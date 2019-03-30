9 Best Cardinal Bird Feeders: Your Buyer’s Guide

Do you want to attract beautiful, bright red cardinals to your yard? Not all bird feeders are built alike, and you need to select the right one to attract cardinals. Cardinal bird feeders need to have large holes because these birds have comparatively wide beaks, and they like to eat large seeds such as safflower and black oil sunflower seeds. Cardinal bird feeders should have a wide base or rim, and while they prefer stationary feeders, a heavy weight hanging feeder that does not swing too much will do just fine.

In this article we have found the best cardinal bird feeders to attract these gorgeous birds to your yard or patio.