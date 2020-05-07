15 Best Bee Houses to Attract Pollinators

If you have room and the desire to attract more pollinators to your garden this year, this large size bug chateau from Homestead essentials is an ideal option. More than a mason bee house, it offers sanctuary for leaf cutter bees, ladybugs, butterflies, and other beneficial garden critters. The natural wood finish will look gorgeous in the garden, but you can also paint this house to give it a more quaint look if you desire.

Your bees will lay eggs in the hollow bamboo canes, while butterflies can enter and take refuge in the slot in the top section of the bee house. Ladybugs will be drawn to the small log sections with holes. And ladybugs eat a ton of garden pests, most especially aphids. You can also attract more ladybugs to your garden according to Gardening Know How if you have plenty of insects and pollen, which you can do by having lots of flowers and veggies planted.

This bug bee hotel has a hanger slot pre-drilled in the back so you can hang it from a post or tree to encourage lots of beneficial visitors to your yard.