11 Best Floor Plant Lights for Indoor Growing

floor plant light

House plants are a wonderful way to bring calm, serenity and clean air in to your home. Whether you are growing simple green leafy house plants or even growing your own fresh vegetables and herbs, a good plant light is essential. Many plants do not do very well in the shade and need additional lighting in your home if they are going to thrive.

Floor plant lights are convenient and efficient, and can be adjusted to the height you need for your plants. They can even be moved around the house to different locations if needed, without complicated hanging hardware or the need for drilling in to your ceiling or walls.

In this list we have found the best floor plant lights on the market in 2019.

What Are The Best Floor Plant Lights Available Right Now?

Aceple 30W Floor Stand Grow Light
Aceple 30W Floor Stand Grow Light
  • Gooseneck
  • 30 Watts
  • Warm white plus red light
Aceple 60W Floor Stand Grow Light
Aceple 60W Floor Stand Grow Light
  • 60 Watts
  • Double gooseneck
  • 30 day warranty
Baltoro-Power SL5729B Floor Lamp
Baltoro-Power SL5729B Floor Lamp
  • Multi use, reading or plant light
  • Great for supplemental winter light
  • High lumen output
Lavish Home 72-0820 Natural Full Spectrum Sunlight Floor Lamp
Lavish Home 72-0820 Natural Full Spectrum Sunlight Floor Lamp
  • 6500K natural daylight temperature
  • Gooseneck
  • 27W
Byingo Remote Control & Touch Sensor Switch LED Floor Lamp
Byingo Remote Control & Touch Sensor Switch LED Floor Lamp
  • Multiple adjustable modes
  • Stylish minimal design
  • Remote controlled
Verilux Original SmartLight LED Floor Lamp
Verilux Original SmartLight LED Floor Lamp
  • Adjustable color temperature and dimmer
  • Gooseneck
  • Long lasting LED light
Kenley Natural Daylight Floor Lamp
Kenley Natural Daylight Floor Lamp
  • 28 Watts
  • Gooseneck
  • Choose from two colors
OttLite 18W Floor Lamp with Wheels
OttLite 18W Floor Lamp with Wheels
  • 18 Watts
  • Goosneck
  • Wheels on base
iPower 54WX2 4 Feet 2-Bulb T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Stand
iPower 54WX2 4 Feet 2-Bulb T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Stand
  • T5 fluorescent light
  • Comes with adjustable stand and bulb
  • Trusted brand
VIVOSUN T5 4ft Grow Light with Stand Rack
VIVOSUN T5 4ft Grow Light with Stand Rack
  • T5 light bulb included
  • Great for vegetative growth
  • Adjustable height
iPower 36W 4 Feet LED Grow Light Stand Rack
iPower 36W 4 Feet LED Grow Light Stand Rack
  • 36 Watt LED with broad spectrum
  • Easy set up
  • Covers a larger area than most
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Aceple 30W Floor Stand Grow Light

    Aceple 30W Floor Stand Grow Light
    Price: $49.99
    Pros:
    • Warm white plus red light
    • 30 Watts
    • Gooseneck
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Not many reviews
    • Not as powerful as some other lights

    This industrial floor lamp gives 30W of plant friendly LED lights to keep your house plants happy all winter long. It includes a six foot long cable, flexible gooseneck, warm white light plus red light, and 30 day warranty. It has a height range of 2.2 feet to 4.8 feet.

  2. 2. Aceple 60W Floor Stand Grow Light

    Aceple 60W Floor Stand Grow Light
    Price: $79.99
    Pros:
    • 30 day warranty
    • 60 Watts
    • Double gooseneck
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Not many reviews
    • Not full spectrum

    This powerful 60W floor light is suitable for multiple large plants. It is perfect if you have a lot of outdoor plants that need to winter indoors, or if you just want to bring some extra light to a dark corner where your plants live inside. This light comes equipped with a six foot cable, double gooseneck lamps with warm white and red lights, easy assembly and 30 day warranty. It has a height range of 2.5 feet to six feet.  THe light covers a 4′ x 6′ area.

  3. 3. Baltoro-Power SL5729B Floor Lamp

    Baltoro-Power SL5729B Floor Lamp
    Price: $43.98
    Pros:
    • High lumen output
    • Great for supplemental winter light
    • Multi use, reading or plant light
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive
    • Not as bright as some other LED lights
    • Some reviewers mentioned slow shipping

    This light is designed to simulate sunlight indoors during the long winter months. It is dual purpose, and can be used to supplement your plants. It comes with a natural spectrum bulb and measures 10″ x 9″ x 60″.

  4. 4. Lavish Home 72-0820 Natural Full Spectrum Sunlight Floor Lamp

    Lavish Home 72-0820 Natural Full Spectrum Sunlight Floor Lamp
    Price: $37.39
    Pros:
    • 27W
    • 6500K natural daylight temperature
    • Gooseneck
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive for the wattage
    • Not as bright as others
    • Not very stylish

    This light is designed to mimick sunlight during winter time. It is also great for supplemental light for your plants. This type of light is so important to both indoor and outdoor plants during winter months, and can help keep your potted plants healthy and thriving. This light has a multi-directional gooseneck. It has a 27W bulb with a 1300 lumen output and 6500K natural daylight temperature.

