10 Best Bird Baths: Which is Best For Your Garden?

One of the finest joys of gardening is attracting wildlife to your yard, even if you have a small garden or only a balcony or patio. One of the best ways to attract birds to your garden and keep them coming back year after year is with a bird bath. Bird baths give birds a place to clean their feathers, get a drink, and socialize, and in this article, we will go over the best bird baths for attracting wildlife.
Bird baths come in a ton of different sizes, styles, and designs. Some things to consider when choosing the perfect bird bath for your yard are:
- The size of the bird bath in relation to your yard
- The durability of the materials it is constructed of
- How heavy or lightweight it is
- Weatherproofing, if you live in an area with freezing temperatures or heavy winds,
- Safety and comfort for the birds.
The best bird baths are not too deep, so that small birds can get in on the action too. It is also nice to have a rim around the edge for birds to perch on.
When you install a bird bath in your garden, make sure to keep it clean. Algae grows more quickly on uneven surfaces, which is why many gardeners prefer smooth glass or ceramic rather than rough stone or concrete. Of course, the rougher materials are also not slippery for the birds, so it is a matter of personal preference.
Keeping a clean and tidy bird bath with clean and fresh water in it at all times is a sure way to keep your feathered friends happy, whether they are residents or migrating through the area seasonally. If you live in an area with freezing weather, you may want to get a bird bath heater or de-icer for the winter months. The birds will thank you for it!
In this article, I have chosen the top bird baths for all different size yards and budgets. There are stationary, hanging and deck mounted models, and each one is suited to a different style or taste.
-
1. Best Ceramic Bird Bath: Alpine Corporation Antique Ceramic Birdbath with Birds, 24″
Pros:
Cons:
- Three color options
- Shallow rim
- Real ceramic, not plastic
- Heavy
- Breakable
- Relatively expensive
This antique style birdbath from Alpine will make a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. It is made of high quality ceramic and comes in three color options – Turquoise, Light Brown/White and Red. The design has a country feel to it and the shallow basin makes it great for attracting birds of any size. You will especially love the crackled glaze detail and the small sculpted birds around the rim. The dimensions are 18″ L x 16″ W x 25″ H.
Find more Alpine Corporation Antique Ceramic Birdbath with Birds, 24″ information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Durable Bird Bath: Tierra Garden 4-8184T Gloss Bird Bath Bowl with Matte Rim
Pros:
Cons:
- Large 20″ bowl
- Durable blend of plastic, ceramic and fiber
- Easy to clean and comes in nine color combinations
- Does not come with stand
- Light weight so may blow over in strong wind
- Some reviewers had issues with glaze chipping
This lovely shallow dish style bird bath from Tierra Garden comes in nine colors, from the red pictured to green, blues and shades of white. each birth bath has a glossy bowl with a unique bend of different shades of color, and a texturized rim in fiber clay.
These bird baths have the glossy look of delicate ceramic and glass, but they are durable and long lasting. The textured rim gives a nice place for birds of all sizes to perch.
This bird bath is the dish only, it does not come with a stand. To see compatible stands, click here. A blend of 70% ceramic, 25% plastic and 5% fiber makes this bird bath super strong, durable and weather resistant. The gloss finish makes it east to clean. This bowl is 20″ in diameter.
Find more Tierra Garden 4-8184T Gloss Bird Bath Bowl with Matte Rim information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Modern Bird Bath: Kenroy Home Forest Bird Bath, Driftwood Finish
Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Modern design
- Not fragile like glass or ceramic
- Relatively expensive
- Not as durable as stone or concrete
- May degrade with sun exposure
If you have a more modern, or minimalist style to your home and yard, this Kenroy bird bath will match your personal style perfectly. This simple pedestal bird bath is made of durable and lightweight resin, so it is not difficult to move like a concrete bird bath, nor is it fragile like a ceramic bird bath. it weighs only 12.5 lbs and the dimensions are 17″ x 17″ x 22″.
Find more Kenroy Home Forest Bird Bath, Driftwood Finish information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Hanging Bird Bath: Evergreen Hummingbird Wonders Hanging Glass Birdbath
Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful artisan-made glass
- Comes with hanging chain and hook
- Won’t take up yard space
- Fragile glass
- Not very large
- No lip around bowl for perching
- May be slippery
Hanging bird baths are nice for small spaces or shaded areas of your yard or garden. You can hang this lovely blue and green glass bird bath from any tree, roof, or even a post in the ground. The bowl is hand made glass and it includes a 20 inch chain with hook for hanging. To see more colorful bird baths from Evergreen Enterprises, click here.
