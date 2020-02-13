11 Best Outdoor Heaters for Your Patio

If you enjoy spending time outdoors on your patio, porch or backyard, you want to be able to hang out in your favorite spot all year long. Patio heaters allow you to sit and relax, take in the view, or spend time with loved ones without worrying about the cold. Below, find the best outdoor12 patio heaters for sale in 2020:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $134.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $498.77 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $259.46 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $699.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $102.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $141.26 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $72.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $114.67 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $209.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $115.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Big Timber Elite Wood Pellet Outdoor Patio HeaterPrice: $1,449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Runs on clean burnign, inexpensive wood pellets
- Beautiful design
- 90,000 BTUs
- Very expensive
- High burn risk
- No auto-shut off if it is tipped
This striking wood pellet patio heater is the biggest and best heater on this list, providing 90,000 BTUs of heat. It runs on wood pellets, which are cheaper than propane and can be purchased at any hardware store.
This heater has a 12 foot heating radius and can cover 450 square feet. Unlike propane heaters, wood pellet heaters provide head to toe heat. This is a gravity fed, non electric system that is freestanding and easy to set up. It is so efficient and hot burning that it does not put off smoke either.
Find more Big Timber Elite Wood Pellet Outdoor Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
2. AmazonBasics Commercial Patio HeaterPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in eight color choices
- 46,000 BTUs
- Reliable and easy to use
- Not as powerful as more expensive options
- May be topheavy
- Requires assembly
This bestselling propane heater from AmazonBasics has all of the features you need without any fluff.
It is inexpsnvie yet effective, and comes in eight color and finish combinations to match any decor. This heater has a durable powder coated finish to withstand any weather conditions, and puts off a heat output of 46,000 BTUs. The Piezo ignition is easy to start and reliable. This heater also has a safety shut off valve in case it ever tips over.
Find more AmazonBasics Commercial Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
3. Golden Flame Natural Gas Pyramid Style Quartz Tube Patio HeaterPrice: $498.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very sturdy and well built
- Pyramid design is stylish and safe
- 41,000 BTUs
- Natural gas or propane
- Dark brown or stainless steel finish
- Expensive
- Requires assembly
- Natural gas hose sold separately
This quartz tube open flame heater from Golden Flame is the top of the line for propane patio heaters. It has a stylsh, timeless design that is also practical and sturdy.
The pyramid shape prevents tipping, but there is also a built in safety shut off feature in case the unit does tip over. This heater comes in multiple different configurations. You can choose a dark mocha brown color or stainless steel, and you can also choose whether it is powered by propane tank or natural gas line. This heater puts of 41,000 BTUs of heat and the flame in the quartz tube is a beautiful display.
Find more Golden Flame Natural Gas Pyramid Style Quartz Tube Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
4. AZ Patio Heaters Quartz Glass Tube Patio HeaterPrice: $259.46Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40,000 BTUs
- Anti tipping safety shutoff feature
- Pyramid design is stylish and functional
- Relatively expensive
- Quartz tube is very fragile
- Requires assembly
This lovely pyramid style propane heater will bring elegance and function to your outdoor living area. It gives off 40,000 BTUs of heat with a quartz glass tube and showy fire display.
This heater has a durable and attractive stainless steel finish. Its ignition system is reliable and worry-free, turning on with just the touch of a button. The heater has wheels on the bottom for easy mobility, and a built-in safety shut off system in case it is tilted or tips over. It is unlikely to tip over though, because of the bottom-heavy pyramid-shaped design.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Quartz Glass Tube Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
5. Wood Pellet Outdoor Patio HeaterPrice: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Head to toe heat
- 72,000 BTUs
- Cheaper to run than propane heaters
- Expensive
- Not as stylish as propane heaters
- No auto shut off feature in case it tips over
If you want to avoid propane, a wood pellet patio heater is another option that is highly effective and easy to use.
This heater puts out an incredible 72,000 BTUs of heat and is much cheaper to run than propane heaters. It has a 10 foot heating radius for a 300 square foot area. Unlike propane heaters, wood pellet heaters provide head to toe heat.
This heater puts of virtually no smoke, even though it is burning wood pellets, because it is so efficient. You can purchase wood pellets at most hardware stores.
