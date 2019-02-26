10 Best Outdoor Fire Pits: Compare, Buy & Save

The Solo Stove is definitely the most unique outdoor fire pit on this list and features some of the best fire pit design on the market. This innovative bonfire is designed to put off much less smoke than a typical wood fire, reducing the amount of harmful particles you breathe in and of course the annoying factor of having smelly clothes after a bonfire. The modern stainless steel design will fit in any backyard, no matter the size. It is also portable and perfect for bringing on camping trips or to festivals.

This firepit is designed with a double stainless steel wall which maximizes airflow and reburns much of the smoke that escapes, instead of sending it into the air for you to breathe in. This fire pit is ideal for urban settings where neighbors are much closer, and its sleek minimalist design will look great in any stylish city back yard.