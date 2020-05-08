12 Best Cordless Electric Mowers: Your Easy Buyer’s Guide

Electric lawn mowers have changed at an incredible rate over the last couple of decades! Not only have they cut the cord but they’re giving gas-powered models a run for their money with their power, features, and long-running times. They’re clean, quiet, and versatile with many brands that offer batteries that fit a big family of power tools. A homeowner may use their electric lawn edger then pop the same battery into their electric mower! On top of all of that, the price of cordless electric lawn mowers have come down considerably.

Why Should I Buy A Cordless Electric Lawn Mower?

The cordless electric lawn mowers on our list range from 20 to 80 volts, with deck diameters ranging from a really tiny 12 (!) to a reasonable 21 inches. While manufacturers may claim certain run times or square footage per charge, keep in mind that your turf quality, turf height, and climate have a lot to do with the performance of your cordless electric lawn mower. On average, they will operate between 30 to 60 minutes or around 5,000 to 10,000 square feet before the battery will require a charge.

Like gas-powered models with more horsepower, cordless electric lawn mowers with larger voltage motors will cut tall grass better or if the mower is self-propelled, since that requires more power. With that comes a heavier mower and, of course, a higher price tag. On the other hand, mowers with smaller voltage mowers weigh less and are easier to maneuver for smaller yards of up to 2,000 square feet.

What Should I Consider Before Buying A Cordless Electric Lawn Mower?

Keep in mind the typical conditions of your particular grass at the height of summer. It’s no secret that tall, thick grass will lower the size of your mowed area per battery charge significantly. Ditto that for damp and wet conditions that will clog up your cutting deck quickly and make your machine work much harder. Even if you have a postage-stamp-sized yard, having a second battery on hand (or even a third if you are thinking of acquiring other battery-operated tools) is a very good idea so that you can save time, avoid the hassle, and reduce battery wear by using one battery while charging the other.

The size of your yard is the most important factor in determining the best cordless electric lawn mower for your needs. An electric mower is a good choice for yards that are about 10,000 square feet (1/4 acre) or less. You need to look at what cutting deck size (the actual width the mower will cut in one pass) makes sense as well. The smaller your yard, the smaller the mower can be. A 16-inch mower may be perfect for a small yard, but you will most likely want a 21-inch mower for a larger yard to cut down on mowing time.

Also consider your age and physical condition when choosing a cordless electric mower. A self-propelled mower may be appropriate for even a very small yard if pushing a lawn mower is challenging for you.

Will A Cordless Electric Lawn Mower Make My Lawn Healthier?

Gasoline spills, oil stains, exhaust fumes, and noise will all be eliminated if you make the switch from a gas engine to a cordless electric mower. But like operating a gas mower, you will want to maintain your electric model regularly. The advice below not only will make your mower work more efficiently and also will contribute to a healthier lawn.

It’s better for the grass, for your mower, and for you if your lawn is mowed more often to a height within a range that the mower can comfortably handle. Since cordless electric lawn mowers are quieter and cleaner than gas-engines, this won’t be as much of a chore.

Keep your cutting deck clean. Optimum airflow under the mower reduces blade drag and helps the grass stand vertically for a clean cut.

Consider mulching your grass rather than bagging and disposing it. The clippings are good fertilizer for the grass and you reduce your carbon footprint by not depending on yard waste removal. Plus, if you’re mowing more often as stated above, there isn’t the mess as there is when mowing infrequently.

Raise your mower deck up to reduce the amount of grass you remove with each mow, and remove no more than a third of the grass leaves with each cut. Most cool-season grasses are healthier, look better, and block weeds when they are cut in the 2½ to 4-inch range.

Keep a second blade on hand. Keep your blades sharp and swap out your working blade often. A sharp blade is healthier for your lawn and will reduce the electric draw of your battery.

I’m Still Undecided. Help Me Make A Decision!

If you’ve used gas-powered mowers extensively, you may be hesitant to upgrade to a cordless electric lawn mower and think that you will give up speed and power. It really comes down to this:

If mowing speed and power are essential to you, if you have a tendency to let your grass get tall, if you occasionally or even weekly walk your mower into tall, non-turf grasses to keep border areas from overtaking your yard, or if you do regular shifts of volunteer work (it’s your turn to mow the soccer pitch or cut an elderly neighbor’s yard), then you should stick with a gas-engine mower.

If you have a small to medium-sized yard with cutting conditions that aren’t very tough, you regularly take care of your grass, and you don’t have a lot of elevation changes, a cordless electric lawn mower is far superior to a gas-engine machine in getting the job done quickly and quietly. Take a look at our list, though; there are some electric mowers there that rival their gas-powered cousins!

Here’s what changed my mind: I can now listen to music while mowing the grass without wearing ear protection! That made all the difference for me.

