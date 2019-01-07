5 Best Lawn Mowers Under $300: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

The GreenWorks 25022 12 Amp Corded 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers on Amazon with 63% of reviewers giving it 5 Stars. The GreenWorks 25022 features durable steel 20-inch cutting deck that gets the job done quicker and more efficiently than most mowers. It has a 3-in-1 feature that provides multiple options for grass clippings from rear bagging, side discharge, and even mulching capabilities. It’s ideal for small to medium yards, and it will breeze through your yard quickly and quietly. The durable steel deck is rust resistant. The height is adjustable with a single lever, and the fact that it doesn’t require any gas means you can store it through the winter without having to worry about maintenance issues.

It has 7 cutting heights and a 20″ cutting width, and weighs 56 lbs. The 10-inch rear wheels and 7-inch front wheels make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and uneven terrain. All around, the GreenWorks 25022 is a great electric lawn mower. And, if you don’t mind pulling a cord around with you — which, by the way, you’ll have to buy separately — then the GreenWorks 25022 is a great mower to own.

And the fact that you don’t have to keep going to fill a gas can when you want to use it is one of the reasons it’s on our list of the best lawn mowers under $300.

What’s In The Box

Mower

Side Discharge Chute

Rear Discharge Bag

Mulch Plug

Owner’s Manual

About GreenWorks

GreenWorks Tools offers a full range of high-quality tools for just about every budget with three different battery systems and a corded family of tools to choose from. GreenWorks has a tool for all of your DIY projects, including mowing, trimming, cutting, blowing away debris and projects inside the home. All GreenWorks Tools are backed with a 4 year warranty, and if the product contains a lithium-ion battery, it’s backed by a 2 year warranty. And, the DigiPro Brushless Motor is backed with a 10 year warranty. So if you’re looking for a yard work company that backs their product with a great guarantee, GreenWorks is a great choice.