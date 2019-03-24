11 Best Home Aquaponics Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Aquaponics is one of the biggest up and coming home gardening trends. Aquaponics combines an aquarium with a garden to create a closed loop system in which the plants are fed by the fish waste, and the fish are fed by the algae and other growth on the plant roots. This way, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds: Beautiful flowers or delicious produce, as well as a sparkling clean, low maintenance fish tank full of happy, healthy fish.

Aquaponics started out as a large-scale hobby, with extra large backyard tanks or commercial operations. Thanks to the home aquaponics kits on the market today, you can have an aquaponics system in your home with no mess and no hassle. This list has the best all-inclusive home aquaponics kits available for purchase in 2019.