21 Best Raised Planter Boxes to Grow Veggies

Even if you don’t have a ton of space, you can raise a ton of veggies with these clever U-shaped raised garden boxes. Made of premium cedar boards that are rot and pest resistant, this particular configuration measures 8 by 8 feet and is 16.5 inches tall. That means less back strain, and the U-shape allows you to tend your garden easily from all sides.

These boxes feature metal critter fencing meaning rabbits and squirrels will be less able to get in and munch on your crops before you do. The cedar is untreated and organic – aka. safe. The quality construction is also noteworthy as these raised garden beds use dovetail interlocking joints, which makes assembly super simple for any homeowner. Each board slides into the corner posts without tools to form a secure open-bottom garden frame. Every corner post is routed on all four sides for ease of assembly and expansion.

You can get an even larger configuration that’s 8 by 12 feet if you happen to have the yard space. Simply set them up in the sunniest southern exposure in the yard, and if you’re worried about bird predation, snag some garden cloth to make raised toppers for your boxes. If critters aren’t an issue, you can save a bit of money by ordering the garden boxes without critter fencing.