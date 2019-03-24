11 Best Home Aquaponics Kits: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Aquaponics is one of the biggest up and coming home gardening trends. Aquaponics combines an aquarium with a garden to create a closed loop system in which the plants are fed by the fish waste, and the fish are fed by the algae and other growth on the plant roots. This way, you get to enjoy the best of both worlds: Beautiful flowers or delicious produce, as well as a sparkling clean, low maintenance fish tank full of happy, healthy fish.
Aquaponics started out as a large-scale hobby, with extra large backyard tanks or commercial operations. Thanks to the home aquaponics kits on the market today, you can have an aquaponics system in your home with no mess and no hassle. This list has the best all-inclusive home aquaponics kits available for purchase in 2019.
1. Back to the Roots Water Garden Fish TankPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with seeds
- Easy to use
- Attractive design
- Small size
- Fertilization may be less concentrated because of only having one fish
- Microgreens will run out quickly as opposed to full sized veggies
This mini aquaponics system is perfect for growing fresh microgreens right on your kitchen counter. The system includes a small tank for a betta or other small fish, and a tray on top where you plant your seeds. It even comes with a coupon for your fish! This is a no fuss, easy to use system that will have you growing microgeens in no time. In the future you can also get a refill kit, which includes fish food, filter, wheatgrass and radish microgreen seeds, and rocks for the tank.
Find more Back to the Roots Water Garden Fish Tank information and reviews here.
-
2. ECOLIFE Conservation ECO-Cycle Aquaponics Indoor Garden System with LED Light UpgradePrice: $290.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- LED light included
- Grows larger plants
- Maintenance free
- Expensive
- Harder to set up than small systems
- Seeds not included
This top of the line system is one of the only home aquaponics kits that allows you to grow full sized plants like lettuce instead of microgreens, house plants or sprouts. This system includes a 20 gallon fish tank, programable LED lights, and a specially designed planter box that sits on top of the tank. This is a maintenance free system and it also comes with access to instructional videos, email and phone support for any issues you may encounter.
Find more ECOLIFE ECO-Cycle Aquaponics System with LED Light information and reviews here.
-
3. AIBSI Hydroponics Growing SystemPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for one plant
- Decorative and cute
- Very inexpensive
- No seeds included
- Only holds very small plants
- Very small for the fishes
This petite planter is a great introduction to aquaponics. It can be used to grow low maintenance plants like succulents as pictured, or small food plants like basil or cilantro as well. This aquaponic planter is perfect for small fish and can be used as a fascinating home decor conversation piece. Best of all, it is super inexpensive!
Find more AIBSI Hydroponics Growing System information and reviews here.
-
4. Penn Plax Aquaponic Betta Fish TankPrice: $9.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to clean
- Attractive cylindrical design
- Two sizes to choose from
- Still need to change water for fish due to no aeration
- Small size means only one or two fishes will fit
- Not great for full sized vegetable plants
This easy to use home aquaponics kit comes in two sizes, half a gallon or 1.4 gallons. The tank is a see through acrylic with a plastic plant holder fitting on top. It is an attractive cylindrical design that almost looks like a vase. THis is perfect for flowering houseplants. If you grow veggies or herbs, the planter is easy to remove, clean and replant after harvest.
Find more Penn Plax Aquaponic Betta Fish Tank information and reviews here.
-
5. Aquaponics Floating Pond Planter Basket KitPrice: $36.53Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Provides shade for fish while helping filter pond water
- Easy to use
- Grow beautiful flowers or herbs
- Sun may degrade plastic over time
- Too small for vegetables
- Not big enough to be the only filtration system in your pond
If you have an outdoor pond at home, this set of four planters can turn it into a beautiful aquaponics planter. Each of the four planters in this kit measures 2.5 inches and can hold a few flowers or herbs. These floating planters provide soil containment and protection from fish, while allowing the roots to peek through and help filter the water. They also provide shade and sun protection for the fish in your pond.
Find more Aquaponics Floating Pond Planter Basket Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Edu Aquaponics KitPrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big enough for full sized veggies
- Educational and functional
- 3D printed ball siphon design
- More maintenance
- Expensive
- Not very attractive
Unlike other kits availabe for sale, the Edu Aquaponics Kit from JustPonics uses scaled-down technology just like you would find in a large scale aquaponics setup. This kit may not be as stylish as othes, but it will really teach you how to grow with aquaponics. JustPonics uses a 3D printed ball siphon integrated ino the tank. It is an all in one system using expanded clay grow medium and real edible plants to filter the fish water. The ball siphon self waters the plants while keeping them in a separate tank so that the water is not clouded with roots. This is a great system for educators or anyone who wants to really learn about aquaponics at home.
-
7. AquaSprouts GardenPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Grow foods like peppers, herbs or wheatgrass
- Fits any 10 gallon tank
- Large system for multiple fish
- Does not come with tank
- Expensive
- Relatively large size
The AquaSprouts garden is a true home aquaponics system that uses advanced design to make it easy for you to grow decorative or edible plants at home. This planter, unlike other large sized aquaponics tanks, is designed to be displayed and looks great on yoru countertops. It can transform any 10 gallon aquarium into an easy aquaponics garden.
-
8. Aolvo Aquaponic Betta Fish TankPrice: $30.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect size for desk top
- Has a color changing LED light
- Easy to clean and use
- Made of cheap materials
- Very small size
- Not good for growing food
This aquarium tank is designed for use with small fish like betta or goldfish, and has a planter box on top for a small plant. It also has colorful LEDs to add a decorative touch. This is a small tank, perfect for desktop use. The planting tray, fish tank and lamo base are all able to be disassembled for easy moving or cleaning.
Find more Aolvo Aquaponic Betta Fish Tank information and reviews here.
-
9. EcoQube C AquariumPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with accessories
- Tabletop size
- UV sterilizing light included
- Expensive
- Very tall
- Only one plant
The EcoQube is an all in one aquarum and planter that allows you to grow a plant with supplemental LED lighting. It comes with an integrated aquaponics filter, UV sterilizing light, aquarium sand and tank. This is a perfect all inclusive tabletop system that will have you growing in no time.
-
10. PRUGNA Wall-Hanging Fish BowlPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use and clean
- Perfect size for one cutting and one fish
- Original stylish design saves space
- Cannot grow food
- Very small space for fish
- Does not include any accessories, plant or fish
If you want to use aquaponics as a decor piece in your home, this wall mounter planter is perfect. This planter is the right size for one small fish and house plant, and makes a big statement on your wall. The tank measures 11.5 inches and is 5 inches deep. You can maximise your space by having a fish tank in yoru home without taking up counter or table space.
Find more PRUGNA Wall-Hanging Fish Bowl information and reviews here.
-
11. MUJING Water GardenPrice: $128.64Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for one little plant
- Comes with fish coupon
- Unique design
- Very small size
- Expensive
- Not great for edible plants
This home aquaponics kit has a unique design. It has a small tank on the bottom, and a planter as well as a smaller tank on top. The fish can be put in the very small tank if the larger tank ever needs additional cleaning.
