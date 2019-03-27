15 Unique Hummingbird Feeders: Your Ultimate List (2019)

Do you want to attract beautiful hummingbirds to your yard all year long? Hummingbird feeders can provide hours of entertainment for the whole family, but they can sometimes be an eyesore. If you are sick of the same old tube shaped hummingbird feeders with red caps and yellow flowers, then this list is for you.
The unique hummingbird feeders on this list have original designs, beautiful craftsmanship, and practical features. They make great gifts for bird lovers as well!
This lovely orange and red hummingbird feeder is hand blown glass and has a fun mushroom shape. It will look lovely and eyecatching hanging from a tree or stand in your yard.
This unique hummingbird feeder can either be hung from a tree or stand, or using the suction cups it can be hung right outside your window. It is also insect-proof to guarantee you only attract hummingbirds, not bees and ants!
This hummingbird feeder is perfect for anyone who wants to attract a realy large number of hummingbirds to their yard. Sometimes, hummingbirds can get pretty fierce and they will occacionally fight for space at the feeder. This feeder has 22 ports so a lot of birds can eat at once with no conflict.
This unique hummingbird feeder looks nothinlike the typical cylindrical, red and yellow feeders. It is a modern shape and a bright blue color and will add depth and style to your landscape design.
This two pack features a yellow and a red flower-style hummingbird feeder that is the perfect size for one little bird at a time. These look like real flowers and have a decorative perch. Perches are great to have because it takes a lot of energy for the hummingbirds to hover, so they need to be able to take a break while they snack on nectar.
I have some old hurricane lanterns hanging on my porch, and I always look at them and think “Those would make great hummingbird feeders.” This feeder takes the work out of DIYing it yourself. It has the cool vintage style of an old lantern and the functionality of a real working hummingbird feeder.
If you have ever dreamed of holding a hummingbird in your hand, this is the feeder for you. This tiny feeder looks like a flower and lets you feed them right out of your own hands. Just remember to never try and actually hold them because they are such fragile little creatures.
This unique hummingbird feeder combines a metal frame with a small plastic bowl for a modern look. It is smaller in size than typical hummingbird feeders, which means it can hang just about anywhere but you may have to refill it more often.
This is a truly unique hummingbird that has three beautfiful flower design ports for multiple birds to feed at once. It features copper wire details and suction cups that allow you to attatch it right to your window so that you can enjoy the show up close and personal.
This milk bottle hummingbird feeder has a DIY style without the hassleof having to make it yourself. It has a large capacity, holding up to 18 oz of nectar and a retro design that will look great in your yard or on your deck.
If you have a tropical themed yard, this pineapple shaped hummingbird feeder is a great addition. It is made out of metal and textured glass and is easy to fill – you will be attracting hummingbirds to your yard in no time with this cute feeder.
If you want the most unique hummingbird feeder around, you can easily make one yourself with these feeder tubes. This set of five tubes comes with tapered rubber stoppers to fit any small sized hole that you drill in a bottle, jar or other decorative item to make your feeder.
This hummingbird feeder combines two handheld feeders and a pretty copper hanging frame to hold them. This way, you can either watch the hummingbirds come to the feeder or you can feed them by hand.
This lovely feeder is unlike any others out there. It is made of thick blown glass and has an organic, waterlike design. You can choose from three color motifs – green as pictured, blue/clear or red.
This handmade metal feeder is unique and beautifully designed. It looks like a real flower to hummingbirds, and when they are not around it looks like a piece of yard art. This feeder has an 8oz capacity and is super durable with all steel construction.