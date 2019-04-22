11 Best Ultrasonic Pest Repellers for a Happy Garden

Starting a garden is a great way to attract pests to your yard – from mice and rats attracted to food plants, to gophers digging your roots, to mosquitoes breeding in any standing water nearby. Luckily, there is a chemical-free, safe way to detract all of these pests from your yard and garden.

Ultrasonic pest repellers emit noise in a frequency that is higher than human ears can pick up on, but not small animals. It is the same principle as a dog whistle. This noise is annoying to pests, and causes them to stay away.