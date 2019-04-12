15 Best Mosquito Repellents for Yard & Garden

Mosquitoes are definitely the worst part of summer. They can turn any outdoor gathering from relaxing to awful, and leave you itchy and miserable the next day. In this list we have found the best mosquito repellents for yard and garden, so that you can stop the pesky buggers before they even start biting!
- This device provides a 15-foot area of protection, perfect for porches and patios. It can be used for 12 hours at a time and is DEET free without the need for sprays, scents or smoke. It uses repellant mats, is EPA approved for safety, and is stylish as well! You can choose from multiple colors.
- This is a heavy duty mosquito trap that is meant to be turned on over the course of weeks or months in order to drastically reduce the mosquito population in your yard. It uses a propane tank to release heat and CO2, and then trap mosquitos in a easy to empty tray. This product is perfect if you have a serious mosquito problem or need to get your property ready for outdoor parties or events.
- This repellent is made of natural garlic, which mosquitoes and other bugs cannot stand the smell of. It is safe to use on any grassy area – yards, athletic fields, golf courses, and more. One application lasts for up to a month. This is the perfect safe, chemical-free answer to your mosquito problem.
- Here is another option for environemtnally friendly, large-scale mosquito repellent that can be used in wet areas or grass. Mosquito bits are corn kernels covered in BTI, and work on all stages of life to disrupt the breeding cycle. It also kills fungus gnats and can be used in potting soil. This product is non toxic and approved for pest control in organic farming.
- This all natural repellent is chemical-free, using botanical extracts to “jam” mosquitoes receptors so that they can not sense your exhalation or smell the bacteria on your skin that they usually use to hone in on their next meal. This pouch creates a 100 foot radius “no bite zone”, working in about 2 hours after opening up the pouch. It is scent free and a lot easier to use than candles and foggers.
- Mosquito Sticks are essentially super-powered insence, using citronella, lemongrass and rosemary oils to repel mosquitos for two hours a piece. These are all natural, DEET free, and safe for pets and kids.
- This lantern from Thermacell provides a 15 foot barrier for mosquitoes using chemical free repellent. It is clean, odorless, and silent, perfect for decks, patios, or camping trips.
- This candle from Murphy’s Naturals uses plant extracts to naturally repel mosquitoes. It smells great with rosemary, peppermint, citronella, lemongrass and cedarwood oil. It has no chemicals and no petroleum, with only plant based, clean burning ingredients. It has a 30 hour burn time.
- Mosquito coils are a quick and easy way to prevent bites and irritation from mosquitoes. This pack has 48 coils and 24 coil stands. Each coil is effective for five to seven hours and covers up to 10 feet. These are only for outdoor use.
- This lantern provides inexpensive mosquito repelling for 12 hours at a time, covering a 15 ft area. It also has a built in LED for lighting in the evening hours. This easy to use lantern requires no spray, no mess, no hassle.
If you’re not aware of this mosquito repelling unit from Thermacell you’re definitely going to be impressed by this one. This camping lantern has a built in bug repelling device that’s very highly reviewed for keeping insect pests away from your campsite.
This unit utilizes a refillable insect repellent cartridge that releases into a 15 by 15 foot space by the power of a separate, butane cartridge. The insect repellent is saturated into specially built “mats” that are heated by butane power. The repellent is allethrin, a synthetic version of the naturally insect repelling component present in chrysanthemum plants.
It’s a really neat concept that actually works! Camping reviews praise this Thermacell lantern for its bug-blocking abilities. You can use the lantern and the bug repellent device at the same time or operate them separately.
Furthermore, you can physically separate the two components of this versatile lantern — perfect for when you want to bring the lantern to bed but the rest of your camping group still needs the mosquito defense! This purchase includes a bug repellent mat, but you’ll need to purchase additional repellent and butane refills separately. Fortunately it’s not too expensive to refill the fuel and repellent for this unit and it’s one of the most economic options for effective mosquito defense in any setting.
The light itself is not terribly impressive — it puts out just 220 lumens. It’s an effective light for meal prepping, tent use and for playing camp games, but it’s not really suitable for adequate large area lighting. On the other hand, on just four AA batteries this lantern will shine strong for up to 40 hours — that’s a lot of light on just one battery set.
The light is relatively compact at nine and a half by eight inches and could even come with you into the back country if mosquito defense is important to you. Thermacell has built this unit to be durable as well so despite its various components and unique design it can handle a pretty thorough beating.
An awesome product at an AWESOME price, the Thermacell Scout Camp Lantern is a total steal. Check out the attached video below for a simple run through of this unit.
- This spray is unlike other mosquito foggers or sprays because it is eco friendly and kid and pet safe. It is even safe for beneficial insects like butterflies and bees. It is made in the USA with no permethrin or pyrethoids, and works to disrupt the mosquito breeding cycle in your yard or other grassy area. This ready-to-use bottle with built in nozzle covers a 5,000 square foot area.
- Here is a classic bug zapper with a little more style, perfect for hanging on your patio, porch or deck. It uses a blue-purple colored light to attract the bugs, and a high voltage grid around the bulb to kill them instantly. This zapper is safe for use even on a rainy day, and comes with a one year limited warranty.