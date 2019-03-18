10 Best Bird Baths: Which is Best For Your Garden?

One of the finest joys of gardening is attracting wildlife to your yard, even if you have a small garden or only a balcony or patio. One of the best ways to attract birds to your garden and keep them coming back year after year is with a bird bath. Bird baths give birds a place to clean their feathers, get a drink, and socialize, and in this article, we will go over the best bird baths for attracting wildlife.

Bird baths come in a ton of different sizes, styles, and designs. Some things to consider when choosing the perfect bird bath for your yard are:

The size of the bird bath in relation to your yard

The durability of the materials it is constructed of

How heavy or lightweight it is

Weatherproofing, if you live in an area with freezing temperatures or heavy winds,

Safety and comfort for the birds.

The best bird baths are not too deep, so that small birds can get in on the action too. It is also nice to have a rim around the edge for birds to perch on.

When you install a bird bath in your garden, make sure to keep it clean. Algae grows more quickly on uneven surfaces, which is why many gardeners prefer smooth glass or ceramic rather than rough stone or concrete. Of course, the rougher materials are also not slippery for the birds, so it is a matter of personal preference.

Keeping a clean and tidy bird bath with clean and fresh water in it at all times is a sure way to keep your feathered friends happy, whether they are residents or migrating through the area seasonally. If you live in an area with freezing weather, you may want to get a bird bath heater or de-icer for the winter months. The birds will thank you for it!

In this article, I have chosen the top bird baths for all different size yards and budgets. There are stationary, hanging and deck mounted models, and each one is suited to a different style or taste.