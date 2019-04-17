15 Best Garden Carts: Which Is Right for You?

Garden carts are an awesome invention. They combine the one-handed ease of a wagon with the ability to dump quickly with little effort like a wheelbarrow. Whether you are gardening, taking care of a lawn, or both, a garden cart can take a lot of work out of moving heavy objects around.
In this list we have found the best garden carts on the market today. Keep reading to find the style that is right for your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is the ultimate utility cart for your garden. It has a capacity that is many times more than any other option at 1,000 lbs. You can carry just about anything with this cart. The tires are pneumatic and the handle is padded and can be pulled or towed. The frame is designed for easy assembly and use, and can be used as a cart or a flatbed.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This heavy duty cart from Worx does it all. It has eight functions in all – a wheelbarrow, cart, and dolly with an automatically adjusting center of gravity for a balanced load. The tires are extra large and never need inflating. The weight capacity is 300 lbs and it has an ergonomic lift design to make lifting easy. The fold-out extension makes carrying large or awkward items easy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This extra strong cart from Gorilla carts has a lot of features that make it a great garden cart. It has a quick release dumping feature with sloped side for easily dumping loose materials, 600 lb capacity, pneumatic tires and padded pull handle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This GreenWorks garden cart uses technology to make heavy lifting easier on your body. It is battery powered and has a run time of 40 minutes with a max load of 200lb. The wheels are self propelled and it also has an off-loading assist handle to easily empty the tub.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cherry red Gorilla cart has a capacity of 800 lbs. It is easy to assemble and to fold down the sides, and the pull handle is padded for extra comfort.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This garden cart has a unique bucket shape that makes it easier to store loose materials like dirt or gravel. It is constructed of durable resin with un-poppable wheels and a long handle. It has a 15.5 gallon capacity and can be used for longer term storage as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cart is designed for marine use on boats and docks, but it can just as easily be used in your yard or garden. It carries up to 350 lbs, is easy to transport, and folds up for compact storage. It also comes with a two year warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 400 lb capacity cart is designed for ease of use in your garden. It has a steel mesh crate with powder coated finish for maximum durability. The sides fold down to make loading and unloading easy, or you can use it as a flatbed for extra large loads.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple cart from Polar Trailer has extra large bicycle style wheels and is designed for easy loading and dumping. It is like a wheelbarrow and garden cart in one, and has a load capacity of 400 lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This simple and inexpensive cart is perfect for pushing or pulling plants, soil and tools around your yard. It is low to the ground, which means less strain onyour back as you lift heavy objects off of the ground. It also folds into a convenient flat shape for storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This garden cart is designed specifically to hold logs, making it much easier to transport firewood or brush. It is durable and strong, and can even be used as storage to keep wood off of the ground and prevent rot or infestation.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
This cart is designed for marine use on boats and docks, but can just as easily be your next garden cart. It is lightweight and easy to fold for storage, and has a capacity of 330 lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Garden Hopper is a mobike seat and storage that is easy to ride around your garden, carrying your tools or plants with you as you go. It doesn’t have the capacity of a larger cart, but for small loads it is very convenient.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This folding cart can go with you from the garden to the grocery store or anywhere else you need to carry a lot of stuff around. It has a large capacity, sets up in seconds, and comes in seven color choices. It can carry up to 150 lbs and weighs just over 20 lbs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cart looks a lot like a milk crate, which means it is strong and durable yet lightweight. It has a high cargo lip to prevent contents from spilling over, anti-tip steering and a long metal handle.