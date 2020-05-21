13 Best Hydroponic Gardens for Indoor Growing

Since you’re not messing with dirt, there really isn’t any need to wash your produce, so you can pick the perfect salad or snip a spoonful of herbs and know you’re eating and serving your own organic produce. Cool, huh?

Hydroponics is simply the system by which you grow plants in water with a few nutrients. Indoor hydroponic gardens offer all kinds of advantages. In most instances, they are compact and can fit on any convenient countertop. There’s no need to worry about sunshine or heat, as most have built-in grow lights and many are programmable, offering the perfect number of light hours to nurture your plant babies.

While so many people are jumping on the gardening craze, not everyone has the time or space to nurture a large volume of plants or even tend a raised planter box . There are many of us who would prefer to have a few of our favorites like herbs and lettuces 365 days a year. A hydroponic garden is an ideal answer to year-round deliciousness.

What Are Indoor Hydroponic Gardens?

Hydroponic gardens, by definition, use water instead of dirt as the growing medium. With nutrients to enrich the water, these growing systems can produce beautiful herbs, vegetables, and berries with little effort and virtually no mess.

Indoor hydroponic gardens add one key element - they replace mother nature and sunlight with LED grow light systems that give the plants a jumpstart, improving photosynthesis, speeding up germination, and producing a tastier and more bountiful harvest.

Is Hydroponic Gardening Organic?

Because your water-based gardening system requires nutrients to be added to the system, if you want to be completely organic, you'll need to choose the kinds of fertilizer that meet that specific requirement - meaning those without chemical ingredients.

You might also want to take your efforts one step further by purchasing organic seeds that are non-GMO. That way you have total control of your own plants and the way you want to feed your family.

What Can I Grow in a Hydroponic Garden?

Among the most popular plants to grow in a hydroponic garden are herbs like basil, mint, chives, and oregano, buy indoor hydroponic gardens can produce a lot more interesting fare.

These indoor gardens are great for producing tender lettuces, chewy chard, and even tasty cherry tomatoes in the middle of winter. While some of these hydroponic gardens like AeroGarden and Lettuce Grow recommend you use their pre-seeded pods or pre-sprouted offerings, for the most part, you can also start them yourself if you buy the matching grow baskets and use a medium like sponge or vermiculite to get seedlings started.

What's the Difference Between an Aquaponic and a Hydroponic Garden?

Since both are water-based, it would seem these two gardening systems are one and the same. But surprise, they feature one key difference! Fish. Oscar Stephens compares the differences between hydroponics and aquaponics in this interesting article that provides even more information on the topic.

We have included an aquaponic garden in our list, because it's a great way to get kids into the thought of gardening, and it gives them a pet fish to boot. Look for the Back to the Roots Water Garden in our list of choices. While this simple garden is limited to growing microgreens, it's a great starter garden for a classroom or home.

Why Should I Consider a Hydroponic Garden System?

Hydroponic gardening is a wonderful way to keep growing year-round, especially for those who live in climates that have shorter growing seasons. These gardens can be an ideal way to sprout seedlings which can be transplanted in the spring, as well as to grow yummy stuff when the snow is flying.

We can't recommend a more fun way to keep your culinary creations fresh and exciting than with a snip of fresh herbs to finish them off. And who doesn't love fresh basil leaves on a homemade pizza?

Another added benefit to growing herbs in your indoor hydroponic garden? They smell delicious and it's great for your peace of mind to give them a pinch and just inhale their aroma.

In fact, in a recent study by WebMD, rosemary oil can actually improve your cognitive powers according to this article by Jana Holstein. Now who couldn't use a pinch of that every now and then?