Find more Evergreen Hummingbird Wonders Hanging Glass Birdbath information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Small Bird Bath: GSM Cast Iron Combo Mini Birdbath Bracket with Hook
Pros:
Cons:
- Great for small spaces
- Cast iron is super durable and weatherproof
- Comes with a hook
- Not very large
- Hanging hardware not included
- Not many in stock
This cute little bird bath from GSM serves many purposes – It is a bird bath and also a hook where you could hang things like potted plants, bird feeders, wind chimes or other decorative and useful items. This cast iron bird bath is relatively small, measuring 9.75″H x 11.25″L x 8″W.
The birdbath part itself measures 6″ in diameter. This bird bath would be perfect for a porch, deck or patio, or you can hand it on to a fence or the side of a building. It is perfect for small yards, or as a supplemental piece in addition to your larger bird bath or fountain.
Find more GSM Cast Iron Combo Mini Birdbath Bracket with Hook information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Colorful Bird Bath: Evergreen Celestial Glass Birdbath, 16 inches with Metal Stand
Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful etched glass in three colorful design options
- Smooth surface is easy to clean
- Comes with collapsible stand
- Not very large
- No rim
- Fragile
If you are looking for a bird bath that will act as a centerpiece in your garden, this colorful glass show stopper from Evergreen Garden is just the thing you need! The durable glass bowl features an embossed design with vivid coloring and glow in the dark accents.
Because it is made of glass, this bird bath cannot be left outside in extreme weather such as high winds or freezing temperatures. The celestial design pictured above is one of three available designs, including a dragonfly and a hummingbird design as well. Each bird bath comes with a collapsible metal stand and measures about 16″ in diameter.
Find more Evergreen Celestial Glass Birdbath, 16 inches with Metal Stand information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Copper Bird Bath: Achla Designs Hammered Copper Birdbath Bowl with Rim
Pros:
Cons:
- Beautiful polished and hammered copper finish
- Comes with or without stake
- Ages to a nice turqouise copper patina over time
- Does not stay shiny if that is the look you prefer
- Relatively pricey
- Not very large or deep
This copper birdbath from Achla is the perfect addition to your modern, stylish yard o garden. The 13″ bowl is 2 3/4″ deep, perfect for birds of all sized. It has a polished copper finish and sift hammered texture, and will age over time into a beautiful copper and turquoise patina.
The bowl has a simple rim for birds to perch on, and you have the option to purchase it with a stake or without one if you already have a birdbath stand.
Find more Achla Designs Hammered Copper Birdbath Bowl with Rim information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Sundial Bird Bath: Taiwan Brass Hummingbird Birdbath & Birdfeeder & Sundial
Pros:
Cons:
- Durable copper with verdigris finish
- Weather proof
- Is a sundial as well
- Expensive
- No stand
- No reviews
This antique looking brass birdbath is exactly the kind of thing you would expect to see in a traditional English garden. It has a timeless style that fits in anywhere and will make your yard look more beautiful. this bird bath is a petite 10″ wide so it is nice for small yards as well.
The material is brass, so it is weatherproof and very durable. The finish on the brass is an ancient verdigris color, so this bird bath looks like it has been aged to a stunning patina over time. In addition to the beautiful design and finish, this bird bath is a functional sundial as well.
Find more Taiwan Brass Hummingbird Birdbath & Birdfeeder & Sundial information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Deck Mounted Bird Bath: Songbird Essentials SE568 Cedar NON Heated Bird Bath Deck Mount
Pros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Natural cedar frame will fit in with your deck
- Easy to install with no damage to deck railing
- Not many reviews
- Requires some installation
- Plastic bowl may wear out over time due to sun exposure, ice, etc.
If you like to sit on your deck or porch and watch birds, this deck mounted bird bath will bring the action much closer to home for your viewing or photographing pleasure. This non-heated bird bath comes with a terra cotta colored plastic bowl and a cedar rim for birds to perch on.
It is the perfect size and depth for birds both small and large, and is super easy to install on your deck railing. The assembly instructions are easy to read and follow, and the mounting bracket will not damage your deck railing at all.
Find more Songbird Essentials SE568 Cedar NON Heated Bird Bath Deck Mount information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Bird Bath Fountain: Solatec Solar Powered Bird Bath Fountain
Pros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Easy to install
- Solar powered
- Bird bath sold separately
- Requires some installation
- Plastic may degrade due to weather exposure
Now that you have the perfect bird bath picked out, it is time to deck it out! Bird baths are standing water and can attract mosquitoes to your yard, so a small fountain is perfect to avoid this pesky problem. This fountain is solar powered and maintenance-free, very easy to install in your bird bath or even a small pond. It will turn your bird bath into a bird spa!
Find more Solatec Solar Powered Bird Bath Fountain information and reviews here.
