13 Best Kitchen Compost Bins: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Composting is a great solution for anyone who is looking to reduce their environmental impact and the amount of food that gets wasted. Composting is the ultimate recycling – You take your leftover food scraps, everything from pulp from juicing, to scraps like onion peels, to leftover spaghetti, and turn it into rich, nutrient dense soil for your garden. Composting is not just for country and suburb dwellers, though. If you live in the city, you can still compost. Vermicuture, or worm composting, allows you to create a finished product called “compost tea” right in your apartment or on a balcony. Compost tea is a nutrient rich solution to add to your watering can for house plants or that pot of herbs on your windowsill. Or, you can bring your scraps to a local composting site such as a community garden, university research center, or even a composting center at a landfill.

Collecting food scraps for outdoor composting is great for your garden, but unless you have a proper compost bin on your counter it can attract flies and stink up your kitchen. Compost pails come in all different sizes, styles and prices, so it is easy to find one that matches your home decor while still being functional. With a compost pail in your kitchen, you don’t have to worry about emptying your scraps into your outdoor compost bin or pile after every meal. You can let the scraps build up to fill the pail without worrying about attracting flies, pests and bad smells into your home.

We have sifted through hundreds of customer reviews reviews and even tested a few models at home to bring you the 20 best home compost bins on the market in 2017. The bins on this list come in three main styles:

Countertop compost bins are stylish, easy access compost pails that go right on your countertop for easy access.

Under sink bins are usually larger and may not look as nice, but they mount under your sink or in a kitchen cabinet.

Worm composters and Bokashi composters offer the whole package, allowing you to deposit your scraps directly into the worm bin and harvest compost tea in a few weeks time.

Read on to see our favorite picks for the best kitchen compost bins of 2017. You might also want to check out our article on the best outdoor garden compost bins for sale. If you do not see anything you love, click here to browse all kitchen compost bins.