13 Best Automatic Indoor Gardens for Busy Gardeners

Gardeners have a way of bringing their favorite hobby into every part of their lives. Sometimes, having a full blown outdoor garden is not doable or is impractical for your lifestyle. Automatic indoor gardens make it simple and easy to garden inside of your home. Whether you are a new gardener looking for a non-intimidating introduction to growing your own food, an urban gardener with no access to outdoor space for a garden, or an experienced gardening enthusiast who wants to try out the latest and greatest trends and technology, indoor gardening is a fun and exciting way to grow food in your own home.

In this list we will go over the best automatic indoor gardens available for purchase in 2019. This list has something for everyone, from inexpensive kid-friendly kits to top of the line automation and production.