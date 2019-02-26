10 Best Outdoor Fire Pits: Compare, Buy & Save

Nothing sets the mood on a crisp evening like an outdoor fire pit. Fire pits create an ambiance unlike any other garden accessory and can help turn a gathering or a party into a night you will never forget.
In the list below we will go over the best outdoor fire pits on the market in 2019.
-
1. SunnyDaze Vintage Copper Fire PitPrice: $239.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of 100% beautiful copper
- Constructed in one piece for durability
- Comes with weatherproof cover
- Copper may not be as durable as iron or steel
- Copper may oxidize and change color
- Relatively small diameter
This gorgeous copper fire pit from SunnyDaze is a stylish addition to any back yard or porch. This fire pit measures 26 inches in diameter and 23 inches high with a durable spark guard included and a 100% copper bowl with hand hammered finish for texture. The tub is constructed in one single piece, making it solid, durable and long lasting. The spark guard that is included is very heavy duty as well and will keep you safe and secure while your fire burns. When the fire pit is not in use, you can use the protective vinyl cover that comes with it to protect the copper from rain and debris.
Find more CobraCo Vintage Copper Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
2. Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons FirepitPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Whimsical glowing moon and stars cutouts
- Includes spark screen for safety
- Made of highly durable steel
- Small size
- Black paint may wear off
- Some customers had issues with the customer service experience
I personally love this whimsical fire pit from Landmann, and its overall quality makes this one of the best wood burning fire pits available today. This fire pit mimics the night sky above you with star and moon cutouts that glow whenever a fire is lit. This fire pit is made of sturdy steel and will last for many years of use. It includes a spark screen for safety as well as a poker and a cooking grate, so it can double as a barbecue. This fire pit is 23.5 inches diameter and the safety ring along the outer edge makes it easy to transport anywhere in your yard.
Find more Landmann Big Sky Stars and Moons Firepit information and reviews here.
-
3. Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire PitPrice: $153.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a grand statement in your yard
- Matches almost any decor
- Large diameter and capacity
- Not portable
- Not real stone
- Requires assembly/installation
The Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit is perfect if you want a more permanent fire pit for your yard. This fire pit is much larger than other options and makes a grand statement that will add a lot of style to your outdoor living area. The metal fire bowl is large at 29 inches and can accommodate logs up to 21.5 inches long. Since this fire pit is so large and heavy, it should be used on solid ground only, not on a deck or elevated surface. This fire pit would look gorgeous with a stone seating area around it, or next to a backyard pool.
Find more Sun Joe Cast Stone Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
4. Solo Stove BonfirePrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low smoke output
- Minimalist design
- Lightweight and portable
- Very expensive
- Relatively small
- Sits directly on the ground
The Solo Stove is definitely the most unique outdoor fire pit on this list and features some of the best fire pit design on the market. This innovative bonfire is designed to put off much less smoke than a typical wood fire, reducing the amount of harmful particles you breathe in and of course the annoying factor of having smelly clothes after a bonfire. The modern stainless steel design will fit in any backyard, no matter the size. It is also portable and perfect for bringing on camping trips or to festivals.
This firepit is designed with a double stainless steel wall which maximizes airflow and reburns much of the smoke that escapes, instead of sending it into the air for you to breathe in. This fire pit is ideal for urban settings where neighbors are much closer, and its sleek minimalist design will look great in any stylish city back yard.
-
5. Sunnydaze 30 Inch Sphere Black Flaming Ball Fire Pit with Protective CoverPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large diameter
- Fully enclosed mesh screen
- Unique shape and style
- Requires assembly
- Relatively expensive
- Has moving joints that may wear out
Here is a super cool and unique fire pit from Sunnydaze that is unlike anything else on this list. This globe shaped firepit has the largest diameter or all at 30 inches, but it still weighs only 36 pounds, making it easy to move around the yard or even bring on a camping trip.
The fire pit bowl sits 5.5 inches off the ground so there is no risk of burning the surface below. This it includes a 200X PVC cover for when the fire pit is not in use, a 16 inch poker and a 16.5 inch grate for easy fire lighting and clean up. The mesh on the outside of the ball is X shaped to add even more stability and durability to the fire pit. It also comes with a one year manufacturer's warranty.
