5 Best Walk Behind Leaf Blowers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Fall is upon us, which means lots and lots of leaves! If you have a large yard or commercial property with a lot of trees, the job of cleaning up fallen leaves may seem daunting. It could take hours to clean up a large yard with a rake, or even with a backpack style leaf blower.

Walk behind leaf blowers save your back by not requiring you to carry any heavy equipment. Simply push the machine along on its wheels and you can blow away a ton of leaves in a short period of time. In this article I will go over the top options for 2018, including residential, commercial, and even chipper/vacuum/blower combination models.