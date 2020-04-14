50 Best Gifts for Gardeners: The Ultimate List

This is a gift that is great for gardeners and for the environment because they know how important bees are to the environment, and their own gardens, so this Mason bee house gives these important pollinators a place to call home. The teardrop-shaped house contains bamboo tubes in which the bees lay their eggs. It’s been designed by bee experts to attract native bees. It has six inch holes that males and females use from spring through fall.

There is a bit of technique required to attract and help the bees flourish including keeping a ready supply of mud or sand, water, and a reasonably cool location. This handy blog post from BeeKeep Club will give you lots of helpful tips to be successful. The best thing is that your garden will produce more prolifically, and Mason bees aren’t bad about stinging people.

