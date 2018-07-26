5 Best Raised Garden Bed Kits: Compare & Save (2018)

Gardening can be a challenge if you live in the city, rent a home, or have poor soil quality. These and other obstacles can prevent you from digging directly into the dirt to design your perfect flower or vegetable garden. Raised garden bed kits offer a perfect solution . They keep your garden off the ground, are removable and portable, and can be filled with the highest quality soil to grow lush and fertile plants.

In this article I will go over different designs of raised garden bed kits that can fit any yard or outdoor space. Whether you want a gorgeous garden in your yard, outside your business, or even on an outdoor patio, there is a kit in this list to fit your needs. For more serious DIY-ers, you can also purchase metal brackets to use with 4″x6″ boards to create your own custom raised garden beds.

Here are the best raised garden bed kits for your perfect DIY garden:

What are the best Raised Garden Bed Kits?

1. Watex Urban Farming Raised Garden Bed Kit – $41.01 – $99.99

Pros: Cons: Modular and customizable

Tool-free assemly

Micro irrigation system included

Termite, rot and rust proof Wood composite material may not be organic-friendly

Shallow 6″ walls

Some reviewers found the irrigation system to be unreliable

Relatively small size

These raised garden bed kits from Watex are great for beginners who have little DIY experience. They are modular and easy to assemble with no tools required. The kits are made of a BPA-Free wood composite material which is resistant to rot and termites, as well as rust.

The kits come in four sizes – Either one, two, three or four units that measure 24″x24″x6″ each. You can attach them in any configuration you like, including stacking. If you want to stack them, make sure to get the 4-bed kit, which includes four extra-tall brackets.

This kit also comes with a micro irrigation system included, so you can start your garden on auto pilot right out of the box.

2. Greenes Fence Two Tiers Dovetail Raised Garden Bed – $100.99

Pros: Cons: Made of cedar, naturally rot and pest resistant

Easy slide-in assembly

Attractive wood design

Deep 10.5″ walls in middle tier Only one size available in stock

Assembly requires a screwdriver

Finish varies from product image

This modular raised garden bed kit can be assembled in a number of different configurations. The kit includes eight posts (4 tall), 24 boards, 8 caps and 8 screws. This is sufficient for two lower tiers at 7″ deep each, and one tier at a depth of 10.5″.

The kit is made of 100% USA cedar, which is naturally reistant to pests, rot, and mildew. The cedar boards are rough sawn and natural finish, so you can stain or paint them if you wish. Assembly is easy, just slide the boards into the posts and attach the decorative caps with the included screws.

3. Sunnydaze Galvanized Steel Raised Garden Bed Kit – $54.95 – $64.95

Pros: Cons: Extra deep 16″ or 12″ depth

Corrosion resistant galvanized steel

All hardware and tools for assembly are included

Very durable, long lasting construction

1 year warranty Galvanized metal can rust

Requires some skill to assemble

Not modular, each planter must be purchased separately

Not very large

If you worry about wood rotting, or chemicals leaching into your soil from composite materials, a metal planter box is a great solution. This galvanized steel raised garden bed kit comes in three different sizes to fit any space. The square is 22″x22″x16″, the rectangle is 48″x36″x12″, and the hexagon is 40″ diagonal by 16″ deep.

These kits are extra deep and super durable, ready for any vegetables or flowers you wish to plant. Assembly is easy with the included hardware and tools, so you do not need any additional tools to assemble these kits. They also come with a one year manufacturer’s warranty.

4. Timberlane Gardens Western Red Cedar Raised Bed Kit With Mortise and Tenon Joinery – $119.99

Pros: Cons: Rot resistant all natural USA cedar construction

Made in the USA

Many sizes available

No tools required for construction Relatively expensive

Heavy, difficult to move

No warranty

This raised garden bed kit from Timberlane is the best choice for organic gardeners. Each kit is made in the USA of 100% western red cedar. This natural wood is natural and chemical free and is the best wood for natural pest and rot resistance. Instead of fussing with hardware and tools, these kits are constructed with mortoise and tenon joinery that requires no tools to assemble. The kit linked above is 3’x6′ and 12″ deep.

Timberlane also makes a number of other sized kits including 3’x3′ three-tiered (1’x3′ ‘x3′ 3’x3’), 2’x3′ square, extra large 6’x6′ square, and more.

5. Victory 8 Fabric Raised Garden Bed – $24.97 – 99.99

Pros: Cons: No assembly required

Very portable when not in use

Fabric provides air flow for root oxygenation

Six different sizes available Not as attractive as wood or metal kits

Not as durable as more permanent kits

Included dividers are not very easy to use

If you want the ultimate in easy raised garden bed kits, it does not get any more simple or hassle-free than these USA-made fabric beds. These beds set up in seconds and require absolutely no assembly to get started – Just fill with potting soil and you are good to go.

You can choose from six sizes, ranging from 2’x2′ square to 4’x8′ rectangle. These raised bed garden kit bags are bade of a durable, UV resistant, non woven fabric that provides air flow for maximum root oxygenation and drainage.

They are extra deep at 11.5″ so you can grow practically anything in them. Best of all, if you need to move or want to switch locations in between gardening seasons, they are incredibly lightweight and portable as well.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.