11 Best Floor Plant Lights for Indoor Growing

House plants are a wonderful way to bring calm, serenity and clean air in to your home. Whether you are growing simple green leafy house plants or even growing your own fresh vegetables and herbs, a good plant light is essential. Many plants do not do very well in the shade and need additional lighting in your home if they are going to thrive.

Floor plant lights are convenient and efficient, and can be adjusted to the height you need for your plants. They can even be moved around the house to different locations if needed, without complicated hanging hardware or the need for drilling in to your ceiling or walls.

In this list we have found the best floor plant lights on the market in 2019.