  5. 5. Byingo Remote Control & Touch Sensor Switch LED Floor Lamp

    Byingo Remote Control & Touch Sensor Switch LED Floor Lamp
    Price: $49.99
    Pros:
    • Multiple adjustable modes
    • Stylish minimal design
    • Remote controlled
    Cons:
    • Bulb not replaceable
    • No warranty
    • Some reviewers got faulty remotes

    This stylish, modern lamp is remote controlled, so you do not have to walk into yoru garden room to adjust it. This is perfect if you place it behind a bunch of plants, because otherwise you would have to be constantly moving plants around to turn the light on and off. This light has two additional modes for adjusting the light intensity. It consumes only six Watts but puts out 500 lumens of light intensity. The LED bulb has a lifespan of 30,000 hours.

  6. 6. Verilux Original SmartLight LED Floor Lamp

    Verilux Original SmartLight LED Floor Lamp
    Price: $69.95
    Pros:
    • Long lasting LED light
    • Adjustable color temperature and dimmer
    • Gooseneck
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive
    • No color choices
    • Made of a cheaper material

    This Verilux lamp is everything you need to keep your plants happy inside. It has a long lasting natural spectrum LED bulb, adjustable gooseneck, and adjustable color temperature and dimmer. The dimmer makes this light more customizable than other options, and makes it also great for crafting and reading.

  7. 7. Kenley Natural Daylight Floor Lamp

    Kenley Natural Daylight Floor Lamp
    Price: $69.99
    Pros:
    • Choose from two colors
    • Gooseneck
    • 28 Watts
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Not as bright as some other options
    • Not full spectrum

    This natural dayligh lamp comes in either a light grey or dark brown color to match your decor. It has a color temperature of 6400K and includes a 27 Watt bulb with a 8,000 hour lifespan. This versatile lamp can also be used for reading or crafting when you are not using it on your plants.

  8. 8. OttLite 18W Floor Lamp with Wheels

    OttLite 18W Floor Lamp with Wheels
    Price: $99.99
    Pros:
    • Wheels on base
    • Goosneck
    • 18 Watts
    Cons:
    • Not many reviews
    • Very expensive
    • Not stylish

    This flexible gooseneck lamp features a wheeled base so you can easily move it from place to play in your grow room. It is perfect for supplemental light, or for overwintering plants that usually live outdoors. It includes a bulb and is 18W.

  9. 9. iPower 54WX2 4 Feet 2-Bulb T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Stand

    iPower 54WX2 4 Feet 2-Bulb T5 Fluorescent Grow Light Stand
    Price: $75.99
    Pros:
    • Trusted brand
    • T5 fluorescent light
    • Comes with adjustable stand and bulb
    Cons:
    • T5 bulbs are not as long lasting as LED
    • Relatively expensive
    • Not as energy efficient as LED

    This 54W light is one of the most powerful on the list. It is a T5 fluorescent light and it comes with its own adjustable stand. The stand is easy to set up, adjustable, and works great in any grow room. T5 light is approximate to sunlight and is well known for its ability to boost plants’ vegetative growth, making it perfect for seedlings, sprouts, or leafy green plants.

  10. 10. VIVOSUN T5 4ft Grow Light with Stand Rack

    VIVOSUN T5 4ft Grow Light with Stand Rack
    Price: $61.99
    Pros:
    • Adjustable height
    • Great for vegetative growth
    • T5 light bulb included
    Cons:
    • Requires assembly
    • T5 bulbs don't last as long as LED
    • Not full spectrum

    If you prefer T5 fluorescent lighting, this grow light stand is the best choice. This light comes with a 54 Watt T5 light and the stand ready to set up. It is perfect for seedlings or even for larger plants. T5 light is approximate to sunlight and is great for vegetative plant growth.

  11. 11. iPower 36W 4 Feet LED Grow Light Stand Rack

    iPower 36W 4 Feet LED Grow Light Stand Rack
    Price: $49.99
    Pros:
    • Covers a larger area than most
    • Easy set
    • 36 Watt LED with broad spectrum
    Cons:
    • Requires assembly
    • Large footprint
    • Could be an eyesore

    If you prefer a larger indoor grow light for your plants, this stand makes it easy. This stand features a four foot, 36 Watt LED bulb that will keep even large plants happy indoors. The LED uses a premium quality red-blue-white LED configuration that covers a larger area, and has a better spectrum of lighting, than most floor lights. This light and stand also comes with a one year warranty.

Growing plants indoors can be a tricky business if you do not have the right equipment. Supplemental lighting is usually required, especially during winter months when sunlight is less intense and days are shorter. The floor plant lights on this list will give your plants that extra boost they need to stay healthy and green all year long. 

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

