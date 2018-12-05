7 Best Two Stage Snow Blowers: The Ultimate List (2018)

Snow blowers are one of the best machines for helping with your winter chores. Instead of toiling away for hours with a snow shovel, you can clear large areas in a fraction of the time. We have found the most powerful and effective two stage snow blowers on the market in 2018:
YARDMAX YB5765 Two-Stage Snow Blower, 6.5 hp, 196cc, 22″
Pros:
Cons:
- Comes in either 22" or 26" wide sizes
- Easy to adjust the chute direction
- Serrated blades to cut through packed snow and ice
- Recoil start
- No warranty
- Less powerful engine
This snow blower by YardMax comes in either a 22" or a 26" wide clearing swath. It features a 196cc recoil start engine and has five forward and 2 reverse speeds. Serrated steel augers let you easily slice through even hard packed snow, and it is self propelled so that the job is extra easy. The axe-shaped housing helps to cut through snow and ice. The extended chute is designed to minimize blowback and throw the snow a great disance, and you can easily adjust the chute direction.
Troy-Bilt Storm Tracker 2890 277cc Electric Start Gas Snow Thrower
Pros:
Cons:
- 28" exta wide clearing swath
- 277cc engine is extra powerful
- Chute is clog-resistant to throw snow farther
- 2 year warranty is shorter than other brands
- Very expensive
- Not many reviews online
This snow blower by Troy-Bilt is one of the most powerful models on this list. It has a 277cc four cycle engine, with an electric start for easy hassle-free operation. The extra wide swath can clear up to 28" across and 21" deep in one pass. The power steering and heated grips make this a comfortable blower to drive no matter what the weather. The chute is 8" diameter and clog-resistant as well. This machine is backed by a 2 year limited waranty.
Snow Joe ION8024-CT 24-Inch Cordless Two Stage Snow Blower
Pros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Headlights included
- Battery powered, no gas needed
- Narrower swath at 24 inches
- Chute is relatively short
- Less powerful than gas engines
This snow blower is the latest in Snow Joes iON series. This snow blower is self propelling and has a 24 inch swath. It runs on batteries so there is no messy gas or power cords to get in the way. The battery is rechargable and powers a 2500W brushless motor. The battery can run 30 minutes at a time so this is the perfect low cost snow blower for small driveways and sidewalks. The blower powers instantly with the push of a button on the illuminated display. This blower also has LED head lights so that you can work at any time of day or night, and TracAssist rubber tires for maximum maneuverability on any terrain.
Honda Power Equipment HSS724AAW 198cc Two-Stage Gas 24 in. Snow Blower
Pros:
Cons:
- From a trusted brand, Honda
- Electric start for easy operaion
- Exra large, serrated blades impeller
- Very expensive
- Not many reviews online
- May not ship immediately
This snow blower form Honda is commercial grade, so it can handle even the biggest winter jobs. This two stage blower has a fast spinning impeller with serrated blades to slice through even the hardest snow and ice. This has a large impeller diameter and throws snow farther than many other models.
Craftsman 208cc Electric Start Two Stage Gas Powered Snow Blower with 26-Inch Clearing Width
Pros:
Cons:
- Extra wide swath clears 26 inches
- Self propelled
- 2 year limited warranty
- Shorter warranty than other brands
- Expensive
- Not many reviews online
This powerful blowe from Craftsman has a powerful 4 cycle, quiet running gas engine for maximum power and durability. It has an extra wide 26 inch clearing swath and is self-propelled for even easier snow clearing. It has six forward and two reverse speeds, and you can customize the directionof the chute so that you can control where the snow ends up. This model comes with 15" tires and x-trace treads so that it can handle any terrain. It also has a two year limited warranty.
-
Husqvarna ST224P, 24 in. 208cc Two-Stage Gas Snow Blower with Power Steering and Electric Start
Pros:
Cons:
- 3 year limited warranty and 5 year warranty on engine
- Power steering, heated grips, electric start
- Powerful 208cc engine
- Expensive
- Limited warranty
- May not start in extreme cold conditions
This powerful snow blower from Husqvarna is all you need to clear snow this winter. It features a 208cc engine, electric start, and power steering for easy maneuverability. This blower has a 24 inch wide clearing swath with 12 inch improved and it has a remote chute deflector/rotator for throwing the snow where you need it to go. This snow blower even has an LED headlight and heated grips to keep you comfortable any time of day or night. are The whole machine is covered under a three year limited warranty, and the engine and auger box is covered under a five year warranty.
Briggs & Stratton 24″ Dual-Stage Snow Blower w/Electric Start and 208 Snow Series Engine
Pros:
Cons:
- Powerful 209cc or 250cc Briggs & Stratton engine
- Electric starter for easy starting
- 3 year warranty
- Warranty is limited
- Relatively expensive
- Assembly instructions may be confusing
Briggs & Stratton is a trusted brand for powerful engines, and this two stage snow blower comes in either 208cc or 250cc sizes. It has a12 inche steel auger, a 24 inch wide clearing path, and a 20 inch intake height. The 208 cc engine has a powerful 9.5 foot-pounds of torque. The friction disc drive system clears snow effortlessly with 6 forward and 2 reverse speeds, and the electric start means you won't have to struggle with a pull starter. The Snow Series engine will start at temperatures all the way down to negative 20 degrees F. It also comes with a three year limited warranty.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
