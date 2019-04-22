11 Best Ultrasonic Pest Repellers for a Happy Garden

Starting a garden is a great way to attract pests to your yard – from mice and rats attracted to food plants, to gophers digging your roots, to mosquitoes breeding in any standing water nearby. Luckily, there is a chemical-free, safe way to detract all of these pests from your yard and garden.
Ultrasonic pest repellers emit noise in a frequency that is higher than human ears can pick up on, but not small animals. It is the same principle as a dog whistle. This noise is annoying to pests, and causes them to stay away.
1. Wikomo Ultrasonic Pest RepellerPrice: $30.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strobe light and motion sensor
- Works on large and small pests
- Waterproof and solar powered
- Not safe for pets
- Strobe light may be annoying for humans at night
- Relatively expensive
This is the ultimate outdoor pest repeller for your yard and garden. It is solar powered, waterproof, and works with a motion sensor and flashing light as well. It keeps out pests like mice and rats, but also works on larger animals like racoons, skunks and foxes. It even keeps unwanted dogs and cats away from your yard.
Find more Wikomo Ultrasonic Pest Repeller information and reviews here.
-
2. T3-R Triple High Impact Mice, Rat, Rodent RepellerPrice: $54.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 6 ft power cord
- Automatically varies the ultrasounic waves
- Trusted brand
- Large size
- Non decorative
- May not be as effective outdoors
This pest repeller is heavy duty and designed for pests like rats, mice, squirrels and other small critters. It has a Dual Triple Attack Design that changes the ultrasonic sound repeatedly and automatically in order to make sure the pests don’t adapt to it. It stands on its own and comes with a 6 ft cord for indoor or outdoor use.
Find more T3-R Triple High Impact Mice, Rat, Rodent Repeller information and reviews here.
-
3. Pest Contro Control Portable Ultrasonic Rodent RepellerPrice: $29.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works for small pests
- Portable
- Power indicator and audible test
- Not weatherproof
- Does not work for large animals
- Relatively expensive
This unique repeller is different from any others on this list because it is portable. You can take it anywhere with you, from backyards to indoors to camping. It targets rodents like rats and mice and also can work on bugs and mosqitoes with dual ultrasonic frequencies. It also has a power indicator LED light so that you know when it is on, and an audible test button.
Find more Pest Contro Control Portable Ultrasonic Rodent Repeller information and reviews here.
-
4. Bird-X Yard Gard Electronic Animal RepellerPrice: $32.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weatherproof
- Adjustable for specific animals
- 4,000 square foot coverage
- No strobe or motion sensor
- No warranty
- Not pet safe
The Yard Gard is effective for any outdoor pest, from mice to birds to raccoons. This repeller has adjustable settings for specific animals, and covers up to 4,000 square feet. It is safe and effective, but will also repel dogs and cats so it is not ideal if you have pets.
Find more Bird-X Yard Gard Electronic Animal Repeller information and reviews here.
-
5. Pestnot Ultrasonic Pest RepellerPrice: $19.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Covers 1250 square feet
- Lifetime money back guarantee
- Varied, and stronger wavelengths
- Only works in a single room
- Not waterproof for outdoor use
- Can get expensive if you need to buy multiple for different rooms
This repeller is designed to use within a closed area like a room, garage, or porch. It works up to 1250 square feet, but only in a single room because the wavelengths do not travel through walls. It will take about one week to achieve full results, and comes with a lifetime money back guarantee. This device has a variation of wavelengths and higher impact electromagnetic ultrasonic frequencies than others.
Find more Pestnot Ultrasonic Pest Repeller information and reviews here.
-
6. instecho Dog Repellent UltrasonicPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps unwanted dogs out of your yard
- Flash strobe and motion sensor
- Very highly reviewed
- Not safe for pets
- Not as effective for garden pests like mice
- No warranty
This repeller is designed for outdoor use to keep all unwanted animals out, from foxes and dogs to cats and racoons. It is solar powered, cordless, weatherproof, and has a motion sensor and strobe light. It is highly effective, with hundreds of positive reviews to show it.
Find more instecho Dog Repellent Ultrasonic information and reviews here.
-
7. Victor Heavy-Duty Sonic PestChaser Pro Rodent RepellerPrice: $52.42Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heavy duty
- Varying volume and frequencies
- Works in 6-10 days
- Large size
- Relatively expensive
- Not very attractive
- This pest repeller is easy to use, uses varying volumes and frequencies, and is suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It plugs in to any 110V AC outlet, and has a six foor cord for easy placement. It will reduce your rodent and other pest populations within six to ten days.
-
Find more Victor Heavy-Duty Sonic PestChaser Pro Rodent Repeller information and reviews here.
-
8. POP VIEW Pest Repeller Plug inPros:
Cons:
- Effective within 80 to 120 square meters
- Safe for pets
- Plugs in to any outlet
- Not suitable for yard use
- Not as effective as larger systems
- Can take 3 to 4 weeks to work
This four pack of pest repellers is designed for use in the home. They are safe for humans as well as pets like cats and dogs, but will repel small animals such as mice and rats or bugs such as ants and roaches. These will be effectie within three to four weeks of use in your home. They are designed for use above the floor, so try to plug them in to a higher outlet vs one that is lower to the ground, with 80-100cm being ideal. These are effective within a 80-120 square meter range.
Find more POP VIEW Pest Repeller Plug in information and reviews here.
-
9. MaxMoxie Ultrasonic Pest RepellerPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive pack of two
- No installation or assembly required
- Small size
- Not great for larger animals
- Only comes in two pack
- No warranty
This electronic pest releller plugs in to any outlet for easy, immediate use. This repeller comes in a two pack so you can use it in multiple rooms or outdoor areas, but keep in mind it is not weatherproof so it is best to use it under a roof or shade cover. It is effective for small pests like mosquitoes, bed bugs, fleas, ticks and mice.
Find more MaxMoxie Ultrasonic Pest Repeller information and reviews here.
-
10. CLEANRTH QuadCore Electronic Pest RepellerPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One year warranty
- 5,000 square foot coverage
- Four different pest repelling functions
- Expensive
- Only works in open areas
- Not weatherproof
This QuadCore electric pest repeller has a unique design and functionality that uses more than just ultrasonic frequencies to repel pests. It also has a odor remover to reduce mosquitoes, an electromagnetic inner wall repeller, and a negative ion producer to repel pests while also killin airborne viruses. It can cover 5,000 square feet of unobstructed space. All functions have individual on/off switches as well. It is also covered by a one year money back guarantee.
Find more CLEANRTH QuadCore Electronic Pest Repeller information and reviews here.
-
11. BLACK X – Ultrasonic Pest RepellerPros:
Cons:
- Works great on bugs
- Two pack
- Easy to install, just plug it in
- Not weatherproof
- Not effective on large animals
- No warranty
This inexpensive two-pack is perfect for your home. It works great for bugs such as spiders, ants, fleas and ticks. It is not weatherproof, so it is best for indoor use or outdoors in a sheltered area. It is pet safe and will not affect your cats or dogs.
Find more BLACK X - Ultrasonic Pest Repeller information and reviews here.
Ultrasonic pest repellers are an effective and safe way to keep pests like mice, gophers, mosquitoes and more out of your yard and garden. Pests can wreak havoc on your flowers, fruits and veggies, not to mention ruin a nice evening outside. These repellents are safer than chemical sprays with no harm to humans or pets.
