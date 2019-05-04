11 Best Purple Grow Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

For just a few small plants, you do not need a heavy duty grow light. This double gooseneck light is flexible, adjustable, and just the right size. This light is 20W and has two goosenecks so that you can adjust it to be the perfect distance from multiple plants. It has a nine level brightness adjustment and timers for three, nine or twelve hours. THe powerful clamp can attatch to any counter or tabletop, and it is powered by USB or standard plug.