13 Best Automatic Indoor Gardens for Busy Gardeners

Gardeners have a way of bringing their favorite hobby into every part of their lives. Sometimes, having a full blown outdoor garden is not doable or is impractical for your lifestyle. Automatic indoor gardens make it simple and easy to garden inside of your home. Whether you are a new gardener looking for a non-intimidating introduction to growing your own food, an urban gardener with no access to outdoor space for a garden, or an experienced gardening enthusiast who wants to try out the latest and greatest trends and technology, indoor gardening is a fun and exciting way to grow food in your own home.
In this list we will go over the best automatic indoor gardens available for purchase in 2019. This list has something for everyone, from inexpensive kid-friendly kits to top of the line automation and production.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $530.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $749.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $55.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $37.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $107.57 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $384.29 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. AeroGarden Farm Germination EquipmentPrice: $530.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Independently controlled LED lights
- Wifi enabled with one-touch social media posts
- Extra large capacity
- Expensive
- Purchasing seed pods may get expensive
- Reviewers noted poor customer service
The Aerogarden Farm is the ultimate all in one automatic indoor garden. This smart gardenoffers more pod capacity, more yield, and more flexbility to customize the system to your specific needs. It comes in either a 12″, 24″ or 36″ grow height depending on the type of plant you plan on growing. The Aerogarden Farm has independenty adjustable lights so that you can grow shorter plants like greens and herbs next to taller plants like tomatoes or peppers in one garden system.
This system has wifi enabled so that you can control things like lighting shcedules, feeding and watering from an app on your smartphone or tablet. You can even take one-touch photos and post them instantly to social media.
Find more AeroGarden Farm Germination Equipment information and reviews here.
-
2. Click and Grow Smart Garden 9Price: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top of the line design and functionality
- Nine total plants
- Free replacement of pods that do not sprout
- Nine total plants
- Large footprint, won't fit on countertop
- Pods can get expensive to replace
- Relatively expensive
This smart garden from Click and Grow is the ultimate automatic indoor garden. It features a beautiful scandanavian design and nine pods total to grow your home vegetable crops. The kit comes with three mini tomato, three basil and three lettuce pods to get you started. You can choose from grey, black or white exterior color.
This smart garden is completely hassle- and maintenance-free, all you need to do is place the pods in, fill the water reservoir, and plug the garden in and your plants will start growing automatically. After you harvest your lettuce, tomatoes and basil you can choose from over 40 premade pods, or experiment with adding your own seed.
This garden also comes with a growth guarantee – If your seeds do not germinate, they will replace the pod for free.
Find more Click and Grow Smart Garden 9 information and reviews here.
-
3. Altifarm Self-Watering Elevated Garden PlanterPrice: $749.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with LED light and plastic greenhouse
- No electricity required
- Extra large capacity
- Expensive
- Not as stylish as other options
- Soil and plants not included
Here is an extra large sized automatic garden that comes with everything you need to grow lots of fresh produce and herbs all year long. This system automatically waters your plants without the need for electricity, sink hookups or additional pump. It also comes with a set of grow lights and plastic greenhouse so that you can grow any time of year, whether it is sunny or not. This is definitely the largest system on this list, so if you want to grow a lot of food this is the best choice.
Find more Altifarm Self-Watering Elevated Garden Planter information and reviews here.
-
4. Click and Grow Smart Garden 3Price: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Totally maintenance free
- Grows three plants
- Compact countertop size
- Totally maintenance free
- Cannot grow large veggies LED is not super powerful Replacement pods can get expensive
- LED is not super powerful Replacement pods can get expensive
This smartgarden from Click and Grow has all of the materials included to start growing smaller herbs right in your own kitchen. It comes with three basil capsules, or you can replace any of the three capsules with other herbs. This garden is totally hassle- and maintenance-free. Just drop the plant capsules into the container, fill up the water reservoir, and plug it in. Your seeds will grow automatically with self watering and LED lights.
This automatic indoor garden is also backed by a 30 day money guarantee and a 100% replacement warranty.
Find more Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 information and reviews here.
-
5. AeroGarden HarvestPrice: $95.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with seed pods
- Up to six plants
- Uncomplicated design
- Lighting schedule is not adjustable
- Premade seed pods can get expensive
- Can not grow large vegetables
The AeroGarden Harvest is the perfect mid sized automatic indoor garden for your home. You can grow up to six plants at a time, up to 12″ tall. This system has a 20 Watt LED light with a 15 hour setting and an easy to use, simple design control panel. It comes equipped with basil, parseley, dill, thyme, thai basil and mint.
-
6. AeroGarden Herbie Kid’s Garden with Pizza Party Activity KitPrice: $55.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with everything needed to grow pizza topping herbs in 12 weeks
- Great for kids age six and up
- Comes in packs of one to four
- Small size is only suitable for small plants like herbs
- Relatively expensive
- Not fully automatic
The AeroGarden Herbie is the perfect introduction for kids to start learning where their food comes from. This fun automatic indoor garden is perfect for home use or in the classroom. It has everything you need to start a gardening adventue that lasts 12 weeks from seed to harvest and ends in a pizza party using your own home grown herbs. Herbie comes with a safe to touch 8W LED light that is easy to turn on and off and also includes everything you need to start growing, including grow medium sponges, domes, measuring cup, seeds, plant food, dropper, dry erase marker, tape and a see through reservoir to monitor water levels.
