13 Best Outdoor Composting Bins: Your Buyer’s Guide

This composting bin made for backyards and gardens is advertised, even named, “The Most Beautiful Composter in the World.” It really is a great looking item and while it is discreet it still has a look to it that will definitely add to your garden or yard or side of your home, not take away from it. If you look more into buying American made products than something made outside of the U.S. then this is a great selection for you. The featured compost bin will hold 35 gallons of compost.

This composting bin is food safe and produces both solid and liquid compost, depending on what you need it for. It is BPA and rust-free. It comes completely assembled and actually tumbles which will help with mixing your compost to get it to it’s absolute best. Its dimensions are 25.4 x 21.5 x 27.7 inches and it weighs just under 25lbs when empty. This composter has a pretty innovative base that works as a tea collector. You can roll the main storage compartment onto the base and keep it anywhere from your garden or balcony if you don’t have a ton of land to use but still want to live a semi-sustainable life. The featured composting bin is 35 gallons and if that is too large for your needs there is also a black 17-gallon bin and a 35 & 17-gallon bin in Hot Pink that is super cute.