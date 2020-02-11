5 Best LED Grow Lights Under $500: Compare, Buy & Save (Updated!)

These cheap LED grow lights stand out because they’re made by Advanced Platinum.

Advanced Platinum is known for excellent LED grow lights. Their grow equipment is known for lasting forever, producing high yields, and conserving energy.

Their lights also boast the highest PAR/Lumen output of any LED grow light, with 2-3 times the intensity of other lights. This 300W light is perfect for mid-size grows, with an 11-band spectrum, a primary 60-degree lens, plus a 90-degree secondary focusing lens. (LED lights rely on lenses to focus the light.)

These high-quality lenses boost the light intensity. This light will work well for both vegetative and flowering states.

When your plants are ready to flower, you can just flip one switch to flip these lights to flowering mode.

It also has two high speed, quiet cooling fans, and upgraded aluminum heat sinks. The coverage is 4.5′ x 3.8′, and can be combined with multiple units for greater coverage. Advanced Platinum couples this awesome light with a five-year warranty and 90-day no-questions-asked guarantee.