Find more Sunnydaze 30 Inch Sphere Black Flaming Ball Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
6. AmazonBasics 26-Inch Portable Folding Fire PitPrice: $48.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Foldable and portable
- Very light weight
- Comes with cooking grate for BBQing
- Shallow bowl means lower capacity
- Folding leg joints may wear out more quickly
- Not very stylish
If you live in a small space or are looking for an easy to store fire pit to take on camping trips or to festivals, this simple and foldable fire pit from Amazon Basics is perfect. This 26 inch fire pit is made of durable, heat resistant steel with a fire screen included. It also includes a log grate, cooking grate, fire tool and carrying bag for easy transport. No tools are required for assembly, you just fold it up and go! The fire pit measures 28 inches by 18 inches, making it the perfect size to fit in your trunk or in a closet while not in use.
Find more AmazonBasics 26-Inch Portable Folding Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
7. DeckMate Kay Home Product’s Avondale Steel Fire BowlPrice: $110.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durable steel bowl
- Large diameter
- Built in log rest and spark screen included
- Not usable as a BBQ
- Cover not included
- Won’t match all outdoor decor
The DeckMate Avondale Steel Fire Bowl outdoor fire pit has a gorgeous old world style that will look amazing in your yard. This fire bowl looks like something you would see in Roman times, but it is made with modern, durable materials in order to last for many years of use. This fire bowl measures 29 inches in diameter and features an antiqued copper finish. It includes a wire mesh spark screen and a built in log rest for easy and fast fire building. This fire pit looks great straight out of the box and is ready to use right away.
Find more DeckMate Kay Home Product’s Avondale Steel Fire Bowl information and reviews here.
-
8. Fire Sense Roman Fire PitPrice: $60.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish but also minimal
- Very large capacity and diameter
- Hammered lip for extra safety
- Shallow bowl
- Finishing paint may wear off over time
- Steel base is not as thick as other options
Here is another Roman style fire pit that will add a sense of history and sophistication to your outdoor living area. This fire pit has a low profile and minimalist design with an extra large bowl that measures 35 inches in diameter. The hammered lip adds style as well as safety, and the brushed painted steel legs keep the surface underneath safe from heat. This fire pit also comes with a fire screen, screen lift tool and wood grate.
Find more Fire Sense Roman Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
9. ZENY Multifunction Fire PitPrice: $66.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multifunction BBQ, cooler or fire pit
- Light weight
- Has wide tile rim for safety
- Very large
- Not very well insulated when used as a cooler
- Not as stylish as other options
This fire pit from ZENY is straightforward and extra large and will keep you nice and cozy, whatever the season. If you want a fire pit to be the center piece of your back yard or patio, this is the perfect one for you. This fire pit is stylish and functional, with a multi purpose design to be used in all seasons. You can use this as a regular fire pit, or with a special screen that is included it can be transformed into a BBQ to cook on. In the summer time you can even use it as an ice cooler to hold cold drinks during a party or afternoon hang out. It is easy to assemble and comes with a weatherproof cover to protect it from the rain when not in use.
Find more ZENY Multifunction Fire Pit information and reviews here.
-
10. F2C Outdoor Heavy Steel Fire PitPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully covered for safety and sparks
- Makes a nice centerpiece for an outdoor living area
- Made of durable but lightweight steel
- Very large
- Will not match all decor
- Bronze finish may wear off
Finally, here is another extra large outdoor fire pit that will be an ideal centerpiece for your outdoor area. The steel construction of this fire pit makes it durable and long lasting, and the flame retardant lid makes it less smoky than other fire pits while also reducing the amount of ashes the emit from the flames. Although this fire pit is large, it only weighs 15.75 pounds so you can move it around your back yard easily. The lattice design and bronze finish on the outside of the steel frame will add style to any area of your home that you choose to put it.
Find more F2C Outdoor Heavy Steel Fire Pit information and reviews here.
Summer is approaching fast, which means it is time to get your outdoor living area set up ASAP so you can do some sweet, sweet cooking. You can look forward to many fun evenings sitting around your deck, patio, or back yard with outdoor furniture surrounding a lovely outdoor fire pit.
There is something in this list for everyone who needs the best outdoor fire pit for their yard, with smaller models that can go on camping trips with you to larger built-in fire pits that will create a centerpiece in your yard and a gathering place for family and friends. And, we also recommend doing a little bit of extended reading if you want to learn how to properly use your outdoor fire pit.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.