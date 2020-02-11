5 Best LED Grow Lights Under $500: Compare, Buy & Save (Updated!)

Most growers know about the benefits of LED grow lights. But making the switch can be expensive: even cheap LED grow lights have a higher initial cost than other types of grow lights.
Fortunately, you’ll make up that cost over time, because LED lights last far longer than conventional grow lights. Plus, you’ll save big on energy costs. Read on to discover the best LED grow lights under $500 available right now.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $480.28 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $479.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $479.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $257.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $329.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Advanced Platinum Series P300Price: $480.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five year warranty
- High PAR/Lumen output
- Upgraded heat sinks for more energy efficiency
- 300-watt light with 11-band spectrum (perfect for both flowering and veg)
- Fans may be loud in a small space
- Some reviewers claimed a lower band spectrum than advertised
- Some reviewers mentioned low quality metal casing
These cheap LED grow lights stand out because they’re made by Advanced Platinum.
Advanced Platinum is known for excellent LED grow lights. Their grow equipment is known for lasting forever, producing high yields, and conserving energy.
Their lights also boast the highest PAR/Lumen output of any LED grow light, with 2-3 times the intensity of other lights. This 300W light is perfect for mid-size grows, with an 11-band spectrum, a primary 60-degree lens, plus a 90-degree secondary focusing lens. (LED lights rely on lenses to focus the light.)
These high-quality lenses boost the light intensity. This light will work well for both vegetative and flowering states.
When your plants are ready to flower, you can just flip one switch to flip these lights to flowering mode.
It also has two high speed, quiet cooling fans, and upgraded aluminum heat sinks. The coverage is 4.5′ x 3.8′, and can be combined with multiple units for greater coverage. Advanced Platinum couples this awesome light with a five-year warranty and 90-day no-questions-asked guarantee.
Find more Advanced Platinum Series P300 information and reviews here.
-
2. Viparspectra Dimmable Series 1200W LED Grow LightPrice: $479.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very powerful at 1200W
- Compares to 1000W HS light
- Very highly reviewed
- Dimmable
- 4' x 4' coverage area
- Relatively expensive
- No reflectors on LEDs
- Not true full spectrum
This Viparspectra LED grow light stands out because it’s the best LED grow light under $500 available on Amazon right now.
This 1200W light has a full spectrum that compares to a traditional 1000 Watt HPS light, but only consumes around 500 watts of energy. It is bright enough to cover an area of about four square feet.
This light has 3.2″ fans and .8″ height aluminum heat sinks to make sure it doesn’t get too hot.
This light is dimmable, so you can customize it for each stage of plant growth. It also comes with a three -ear warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.
Find more Viparspectra Dimmable Series 1200W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
3. GROWatt 800W LED Grow LightPrice: $479.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses OSRAM LED lights
- 800W
- Overheating protection shuts off at 62 degrees
- Not an established brand
- Not many reviews
- No warranty
This GroWant 800W grow light is an excellent choice for growers on a budget.
It uses OSRAM LEDs developed specifically for indoor growing. These LEDs have a SMD ceramic package with silicone resin and a lens around each LED. They put out less heat than Epistar LEDs, so they last longer. This light has red, blue, UV and IR lights for a wide band spectrum suitable for all stages of growth.
Find more GROWatt 800W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
4. Marshydro Reflector 600W LED Grow LightPrice: $257.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 720 Watts
- US based customer service
- Three year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee
- High quality and well built
- Extremely bright, may hurt eyes
- Some reviewers received confusing messages from emailing customer service
- Some reviewers had bulbs burn out early
This MarsHydro Reflector 720W LED light stands out because each individual LED has a reflector around it. This will increase efficiency and light coverage.
Unlike other LED grow lights, MarsHydro grow lights are named based on their true wattage, not just the HPS equivalent.
This grow light has a full spectrum of red, white, and blue lights, making it ideal for vegetative and flowering growth.
Thanks to their call center in California, MarsHydro is known for their excellent customer service. This light comes with a three-year warranty and 30-day money back guarantee.
Find more Marshydro Reflector 720W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
-
5. Meizhi 450W LED Grow LightPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses reflectors on each LED
- Very well constructed and durable
- Three year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee
- 450W
- Warranty is limited
- Not full spectrum (white and blue for veg; white and red for flower)
- Some reviewers had a hard time contacting customer service
This 450W LED grow light from Meizhi stands out because it’s such a bargain.
The reflectors are arranged to maximize light efficiency and reduce energy costs. The dual switches allow you to easily flip your room from veg to flower.
Meizhi is known for prioritizing quality, safety, and environmental impact. These lights have ETL certification. The LEDs use EMC packaging which extends the lifespan and improves the quality of the LEDs, so this light will be useful for many years to come.
Find more Meizhi 450W LED Grow Light information and reviews here.
See Also:
- Spider Mites on Cannabis: How to Control Them
-
- 10 Best Cheap LED Grow Lights For Cannabis: The Ultimate List
-
- 5 Best COB LED Grow Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide
-
- 5 Best Rosin Presses: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.