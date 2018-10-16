9 Best Grow Light Bulbs: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

How many hydroponic gardeners does it take to change a light bulb? In the world of hydroponic gardening, light bulbs are a big deal. The quality of bulb you choose can make or break your garden’s productivity. In this article I will go over the different choices available for hydroponic grow light bulbs to help you decide what would work best in your garden.

There are three main types of lights and your choice depends on the kind of plants you are growing, your budget, and the size of your garden. High Pressure Sodium or HPS lights are the most powerful, offering full-spectrum lighting for plants in both vegetative and flowering states. They are also expensive and need to be replaced yearly because their intensity decreases with each growing season. HPS bulbs put out a lot of heat, and always require additional cooling and ventilation, such as an in line fan or a clip on fan in your grow room.

Fluorescent, or CFL lights are another option. Fluorescents are most often used as a cheap light source in office buildings, schools, garages and more. They also work well for plants in a vegetative state of growth – think leafy greens, herbs, and cloning. Since they do not offer full spectrum lighting, CFLs are not a good choice for plants that will produce flowers or fruits.

Finally, we have Light Emitting Diode or LED lights. LEDs are new to the hydroponics market. Before a few years ago, LEDs were not powerful enough to be used to grow plants. Now, they are one of the best options out there because by combining red and blue LEDs, you can create full spectrum lighting. LEDs do not produce a lot of heat, so you don’t need to worry about buying heavy duty fans to cool down your grow room. The main disadvantage to LEDs is that they are very expensive to purchase up front when compared with other bulbs.