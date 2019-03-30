9 Best Cardinal Bird Feeders: Your Buyer’s Guide

Do you want to attract beautiful, bright red cardinals to your yard? Not all bird feeders are built alike, and you need to select the right one to attract cardinals. Cardinal bird feeders need to have large holes because these birds have comparatively wide beaks, and they like to eat large seeds such as safflower and black oil sunflower seeds. Cardinal bird feeders should have a wide base or rim, and while they prefer stationary feeders, a heavy weight hanging feeder that does not swing too much will do just fine.
In this article we have found the best cardinal bird feeders to attract these gorgeous birds to your yard or patio.
1. Droll Yankees Bird FeederPrice: $37.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to fill and clean
- Large clear dome to keep out rain and squirrels
- Large seed tray
- No perches
- Lowering the dome for cardinals may deter other bigger birds like blue jays
- Reviewers said it is not entirely squirrel proof
This bird feeder has a simple, easy to use design. It has a large tray for seed and a clear dome cover so that the birds and the seed are protected from rain, while not obstructing your view. The distance between the dome and the tray is adjustable, and the dome also acts as a squirrel deterrant.
Find more Droll Yankees Bird Feeder information and reviews here.
2. Woodlink Absolute Squirrel Resistant Bird Feeder ModelPrice: $62.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use and fill
- 15 lb seed capacity
- Squirrel proof weighted perch
- Very big and heavy
- Expensive
- Squirrels can chew through the wooden perch
This is the ultimate bird feeder for cardinals and tons of other backyard birds. It is so big, it is practically a bird hotel. This feeder features a durable, powder coated steel body, a locking top, two long perches, seed saver baffle to reduce waste, and 15lb capacity. The perches are weight sensitive, so if a squirrel tries to perch the seed access ports are automatically closed.
Find more Woodlink Absolute Squirrel Resistant Bird Feeder Model information and reviews here.
3. Squirrel Buster Standard Squirrel-Proof Bird FeederPrice: $36.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds one pound of seed
- Squirrel proof
- Chew proof
- Not as big as other feeders, needs to be refilled more often
- Requires 18 inches of clearance above and around
- Relatively expensive
The squirrel buster is an innovative hanging bird feeder that uses the wieght of a squirrel to automatically shut the shroud around the feeder ports. This seed feeder can hold a little over one pound of bird seed, and the ventilated mesh body keeps seed fresh longer. This feeder is chew-proof, but it does require at least 18 inches clearance around the feeder so that squirrels cannot perch on a nearby foothold to avoid placing all of their weight on the feeder. Squirrels are very clever!
Find more Squirrel Buster Standard Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder information and reviews here.
4. Nature's Hangout Window Bird Feeder with Strong Suction Cups & Seed TrayPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brings birds right to your window
- Inexpensive
- Removable tray for easy filling and cleaning
- Not squirrel proof
- Not as large capacity as some other feeders
- Not insect proof
If you want to get up close and personal with your birds, a window feeder is the perfect choice. This large window feeder has strong suction cups and a large seed tray so that many birds can perch at once. The tray is removable for easy cleaning and feeding. This feeder is perfect for kids who are interested in learning more about beautiful backyard birds.
Find more Nature's Hangout Window Bird Feeder information and reviews here.
5. Lancaster's Best Outdoor Hanging Bird Feeder Seed TrayPrice: $64.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amish made
- Easy to fill
- Beautiful, decorative feeder
- Small mesh may not be good for larger seed
- Not as much capacity as other feeders
- Squirrels can chew the wood
This bird feeder is shaped like the lovely red cardinals you want to attract. It is a high quality, Amish made feeder that will look great hanging from a stand or a tree in your yard. The head lifts up for easy filling, and there is a rope between the shoulders for easy hanging.
Find more Lancaster's Best Outdoor Hanging Bird Feeder Seed Tray information and reviews here.
6. Roamwild PestOff Red Squirrel Proof Cardinal Bird FeederPrice: $41.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to disassemble for filling and cleaning
- Innovative squirrel and crow-proof design
- Three pound capacity
- Relatively expensive
- Not as large capacity as some others
- Heavy weight
This PestOff feeder is the most effective squirrel and crow proof feeder that we have seen. It combines a pull-down perch with a hood over the feeder ports to prevent squirrels and big birds from getting a hold of your seed. This model is all red to attract cardinals, it is weatherproof and waterproof and has a capacity of three pounds. The feeder simply clicks apart to clean and to fill, making it very easy to use.
Find more Roamwild PestOff Red Squirrel Proof Cardinal Bird Feeder information and reviews here.
7. Stokes Select Bird FeederPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy one touch filling
- Metal construction
- Traditional style
- Not as large as other feeders
- Not squirrel proof
- Very lightweight metal may be dented easily
This traditional style bird feeder will look beautiful hanging in your yard. It has a metal hopper with one-touch opening for easy refilling. You can even fill it while the feeder is still hanging. The sleek and timeless design will look great in any yard, and the metal construction makes this feeder weatherproof and rot resistant as well.
Find more Stokes Select Bird Feeder information and reviews here.
8. The Sky Cafe Clear Feeder w/ DividersPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully clear to see seed level
- Clear hood to protect birds without affecting view
- Large capacity
- Expensive
- Not many reviews
- Dividing seed may not be necessary
This feeder is unique because it has clear dividers that let you put different types of seed in without mixing them. This may end up with different birds perching on different sides of the feeder. This feeder is made of a clear actlic so that you can always see the level of seed, with a hood that you can see through too so that you always have a good view of the birds.
Find more The Sky Cafe Clear Feeder w/ Dividers information and reviews here.
If you want to attract cardinals to your yard, hanging a feeder is just the first step. Make sure to fill the feeder with foods that cardinals prefer, such as sunflower and safflower seeds. Cardinals prefer front-facing feeders rather than traditional tube feeders, and feeders with large ports or trays.
Cardinals also like to check a feeder out to make sure it is safe before approaching. They like shrubs, bushes and the like, so place your feeder close to these plants. Also make sure to provide water, heated in the winter, in a bird bath that sits on the ground.
Cardinals usually like to feed in early morning or late evening, so make sure yoru feeders are consistently filled during these times.
