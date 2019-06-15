11 Best She Shed Kits: Which Is Right For You?

She sheds are the female version of a Man Cave – A feminine retreat for you to design and customize to your tastes, style and hobbies. Whether you are a painter, a gardener, a book worm, or even if you just need a retreat to call your own, she sheds are a great choice.
In this article we have found the best “blank slate” she sheds on the market today. You can add your own creative touch and customize them to suit your needs.
-
1. Allwood Mayflower | 117 SQF Garden HousePrice: $7,790.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% real wood construction
- Adorable gypsy wagon style
- Wheels make it exempt from building permits
- Not functional as a trailer, cannot tow it on the road
- Expensive
- No reviews
The Allwood Mayflower is the cutest she shed out there, with real wheels and a gypsy wagon style.
This shed is made of 100% real Nordic spruce wood and comes with metal wheels that conveniently make the shed exempt from building permits in most states. However, the wheels are not functional on the road.
This shed is relatively small in size, making it easy and quick to assemble. It has multiple windows, French doors, steps and flower boxes for a charming, comfortable style.
-
2. Little Cottage Company Colonial Gable GreenhousePrice: $6,382.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of windows
- Comes in six sizes
- Panelized walls for easy assembly
- May get very hot in the summer due to all of the windows
- Larger sizes are very expensive
- Comes with greenhosue shelving that takes up a lot of interior space
If you want a quaint and adorable she shed that is available in a variety of sizes, this Colonial style shed by Little Cottage Company is a lovely choice.
This shed comes in six sizes – 8′ x 8′, 8′ x 12′, 8′ x 16′, 10′ x 12′, 10′ x 14′ and 10′ x 16′.
It is made in the USA with Amish Craftsmanship and includes panelized walls for quicker assembly. The siding is primed tan and ready to paint. This shed comes with a full wall of windows to let in lots of natural light, as well as corrugated polycarbonate roofing.
Find more Little Cottage Company Colonial Gable Greenhouse information and reviews here.
-
3. Allwood Sommersby 174 SQF Garden House KitPrice: $8,360.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% real wood planks
- French doors and large windows
- Covered porch
- Very expensive
- No reviews
- Windows don't open
The Allwood Sommersby she shed kit looks much more like a small house than a typical garden shed. This kit has everything you need, from big windows to a covered porch and French doors.
It is made of Nordic spruce wood for maximum durability, and the wall planks are tongue and groove for a real home look. It is the perfect home for your hobbies, work, or just a place to relax. This shed measures 176 square feet with 7′ walls. Only minimal tools are needed to put it together, and no special carpentry skills.
Find more Allwood Sommersby 174 SQF Garden House Kit information and reviews here.
-
4. Lillevilla Escape | 113 SQF Allwood Kit CabinPrice: $4,990.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to manage petite size
- Large covered porch
- Constructed of Nordic Spruce wood
- Relatively expensive for the size
- Not primed or painted
- Small size
If you want a lovely shed made of all real wood, this kit by Lillevilla is a perfect choice. This adorable shed looks like a mini log cabin with a covered porch.
This shed is 113 square feet on the inside. The walls are made of Nordic Spruce wood with a 44mm thickness and it comes with a ready-to-install door and window. This lovely shed would look great in any backyard.
Find more Lillevilla Escape | 113 SQF Allwood Kit Cabin information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Barns Fairview 12 ft. x 16 ft. Wood Storage Shed KitPrice: $4,875.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size
- Multiple windows and two doors
- Comes with floor
- Relatively expensive
- Primed, not painted
- Roofing shingles not included
If you imagine a functional she shed that allows lots of natural light and a breeze blowing through the open doors, the Fairview is for you.
This cute shed measures 12′ x 16′ and includes a single wide door as well as a double wide barn door, multiple windows and an overhanging roof. The kit includes everything you need to assemble the shed yourself, with pre-cut wood, walls, trusses and 4″x4″ runners and floor.
Find more Best Barns Fairview 12 ft. x 16 ft. Wood Storage Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Barns New Castle 12′ X 16′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $3,189.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size and lots of windows
- Pre assembled double barn doors
- Complete kit with primed siding ready to paint
- No floor included
- Roof shingles not included
- No reviews
The New Castle is a simple yet elegant design that will make a lovely she shed to fit any decor style.