Find more AeroGarden Herbie Kid's Garden with Pizza Party Activity Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Mindful Design LED Indoor Herb Garden with TimerPrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek and modern design
- Looks like a piece of furniture
- Automatic timer LED light
- Only fits three plants
- Does not come with plants or pots
- No automatic watering
This gorgeous smart garden from Mindful Design has a modern look and feel that makes it look like any other piece of furniture. The garden can grow up to three small potted plants with an automatic smart timer and sunlight-mimicking LED light. You can grow any plant you wish without the need for special seed pods or extra equipment.
Find more Mindful Design LED Indoor Herb Garden with Timer information and reviews here.
-
8. Mindful Design Stackable LED Indoor GardenPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grow six plants in half the space
- Automatic timer on LED light
- Stylish modern design
- Does not include pots or seeds
- No automatic watering
- Only one color choice
This stackable garden from Mindful Design lets you grow twice the food without increasing the footprint on your floor or counter, making it great for small spaces. This automatic indoor garden has a smart and attractive design that will look great in any style of decor. The garden comes with a bright 850 lumen LED light on each level, has an automatic timer and can fit three plants on each level.
Find more Mindful Design Stackable LED Indoor Garden information and reviews here.
-
9. GrowLED LED Indoor GardenPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Three pots included
- Height adjustable LED lamp
- Relatively expensive
- Not self watering Seeds and soil not included
- Seeds and soil not included
This indoor garden from GrowLED lets you grow your favorite herbs at home at any time of year, no sunny window needed. It comes with its own LED light to help your plants thrive. The LED is height adjustable so that as your plants grow larger, the light rises with them.
Find more GrowLED LED Indoor Garden information and reviews here.
-
10. Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering SystemPrice: $107.57Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reservoir is 6.6 gallons in capacity
- Can handle up to 20 plants
- Automatic watering
- Does not come with plants or garden stand
- Battery not included
- Expensive
The Claber Oasis is the perfect addition to any indoor gardening setup that does not include automatic watering. This watering system integrates a smart timer with four settings and twice daily watering for up to 20 plants at a time. The reservoir holds 6.6 gallons of water and it comes with 33 feet of hose, 20 drippers and 20 spikes. This waterer operates on a 9V battery and uses gravity to feed the water. It also has a 20 year warranty.
Find more Claber Oasis Automatic Drip Watering System information and reviews here.
-
11. AeroGarden Bounty Elite Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod KitPrice: $384.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 45 W LED light
- Includes nine seed pods ready to go
- Nine plant capacity
- Plants may end up looking crowded
- Expensive
- LED light is not height adjustable
The Aerogarden Bounty is the ultimate medium sized home garden. You can grow up to nine plants at a time year round, ncluding herbs, greens, flowers and more. This system is small enough to fit on your garden, while still offering plenty fo capacity for larger plants like bushy greens, cherry tomatoes or hot peppers.
This garden also has a full spectrum 45 Wat LED light, and does not require any soil. The kit comes with nine seed pods ready to go – two Genovese basil, one Thai basil, one curly parsley, one Italian parsley, thyme, chives, dill, mint and the nutrients to go with them.
Find more AeroGarden Bounty Elite Wi-Fi with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit information and reviews here.
-
12. Spigo Indoor LED Light Grow GardenPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to set up
- Water reservoir with water gauge
- Automatic lighting timer and LED light
- Very small capacity
- Expensive for the small size
- No plants included
If you want just a small automatic indoor garden that can easily fit on a kitchen counter or other small space, this little system from Spigo is just the thing for you. It comes with an LED light that lets you grow fresh herbs, flowers or succulents easily and with no hassle. It has an automatic timer on the light, and a water gauge for the small reservoir so that you never have to guess when it is time to refill.
Find more Spigo Indoor LED Light Grow Garden information and reviews here.
-
13. IDeerLife Indoor Gardening KitPrice: $79.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to seven plant capacity
- Smart and programable with three modes
- Comes with LED light
- Does not come with seeds
- Not as attractively designed as some other gardens
- Relatively small, cannot handle large plants
This reasonably priced automatic indoor garden from Ideer Life uses all of the latest technology to make growing food at home as easy as possible. It comes with multiple pods where you can plant seeds for soilless hydroponic growing, and an LED light on top so that you can grow all year long, whether or not you have access to a sunny window for your garden. Up to seven plants can be grown at one time and the LED light is super efficient.
This system has three smart modes and an interactive touch screen displat so that you can customize the settings for different plants’ needs. The control panel automatically switches the LED light on and off, and alerts you when the water level is getting too low.
Find more IDeerLife Indoor Gardening Kit information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 5 Best Raised Garden Bed Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Wardian Cases & Terrariums for Sale: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 11 Best Seed Sprouters: Your Easy Buying Guide
- 15 Best Greenhouse Kits for Sale: Which Is Right for You?
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.