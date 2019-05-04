11 Best Purple Grow Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you want to grow big, healthy house plants or hydroponic crops, you need the best quality grow lights. The color of your light does have an impact on your plants’ growth, and a combination of red and blue is the best for both vegetative and flowering growth. The purple grow lights in this list will make great primary or supplemental lights for your grow op.
1. VIPARSPECTRA PAR600 600W 12-Band LED Grow LightPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very powerful
- Three lighting modes
- Three year warranty
- Expensive
- Not low profile
- Not dimmable
This 12 band LED grow light is powerful enough for a 3’3′ garden. It has a scientifically engineered PAR/Lumen output and three switches to set it to different growth modes. There are three fans for cooling as well as aluminum heat sinks so you never have to worry about it overheating or fire hazards. This light also comes with a three year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee.
Find more VIPARSPECTRA PAR600 600W 12-Band LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
2. Phlizon Newest 1200W LED Plant Grow LightPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Full spectrum
- Veg and flower switches
- Two year warranty
- Expensive
- Not as many settings as some other lights
- Not dimmable
This smart designed LED grow light from Philzon is designed for safe, easy and effective use in your grow room. It does not have reflectors, preventing any fire risk. It is full spectrum with red, blue, IR and UV LEDs. It even has a double switch for veg and bloom settings, to optimize your growth schedule. This 1200W light can replace a traditional 800W HPS light in any grow setting. This light also comes with a two year warranty and 30 days money back guarantee.
Find more Phlizon Newest 1200W LED Plant Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
3. MarsHydro Led Growing Lamps 600WPrice: $169.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well known and trusted brand
- Replaces 600W HPS
- Three year warranty
- Relatively expensive
- Some customers had issues with warranty reimbursement
- Some reviewers found the light to be less bright than other comparable options
Mars Hydro is a well known brand in grow lights, and this particular light has over one thousand positive reviews from happy customers. This light is 600W, perfect for a medium sized grow. It uses red and blue LEDs for a purple full spectrum and can cover a 5′ x 6′ area. This light can replace a 600W traditional HPS or HID light bulb, but it only consumes 192W of power. This light comes with a three year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee.
Find more MarsHydro Led Growing Lamps 600W information and reviews here.
-
4. Apollo Horticulture Purple Reign 6WPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Good supplemental light
- Heat sink keeps it cool
- Very small
- Only good for supplemental lighting or single plants
- Not many reviews
This little purple light is great for supplemental lighting or for a single plant. It is 6W and can fit in a standard E27 socket. It has a large wrap around heatsink to keep it cool, and a shiny reflector inside the bulb to increase the light output.
Find more Apollo Horticulture Purple Reign 6W information and reviews here.
-
5. Hytekgro LED Grow Light 45W Plant Lights Red Blue WhitePrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive two pack
- Lightweight, easy to hang
- Two year warranty
- Not a well known brand
- No Infared or Ultraviolet LEDs
- Shorter warranty than other brands
This is a two pack of red/blue LED grow lights from Hytekgro. Each light is 45W giving you a total of 90W. The light includes red and blue as well as white LEDs for all stages of plant growth. These lights are lightweight, low profile and easy to install. They are super efficient, and come with a one year warranty.
Find more Hytekgro LED Grow Light 45W Plant Lights Red Blue White information and reviews here.
-
6. BRIONAC LED Grow LightPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable brightness
- 20W of light
- Double gooseneck
- Relatively cheap manufacturing
- Not a well known brand
- Not powerful
For just a few small plants, you do not need a heavy duty grow light. This double gooseneck light is flexible, adjustable, and just the right size. This light is 20W and has two goosenecks so that you can adjust it to be the perfect distance from multiple plants. It has a nine level brightness adjustment and timers for three, nine or twelve hours. THe powerful clamp can attatch to any counter or tabletop, and it is powered by USB or standard plug.
Find more BRIONAC LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
7. Root Farm 10101-10135-1 All-Purpose LED Grow LightPrice: $89.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No harsh glare
- Comes with stand
- 45W
- Relatively expensive
- No warranty
- Not as bright as other options
This purple LED light from Root Farm is good for tabletop plants. It is designed to be less harsh and not have a bright purple glare, so that you can use it in your home without hurting your eyes. This light is 45W and can grow plants from seed to harvest. It comes with its own stand, so you do not have to worry about hanging.
Find more Root Farm 10101-10135-1 All-Purpose LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
8. MARS HYDRO Reflector 240W Full Spectrum Grow lightsPrice: $107.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 240W
- Three year warranty
- Trusted brand
- Relatively expensive
- Not dimmable
- Some customers had issues with customer service
Here is another purple LED light from top brand Mars Hydro. This powerful 240W light an work for a 2’x2′ grow area and comes with a three year warranty. This light has a switch to go between vegetative and flowering growth stages, as well as reflectors arond each individual LED to increase their brightness and coverage.
Find more MARS HYDRO Reflector 240W Full Spectrum Grow lights information and reviews here.
-
9. Roleadro LED Grow LightsPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 75W
- Lightweight
- Two pack
- Some customers had lights burn out prematurely
- No Infared or Ultraviolet LEDs
- Only one mode
These simple LED lights from Roleadro are the perfect purple grow lights for your small grow op. They have 117 LEDs each with an optimally designed combination of red and blue individual LEDs. They are light weight and easy to hang, and they do not take up much space. This is a two pack, and each light is 75W. They come with a two year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee.
Find more Roleadro LED Grow Lights information and reviews here.
-
10. 100W LED Grow Light BulbPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Fits standard sockets
- 100W, good size for one plant
- Small, not very powerful
- Not a well known brand
- Not dimmable
This 100W LED bulb is simple, effective and easy to use. It fits in a standard socket and provides the best spectrum of lighting for a small purple LED grow light. This light comes with a 30 day money back guarantee and an 18 month warranty. It is the right size for one plant or for supplemental lighting in your grow room if you have any dark spots.
Find more 100W LED Grow Light Bulb information and reviews here.
Do purple grow lights really work? Yes! Red and blue LED lights are a great way to grow plants indoors no matter what time of year it is. But depending on your needs, red and blue may not be the only colors you need in your grow light. For flowering plants, Ultraviolent and Infared lighting is also important for optimal growth.