This shed has multiple windows and a large double door to accomodate furniture, tools and more. It is made of premium quality wood and siding with a 50 year warranty. This shed is a nice mid size at 12′ x 16′ and is the perfect space for your hobbies.
Find more Best Barns New Castle 12' X 16' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Barns Woodville 10′ X 16′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $3,453.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size with second story
- Good customer service
- No special skill needed to assemble
- Some reviewers received broken parts
- More complex assembly than simpler sheds
- Relatively expensive
If you want a farmhouse syle for your she shed, the Woodville kit is just the barn you need. This shed looks like a miniature barn and even has an upper story with access doors. The siding is premium quality with a 50 year warranty, and the barn doors are already assembled. This barn’s large size and roomy interior make it perfect for your backyard retreat.
Find more Best Barns Woodville 10' X 16' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Barns Northwood 10′ X 10′ Wood Shed KitPrice: $2,395.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small size is easier to assemble
- Relatively inexpensive
- Customer favorite with positive reviews
- Small size
- Not painted
- Accessories not included
The cute Northwood shed by Best Barns is petite, charming and perfect for a she shed. This shed is 10 ft square and has an overhanging roof to protect from the rain.
A double door and side windows let in lots of fresh air and light, and make the space feel larger. The kit comes with everything pre-cut and the doors already built, so all you have to do is put it together with no special skills or tools needed. It comes with detailed assembly instructions and you can get support and help 24/7 from their customer service team.
Find more Best Barns Northwood 10' X 10' Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
9. Arlington 12 ft. x 24 ft. Wood Storage Shed Kit by Best Barns Inc.Price: $8,395.51Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large 12' x 24' size
- Indoor loft with 4' height
- Gable window and two dormers
- No reviews
- Very expensive
- Large size may be more difficult to assemble
The Arlington shed by Best Barns is perfect for a she shed, as it looks more like a small home than a storage shed. It includes plenty of cute details like window dormers, a gable window, a front door and an additional double side door.
This adorable shed is spacious, measuring 12′ x 24′ with a 4′ height loft inside. You can customize it however you wish with paint, shelving and more. This kit comes with everything, from floor to walls to trusses, and all of the materials are pre-cut with no need for special skills or tools in order to assemble it.
Find more Arlington Wood Storage Shed Kit by Best Barns Inc. information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Barns Belmont 12 ft. x 24 ft. Wood Shed KitPrice: $6,606.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra large size
- All pieces are pre-cut and doors pre-assembled
- Loft with 4' height
- Expensive
- No reviews
- Not painted
If you want a traditional style to your she shed, the Belmont is the right kit for you. This DIY kit comes with everything you need to construct this stylish 12″ x 24″ shed. It comes with double doors that are pre-built, all pre-cut pieces from the trim to the roof and even primed siding.
This kit has a second floor loft with 4′ headroom so you could even add a sleeping area to your retreat.
The first floor has high side walls for shelving and storage, and multiple windows to let in natural light. This kit requires no special tools or advanced skills needed.
Find more Best Barns Belmont 12 ft. x 24 ft. Wood Shed Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. Cypress 16 ft. x 10 ft. Wood Storage Shed Kit with Floor by Best Barns Inc.Price: $3,248.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size
- Two windows for natural light
- Cute barn style with double door
- No reviews
- Large size may be more difficult to assemble
- Unpainted
Here is a roomy barn style shed with double doors and windows to let in plenty of natural light in your she shed. This shed is 16 ft x 10 ft and comes with a wooden floor. The kit includes everything you need to put it together including pre-cut white pine trim, a thick 5’8″ floor sheeting, pre assembled doors and even roofing. All pieces are pre-cut including gables, siding and trusses. The shed measures 6″ when built and has a peak height of 8″ in the gable roof.
Find more Cypress Storage Shed Kit with Floor by Best Barns Inc information and reviews here.
Building your own she shed does not have to be a difficult job. With pre-cut kits like these, all you have to do is assemble the parts. Without having to design and build it from scratch, you can focus on the important things like decorating your she shed to match your personal style, moving in and enjoying your backyard retreat!
