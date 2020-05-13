13 Best Outdoor Composting Bins: Your Buyer’s Guide

For some, composting is a hobby, for others, it is a way of life. It doesn’t matter if you are a novice composter or a pro when it comes to sustainability there are some great choices out there for outdoor composting bins. These bins are affordable, fit most gardens, backyards, and homes and will help eliminate waste. Use our buyer’s guide of the best outdoor composting bins to take your hobby or love of recycling to the next level.
This composting bin made for backyards and gardens is advertised, even named, “The Most Beautiful Composter in the World.” It really is a great looking item and while it is discreet it still has a look to it that will definitely add to your garden or yard or side of your home, not take away from it. If you look more into buying American made products than something made outside of the U.S. then this is a great selection for you. The featured compost bin will hold 35 gallons of compost.
This composting bin is food safe and produces both solid and liquid compost, depending on what you need it for. It is BPA and rust-free. It comes completely assembled and actually tumbles which will help with mixing your compost to get it to it’s absolute best. Its dimensions are 25.4 x 21.5 x 27.7 inches and it weighs just under 25lbs when empty. This composter has a pretty innovative base that works as a tea collector. You can roll the main storage compartment onto the base and keep it anywhere from your garden or balcony if you don’t have a ton of land to use but still want to live a semi-sustainable life. The featured composting bin is 35 gallons and if that is too large for your needs there is also a black 17-gallon bin and a 35 & 17-gallon bin in Hot Pink that is super cute.
This look and size seem to be pretty standard across the board for compost tumbler bins. The neutral colors make it a great discreet look for outside of your home, in your garden or backyard/side of your home. The smaller more modest size makes it a good fit for balconies or apartments/condos will less of a back or side yard. The tumbler is a great way to combine the bin and also help mix your compost without getting your hands dirty. No setup is necessary and it is recommended to turn 5-6 times every 2-3 days for best results.
This composting tumbler bin features a large door so you can easily toss in whatever you want to break down. The rolling design makes it perfect for moving around your yard without having to fill and empty multiple buckets or wheelbarrows. It weighs only 26 pounds when empty and holds 37 gallons of liquid or solid compost.
If you are looking for a larger composting bin, something that can hold a ton of compost then you should check out this 120-gallon item made by Exaco Trading Company. If you haven’t ever composted before here are some helpful tips to get you started. IF you are looking for ways to save money and start your own composting this bin is going to be a beast to help get you going.
On top of helping you stay sustainable this product is made completely out of 100% recycled material. If being eco-friendly is your thing, this is your composting bin. it has a one-piece hinged opening so it’s easy to operate and even a novice composter can get started immediately. Its dimensions are 27.6-Inch Long by 27.6-inch Wide by 40.2-inch High and it weighs 19.53lbs when empty so it is easy to move and will blend in well with any backyard or garden setup. Even if you live in an apartment complex or condo and don’t have a ton of space, this won’t take up too much space. The UV resistant polypropylene will ensure that the color won’t fade and this thing will last forever.
This larger than average compost bin tumbler is a great addition to any yard and is discreet enough to fit in on a balcony or smaller space without taking up your whole area. It comes with legs that will keep it off the ground which prevents decay and rodents from trying to get in. The design makes it super easy to rotate and the small vents will give your compost better air circulation. While this looks like one big compost bin it is actually divided into two parts. So it’s 43 gallons but two 21.5 gallon compartments.
It is recommended that you rotate the tumbler 6-7 times every few days without having to dig and get your hands dirty. Perfect for the composter that wants to continue being eco-friendly but doesn’t have time to dedicate hours to composting. The design is made to be cold resistant and holds up to 32lbs of compost. Made of polypropylene and has a steel frame so it is incredibly sturdy. Its dimensions are 28.5 x 26 x 37 inches and it weighs just 25.6lbs when empty so it is easy to move around. It is available in the featured black or in a black and purple design.
This unique design is unlike the others. That is because this five tray system is perfect for harvesting worms. The pro composter will attest to why worm farming is a great way to increase productivity while composting. The M tray in this tower is perfect for increasing airflow which creates a better compost. And the design is such that it won’t take up too much space no matter how much free space you have for composting. There is a little more work involved in this system than there is with a tumbler but the compost and worms are a huge plus.
There is a V board integrated into this design which will help with the already minimal odor and will keep predators or other animals away from your compost tower. A set of ant-trappers comes with the unit. In case of ants invading the worm bin, the ant-trappers keep ants from getting to the food you place in this tower. This is a unique design. Other brand names in the worm compost market don’t have this design. The dimensions are 17.00 x 17.00 x 13.00 Inches.
At almost double the size of the average 37-gallon outdoor composting bin, this 60-gallon option takes the compost tumbler and turns it on its head, literally and figuratively. This bin utilizes gravity and a spinning motion to mix up your compost so you never really have to get your hands dirty. It is the perfect size for smaller or larger gardens and can be used on a balcony or small yard if you don’t have the space to fill the garden of your dreams. Because of its rotation, it is faster than your typical tumbler which will be easier on your back and knees. Instead of having to constantly lift and empty you can simply just rotate to get the desired effect.
This product is built and molded in the USA and its ventilation system creates fresher compost. The legs are made of super-strong steel and it’s design, even though we’ve already touched on this it can’t be said enough, breaks down compost faster than other designs and similarly sized models. There is a small amount of assembly required but there are easy to follow instructions so setup is quick. Its dimensions are 26 x 32.5 x 45 inches and it weighs just 22lbs when empty. It does come with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty.
