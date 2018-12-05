7 Best Two Stage Snow Blowers: The Ultimate List (2018)

This snow blower is the latest in Snow Joes iON series. This snow blower is self propelling and has a 24 inch swath. It runs on batteries so there is no messy gas or power cords to get in the way. The battery is rechargable and powers a 2500W brushless motor. The battery can run 30 minutes at a time so this is the perfect low cost snow blower for small driveways and sidewalks. The blower powers instantly with the push of a button on the illuminated display. This blower also has LED head lights so that you can work at any time of day or night, and TracAssist rubber tires for maximum maneuverability on any terrain.