Find more Wood Pellet Outdoor Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
6. Sunjoy Lawrence Floor-Standing Patio HeaterPrice: $102.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Iron and stainless steel construction
- 88 inches tall
- 47,000 BTUs
- Safety shut off valve
- May not be as effective as more expensive models
- Bronze finish might not match all decor styles
- Requires assembly
This extra large Sunjoy heater is an excellent choice for your home, with high heat output and a low price.
This model has wheels for easy mobility. It is constructed of heavy duty iron at the base and stainless steel on top for maximum durability. The finish is stylish and sleek hammered bronze and the heater measures 88″ tall.
This heater puts out 47,000 BTUs of heat and has a range of 9.5 feet diameter. It also has a safety shut off valve in case it tips over.
Find more Sunjoy Lawrence Floor-Standing Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
7. AZ Patio Heaters Hammered Bronze Tall Patio Heater with TablePrice: $141.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a table included
- 48,000 BTUs
- One year warranty
- Hammered bronze finish
- Assembly required
- Some revieweres received broken parts
- Some reviewers found it to be inefficient with gas
For parties and gatherings, a heater with a table attached to it is a nice way to add a focal point to your evening.
This 87 inch tall patio heater has an attractive hammered bronze powder coated finish. It also has wheels for easy mobility. The round table is adjustable. This heater has a high heat output of 48,000 BTUs and has an access door for easily installing your propane tank. It also comes with a one year warranty.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Hammered Bronze Tall Patio Heater with Table information and reviews here.
-
8. AZ Patio Heaters Portable Table Top Stainless Steel Patio HeaterPrice: $72.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 11,000 BTUs
- One year warranty
- 38 inch tabletop height
- Inexpensive
- Propae hose sold separately
- Requires assembly
- Much less heat than full sized models
If you want more direct heat for a smaller seating area, a tabletop patio heater is the perfect solution. This heater is 38 inches tall and CSA apptoved. It has a stainless steel finish for style and durability, and has anti-tilt safety features within the design.
This small heater is still very effective with a heat output of 11,000 BTUs. It is powered by either a 1lb or 20lb propane tank, with the adapter hose sold separately. This heater comes with a one year warranty.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Portable Table Top Stainless Steel Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
9. AZ Patio Heaters Electric Parasol Patio HeaterPrice: $114.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits inside of a patio umbrella
- Inexpensive
- Electric powered, 1500W
- Not as powerful as gas heaters
- No warranty
- Requires electric cord
This electric parasol heater is designed to work in combination with a patio umbrella in order to heat the seating area underneath. This heater can heat up to 15 square feet of space, using three bulbs and also radiating heat down from the umbrella itself.
This heater is safe for both indoor and outdoor use, and runs on 1500W. It is waterproof and provides heat instantly with no warm up time required.
Find more AZ Patio Heaters Electric Parasol Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
10. Thermo Tiki Outdoor Propane Patio HeaterPrice: $209.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish dancing flame design
- 7'6" height
- Max output of 45,000 BTU
- Commercial quality construction
- Expensive
- Requires assembly
- Glass tube is easily breakable
This stylish propane patio heater is commercial quality, but also very effective for home use. It is crafted of premium steel and aluminum in a pyramid style for maximum heat output. The heater is 7’6″ tall and has a dancing flame inside of the tube that makes it a real show piece.
This heater is rust, fade and corrosion resistant and can stand up to harsh weather, bright sun and even abrasive sea air. This heater also has a built in safety valve that automaticaly shuts off if it is tilted or tipped over. The heating column is surrounded by protective metal mesh, and it is operated by a pilot light for easy and safe starting and shut down.
Find more Thermo Tiki Outdoor Propane Patio Heater information and reviews here.
-
11. Star Patio Electric Patio HeaterPrice: $115.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One year warranty
- Lightweight, hanging design
- 5100 BTUs
- 12 square feet coverage
- Requires electric cord
- Relatively expensive
- Not as warm as flame heaters
For partially enclosed or small sized patios, this hanging electric heater is an effective solution. This heater is quiet running and has two power settings for high or low heat. It can heat up to 12 square feet. It is easy to assemble and hang, and lightweight so you can hang it from your porch ceiling. This heater is safe nd produces no odors or fumes. It has a pull cord to turn on and off, and provdes 5100 BTUs of heat for a lifespan of 8,000 hours. This heater comes with a one year warranty.
Find more Star Patio Electric Patio Heater information and reviews here.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.