used on turf or hard surfaces

Vacuum hose can be used for hard to reach spots Expensive

Engine requires maintenance

Takes up a lot of storage space

No Warranty

If you have an extra large yard or outdoor commercial space to maintain, or a lot of trees and brush that create different thicknesses of yard waste such as twigs and pine needles in addition to leaves, you need a powerful machine to do the job. This lawn vacuum from Billy Goat is the best out there, with a 187 cc Honda engine and large 5-blade impeller with serrated edges that can handle just about any yard waste.

This vacuum is as easy to use as a push mower, and comes with a built in hand held vacuum hose for getting under bushes and furniture or in tight corners. The extra large collection bag comes with marine style clasps instead of zippers for greater durability, and has a hard bottom and dust cover.

2. Agri-Fab 26-Inch Push Lawn Sweeper – $109.99

Pros: Cons: Lightweight, easy to push

Easy to hang for storage

Adjustable height

No motor to maintain Not very powerful

Picks up about 80% of leaves

Does not work well for non-leaf yard waste

If you need an easy to use, maintenance free tool that will help take the work out of raking, a manual lawn sweeper is a great choice. This lawn sweeper uses brushes to sweep up the leaves from your lawn and holds them in a large storage bag. It takes most of the work out of raking, although you still may want to mulch the leaves when you are done for easy disposal.

This sweeper is light weight, easy to store, and easy to use. The hopper bag disconnects quickly for emptying, and the sweeper has adjustable height settings as well. This sweeper can also be used for lawn clippings in the Spring and Summer seasons.

3. Agri-Fab 44-Inch Tow Lawn Sweeper – $324.94

Pros: Cons: Easy to assemble

More efficient than push sweepers

No engine

Can be used for lawn clippings as well

Foldable to save storage space Offset setting may need frequent adjustment

May be difficult to back up or maneuver

Very heavy

Relatively expensive

Here is a more heavy duty lawn sweeper that is designed to be towed behind your ride-on mower. This sweeper comes loaded with a lot of great features to make your yard maintenance hassle-free. This sweeper is easy to install and can be adjusted for height and offset in order to mow and sweep at the same time. The hopper bag is “flow-thru” style, allowing it to fill more completely and need less frequent emptying.

Thus sweeper has an easy access dump lever so that you can empty the hopper without leaving your tractor seat. The entire sweeper can be folded up after use for easy storage.

You can also purchase a dethatcher attachment so that you can clean up your yard and dethatch for the next year at the same time. Click here to learn more about the importance of dethatching your lawn each year.

4. Worx Trivac Blower & Mulcher with Leaf Pro – $138.79

Pros: Cons: Durable metal impeller for shredding leaves

Blower, vacuum, mulcher in one

12 amp motor

Hooks up to regular garbage can for easy disposal Slower than push or tow sweepers

Electric, cord may get tangled

Does not fit well on square trash cans

For small to medium sized yards, a combination blower/vacuum/mulcher is the ideal tool for yard clean up. This vacuum from works is a hard working machine that makes short work of vacumming and mulching all of the leaves in your yard. You can either blow the leaves into a pile and vacuum them up, or you can walk around the yard and vacuum as you go.

The Worx Trivac comes with a handy leaf collection system consisting of an eight foot hose, and a mulcher with metal impeller that sits on top of either a garbage can or a bucket-style yard bag. Leaves are mulched and stored in one easy step, making composting or disposal a breeze.

5. Greenworks Corded Blower/Vacuum – $55.76

Pros: Cons: Inexpensive

Blower and vacuum combined

2 speed control

4 year warranty Does not mulch

Electric, cord may get tangled

Relatively small collection bag

Here is a simple blower/vacuum that would work well for small yards. This tool is very inexpensive, so if you are on a budget but still want help with yard cleanup it is a great pick.

This leaf vacuum has a 12 amp electric motor that can generate up to 230 MPH of wind to blow leaves into a pile. You can then easily switch to vacuum mode, and suck the leaves up into the collection bag. No tools are required to convert from blower to vacuum, and this tool comes with a four year warranty for your protection.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.