If you are looking for the biggest and baddest outdoor composting tumbler bin then this is going to fit into your plans nicely. It is sturdy, large and will definitely get the job done without you having to get your hands dirty or put any strain on your back. This tumbler is divided into two chambers. While one is being filled, the compost in the other chamber matures. With the tumbler being so high off the ground and the doors having secure latches there is minimal chance of rodents getting into your tumbler.
This tumbler has a volume of over 70-gallons and is able to handle about 7-8 gallons per week if you are composting regularly. Being made of steel and being powder coated this outdoor composting tumbler bin will last longer and be able to withstand rain and snow without rusting out. Its dimensions are 44 x 28 x 52 inches and weigh 52lbs when empty. This product is sold with a 2-year warranty.
If you are looking for an outdoor composting bin that is neutral and will pretty much blend into the surrounding scenery this 55-gallon bin will certainly do the trick especially if you live in a community, apartment complex, or condo association with stricter rules about this sort of thing. This composting bin actually kind of looks like a BBQ smoker, but enough about the looks lets talk function. If you don’t live in a place where you can use your typical composting bins year-round this one is an Aerobin Insulated Composter which means it is double-wall filled with polystyrene for year-round compost production.
This bin includes the patented “lung” system to increase airflow has a 2-gallon reservoir (makes leachate – dilute to make “compost tea”) and there is no turning required like with compost tumblers. You can just drop in the top and take from the bottom side doors. This composting bin boasts that it makes compost twice as fast as other similar bins utilizing physics and gravity to help speed the process along. Its dimensions are 20 L x 20 W x 46 H inches and it weighs just 30lbs when empty.
Similar to many other tower outdoor composting kits with worm trays this bright green featured option is the perfect size for smaller gardens and can be kept on balconies and in smaller yards without taking up much space. The multi-tray design makes it simple for the various stages of feeding, processing, and harvesting. You won’t need to constantly get your hands dirty with this bin.
Why are worm trays important to composting? Worms encourage the processing of waste, eating the feed, and producing rich compost called “humus”. Because there are multiple levels the airflow is increased and so is drainage which means less maintenance on your part. It can hold up to 4 cubic feet or 1.3 gallons of compost and its dimensions are 16.5 x 16.5 x 14.9 inches. It weighs just 12.5lbs when empty and also comes in purple if you are digging the lime green featured option.
For folks with bigger aspirations when it comes to home composting this 115-gallon outdoor composting bin is great for folks that have a bit more space than others. While this isn’t the ideal composting bin for condos or apartments with minimal outdoor space it is perfect for the pro composter or folks with a green thumb and some experience. This is a faster way of composting compared to other bins of this size because of the ample air circulation.
The locking lid stays both closed and open without issue. It is strong enough to stay put during high winds and has a wide base to keep it in one spot no matter how much waste you have within it. It is constructed out of 90% recycled materials to take your eco-friendliness to the next level. It can hold up to 17 cubic feet of compost and its dimensions are 33.5″L x 33.5″W x 31.5″H and weighs just 30lbs when empty. Its color makes it a very discreet product and it won’t stand out no matter its size in your yard or garden. Minimal assembly required, no tools necessary.
Another great tower-style outdoor composting bin with worm trays for richer, thicker, and even better compost. This item features 4 separate trays that allow you to keep your hands clean and is designed to be a discreet addition to any yard, garden, or small space including balconies or back/front porches. This item is US made from quality recycled products so you can bump your eco-friendliness to the next level.
You can add up to 7 trays and each tray has a grid bottom, so worms migrate upward as new food is added. You will end up harvesting your compost from the worm-free bottom tray. This is the most self-sustaining way to get your own compost. The dimensions are 18 x 15 x 18 inches and it weighs just under 14lbs when empty. There is a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty on this item.
If you want to take your outdoor composting to the next level then you need to add this bad boy to your garden, yard, or even porch. This compost bin boasts that this is a true revolution in the composting world. This is perfect for the composter that lives in a cold-weather climate. It is double insulated so your compost and waste won’t freeze which essentially ruins the product. The self aeration lung means no turning or rotating needed ever! So if you are used to using a tumbler device, this will take the work out of tumbling and make composting even easier on you.
Because this composting bin is designed so well and made sturdily it won’t blow over or fall apart, it is also impervious to rust. Aerobin has a base with a reservoir to collect its own liquid organic fertilizer. Its dimensions are 29″ x 29″ x 47″ H and it weighs just 23.7lbs which is crazy light given its size. This system is able to hold up to 113 gallons of compost which is almost triple the size of the average compost bin.
If you are looking to start composting and learn how to get it done from start to finish they do make complete its that will help you along the way to creating your very own compost. While all of the other outdoor composting bins on this list are made for folks that have even a little experience with composting this kit is designed for beginners. It comes with a 5-gallon bucket made from recycled plastic with EM ceramic powder so that it doesn’t rust or fall apart when left outdoors in rain or snow.
The entire kit is made in the USA and comes with 2.2lbs of Bakashi bran to start you off. The airtight lid ensures the correct fermentation process and also cuts down on aroma that could entice animals to attack your bin. There is a 3/4 gallon kitchen compost pail included for kitchen waste collection to make composting easier without having to lug super heavy bins to your new compost bin. One piece of teacup and one piece of compactor are also included. The dimensions are 12 x 12 x 17 inches and it weighs only 8.5lbs.